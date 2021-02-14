- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
India vs England: WATCH - Virat Kohli Does the #WhistlePodu to Get Fans Going
India skipper Virat Kohli took it upon himself to make sure the fans made as much noise as possible during Day 2 of the Test.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 14, 2021, 5:39 PM IST
The return of fans for the second Test between India and England in Chennai has been a welcome addition for both sides. Sporting events during the coronavirus pandemic have been played mostly behind closed doors and fans being allowed inside the Chepauk Stadium has added to the atmosphere of the match in a significant manner. Little surprise then that India skipper Virat Kohli took it upon himself to make sure the fans made as much noise as possible during Day 2 of the Test, which saw India move into a commanding position and set themselves up nicely to potentially level the four-match series.
Kohli was seen whistling and asking fans to cheer on as loudly as they could, a gesture that won plenty of hearts across social media.
When in Chennai, you #WhistlePodu! 👌👌#TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli egging the Chepauk crowd on & they do not disappoint. 👏👏 @Paytm #INDvENG
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/JR6BfvRqtZ
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2021
India placed themselves in a commanding position by stretching their overall lead to 249 runs at stumps on the second day of the second Test against England here on Sunday.
WATCH - Rishabh Pant's Catch to Dismiss Ollie Pope Has to Be Seen to Be Believed
At the close of play, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting on 25 and 7 respectively, as India reached 54 for one in their second innings on a day when the English batsmen were at sea against the home team's spinners, especially Ravichandran Ashwin, who returned excellent figures of 5/43.
Thanks to senior off-spinner Ashwin's effort, India bowled out England for 134 in their first innings for a massive first-innings lead of 195 runs. India were all out for 329 in their first essay.
Cheteshwar Pujara Does Not Take Field on Day Two Due to Injury
Wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes was the lone England batsman who could tackle the Indian bowlers on a wearing 'Chepauk' pitch. He remained not out on 42 runs for which he consumed 107 balls. The right-handed batsman hit four boundaries during the course of his innings.
Ollie Pope (22) and Ben Stokes (18) were the other two batters who made notable contributions during the England innings which came to an end inside 60 overs.
For India, ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped five wickets, conceding 43 runs. Ishant Sharma and debutant Axar Patel picked two wickets each while Mohammad Siraj also scalped one.
WATCH - Rishabh Pant & Ben Stokes Altercation Stops Proceedings on Day One
Earlier, India were bundled out for 329 in the first session. Rohit Sharma starred with the bat having scored 161 runs. Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant also made significant contributions of 67 and 58 not out each.
England, currently, lead the four-match series 1-0, having won the first Test by 227 runs.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking