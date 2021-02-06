India vs England: WATCH - Virat Kohli Shows Respect to Joe Root After England Skipper's Double Ton As Joe Root was departing the field and heading towards the dressing room, he was offered a handshake by India skipper Virat Kohli.

England skipper Joe Root brought up a magnificent double ton on Day 2 of the first Test againat India in Chennai on Saturday (February 6). The 30-year old Root, who made his England debut in India in 2012, has scored three double tons as captain and five overall. He became the ninth batsman to complete a ton in a century Test when he reached triple figures on Friday. Pakistan's Inzamam ul Haq scored the previous highest of 184 in his 100th Test. Australia's Ricky Ponting remains the only player to record hundreds in each innings of his 100th match. At one point he seemed unlikely to get out but he was eventually removed LBW by Shahbaz Nadeem.

IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Blog | Live Score

As he was departing the field and heading towards the dressing room, he was offered a handshake by India skipper Virat Kohli.

Root hit a majestic six to bring up his double ton on Saturday and in the process become the first player to hit a double century in his 100th Test as England reached 454 for four at tea on day two of the opening Test against India on Saturday.

India vs England: WATCH - Jasprit Bumrah's Perfect Yorker Nearly Catches Out Ben Stokes

Root, who resumed on his overnight 128, was on 209 with Ollie Pope on 24 at the break in Chennai.

Root, who expertly kept India's spinners at bay, extended his golden run that followed match-winning scores of 228 and 186 against Sri Lanka in Tests last month. He has now hit five Test double centuries.'

India vs England 2021: Ben Stokes Lives Up To His Reputation of Big Six Hitter

His remarkable feat came after a quickfire 82 from Ben Stokes. The pair put on 124 for the fourth wicket on a pitch made for batting. Left-hander Stokes struck his 23rd Test half-century and smashed 10 fours and three sixes before falling to Shahbaz Nadeem's left-arm spin.

The wicket remained the only blip in England's batting assault that resumed on 263 for three. Paceman Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets on Friday including Dom Sibley for 87 in the final over of the day.