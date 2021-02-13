India vs England: WATCH - Moeen Ali Joins List of Bowlers to Dismiss Virat Kohli for Duck England spinner Moeen Ali produced a gem of a delivery to dismiss India skipper Virat Kohli for a duck on day one of the second Test at Chennai. Ali bowled one wide outside the off-stump, whereas Kohli went for an expansive drive. But an error in judgment of the line of the ball meant that Kohli's timber had been disturbed.

England spinner Moeen Ali produced a gem of a delivery to dismiss India skipper Virat Kohli for a duck on day one of the second Test at Chennai. Ali bowled one wide outside the off-stump, whereas Kohli went for an expansive drive. But an error in judgment of the line of the ball meant that Kohli's timber had been disturbed.

ALSO READ - India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli's Befuddled Look After Getting Out for a Duck is Taking Social Media by Storm

This was Kohli's 11th duck in Tests, and one that could cost India dear in the match here. Here's the list of all the bowlers who have dismissed him for nought.

Virat Kohli's Test ducksThe bowlers involved....1. R Rampaul2. B Hilfenhaus3. L Plunkett4. J Anderson5. M Starc6. S Lakmal7. S Broad8. P Cummins9. K Roach10. Aby Javed11. Moeen Ali#IndvEng#IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 13, 2021

Interestingly, India have won four matches, lost as many, and drawn two when Kohli was dismissed for a duck.

WATCH -

What a blinder turn 😯👌. Moeen Ali clean bowled Virat Kohli on Duck 🐣🐤 by sharp extra turn. It's 11th duck of Virat Kohli in Tests.#MoeenAli #INDvsENG #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/uqDH3VKOh1 — MUHAMMAD USAMA (@MUHAMMA11503327) February 13, 2021

ALSO READ - India vs England 2021: WATCH-Rohit Sharma Plays the Perfect Cover Drive; Virat Kohli is Super Impressed

Meanwhile, the second Test between India and England in Chennai is going to be a special one for Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and the spectators. While Patel was handed his Test cap before the start of play, Kuldeep returned to Test fray after a gap of almost two years. To top it all, spectators were allowed to come and watch the match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, operating at 50% capacity.

Speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been left out of the team and Mohammad Siraj was brought back in the playing XI as his replacement. This could be a big blow for India as in the last match, the bowlers looked slightly off colour, especially in the first innings.