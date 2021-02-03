CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs England: We Don't Share Tricks of the Trade with Foreign Players During IPL - Ajinkya Rahane

India vs England: We Don't Share Tricks of the Trade with Foreign Players During IPL - Ajinkya Rahane

The top England players like Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes may all be IPL regulars but it doesn't mean that they always get a sneak peek into a top Indian player's mindset or strategies.

  • PTI
  • Updated: February 3, 2021, 11:03 PM IST
India vs England: We Don't Share Tricks of the Trade with Foreign Players During IPL - Ajinkya Rahane

The top England players like Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes may all be IPL regulars but it doesn't mean that they always get a sneak peek into a top Indian player's mindset or strategies. The IPL has made it easier for players across the globe to come closer and also exchange notes on each other's games while sharing the dressing room for two months. How much will that help England during the upcoming series? Rahane was asked that question during the day.

India vs England Full Coverage | India vs England Full Schedule

"See, we definitely play in the IPL, but Test cricket and IPL are completely different. We do know how their bowlers bowl here, but length (that one bowls) is completely different in Test cricket from what they are in white ball (formats)," Rahane replied.

"What we do in IPL, it's not like we tell them all the things and I think that is very important. Yes, we have played a lot of cricket together, but when you represent the country, it is all about how best you can give individually and as a team," Rahane said.

Ajinkya Rahane Happy to Take a Back Seat to Virat Kohli For Upcoming Series

While he admitted that Archer and Stokes are key players for England, Rahane said one can't ignore the kind of balance that the opposition squad as a whole possesses.

"Ben Stokes and (Jofra) Archer, they are really good players. They did really well for England, so it is not about any individual. I think it is all about a team, England team, they are a very balanced outfit which did really well recently against Sri Lanka.

Would Love to Be Part of England Squad for T20 World Cup - Joe Root

"So for us, what is important is that we plan against all their guys and just play as a team here and back our strengths."

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches