India vs England: WATCH-On a Frustrating Day, Rishabh Pant Eggs On his Teammates in Perfect Swagger

Pant quipped: "Kya hua bhailog, kya ho gaya?" after Shubman Gill had a terrible time stopping a boundary off Sibley.

Rishabh Pant was at his best behind the stumps even as Team India continued toil in the field against England in Chennai on day 1 of the first Test match. England's skipper Joe Root and opener Dom Sibley shared a stiff stand for the third wicket and made sure India don't make any further inroads after reducing England to 63/2.

In such a scenario, shoulder began to drop and India's body language slumped but 23-year-old Pant tried his very best to lift the entire team. He quipped: "Kya hua bhailog, kya ho gaya?" after Shubman Gill had a terrible time stopping a boundary off Sibley. Here's compilation of Pant's antics on Day 1:

Earlier in the day, England skipper Joe Root became only the eleventh player to score a century in his hundredth Test match.

Englishmen Cowdrey was first cricketer to score a hundred in the hundredth Test match back in 1968. His feat was followed by other cricketers namely: Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ricky Ponting, Grame Smith and Hashim Amla. Root is the third Englishmen to achieve this feat after Cowdrey and Alec Stewart. Meanwhile there were only ten instances in the history of the game where a batsman has got a century in his hundredth Test. Ricky Ponting even went one step ahead and managed to get hundreds in  both the innings of his hundredth Test.

