India vs England: WATCH - Virat Kohli Pulls Off One-handed Stunner to Get Rid of Adil Rashid

Virat Kohli is still India's one of the most agile fielders, and that was on full display during the third ODI between India and England. The skipper pulled off a one-handed stunner to dismiss Adil Rashid. In the 40th over Shardul Thakur bowled one full delivery to the batsman, and the latter hit the ball in the air towards extra cover.

Virat Kohli is still one of the most agile fielders in the world, and that was on full display during the third ODI against England. During the 40th over of England’s innings, Shardul Thakur came into the attack and bowled one full delivery to Adil Rashid. The batsman ended up playing the ball towards extra cover, in air. Kohli dived to his left and completed an excellent catch. That also ended the 57-run stand between Sam Curran and Rashid for the eighth wicket. Watch the catch —

As far as batting is concerned, Kohli could not contribute much and was bundled out by Moeen Ali for seven.

Also, India survived a major scare as they held onto their nerve to win the third ODI against England by 7 runs. This meant that the Men in Blue clinch the ODI series 2-1. Chasing 330 for a win, England kept on losing timely wickets and at one stage were 155/5. But then came in Sam Curran who almost threatened to take his side home against improbable odds.

Hosts were equally responsible for this late resistance as they dropped Curran on two occasions. Earlier Ben Stokes was also dropped. On both occasions, Hardik Pandya was the culprit. Meanwhile Curran went onto pace his innings brilliantly, picking up singles and then changing gears effortlessly. As many as 18 runs came off the 47th over but India were lucky enough to reduce the equation to 14 off the final over.

Curran was ably assisted by Mark Wood and both shared a counter-attacking 60 run stand for the ninth wicket to make life difficult for Kohli. But once Mark Wood was gone, the 22-year-old gave up on singles. T Natarajan, who was bowling the final over, gave no runs off the third and fourth balland the equation became impossible to achieve. With India’s fate and series sealed, head coach Ravi Shastri breathed a sigh of relief in the dug out.

