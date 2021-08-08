India vs England: Watch - Jasprit Bumrah's Name Inscribed in Trent Bridge Honours Board for Second Time

For the second time in his career, Jasprit Bumrah’s name was inscribed in the Trent Bridge Honours Board for picking up a five-wicket haul on Day 4 of the first Test against England. Bumrah picked up 5 for 64 as India bowled England out for 303. India ended the day requiring 157 runs for a 1-0 lead.

Jasprit Bumrah Picks 5, Joe Root Scores Ton, India Need 157 More for Win

Bumrah had picked up 4 wickets in the first innings. He had picked up a five wicket haul in Trent Bridge in 2018, the first time his name was on the Honours Board.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video of the special moment. Watch here:

🎥 After a fantastic 5⃣-wicket haul on Day 4 of the first #ENGvIND Test, @Jaspritbumrah93 has his name inscribed on the Honours Board for the 2⃣nd time at Trent Bridge. 👏 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/znKWnwOCUz— BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2021

Bumrah had come into the match with minor question marks over his form. He had gone wicketless in 36.4 overs of bowling in the ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand at Southampton in June. However, he turned it around in style in this game, giving India a shot at victory. Bumrah explained he had made some mindset changes coming into this game.

“Not a lot of adjustments to be very honest. Just the mindset adjustments and probably not looking at the end result a little too much. I am trying to be in the moment and back my skills. I am just trying to improve my game all the time and add new things but carrying the things I still have," he said in a press conference after the day’s play.

“We don’t want to look too far ahead. We are off to a good start and would look to play session by session with a good mindset tomorrow and take things from there.

“Felt like it (pitch easing out), lot of heavy rolling was also done so it got a little slow. When we bowled full, it was a little easier than in the first innings. So we had to create pressure. The wicket has gotten better so we are looking to capitalise."

