India vs England: Who Will Replace Iyer - Suryakumar Yadav Or Rishabh Pant?

- Match 16 - 22 Apr, 2021Match Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(16.3) RR 10.97
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(19.1) RR 10.54
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- 2nd T20I - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Mumbai
- 3rd T20I - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Mumbai
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
- 1st Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
SL
BAN
10:00 IST - Kandy
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 32 - 5 May, WedUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 36 - 8 May, SatUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 37 - 9 May, SunUp Next
CSK
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 41 - 12 May, WedUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 42 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
MI
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 44 - 14 May, FriUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 45 - 15 May, SatUp Next
KKR
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 46 - 16 May, SunUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 47 - 16 May, SunUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 48 - 17 May, MonUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 49 - 18 May, TueUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 50 - 19 May, WedUp Next
SRH
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 51 - 20 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 52 - 21 May, FriUp Next
KKR
SRH
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 53 - 21 May, FriUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 54 - 22 May, SatUp Next
PBKS
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 55 - 23 May, SunUp Next
MI
DC
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 56 - 23 May, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Qualifier 1 - 25 May, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Eliminator - 26 May, WedUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Qualifier 2 - 28 May, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Final - 30 May, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 9 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
India vs England: Who Will Replace Iyer - Suryakumar Yadav Or Rishabh Pant?
India have a big opportunity to make a sweep across formats when they face England in the second ODI in Pune on Friday. Two changes - one of them forced - are likely to be made in the XI. An injured Shreyas Iyer will be replaced by either Rishabh Pant or Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar might come in for Kuldeep Yadav.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: March 25, 2021, 6:28 PM IST
India have a big opportunity to make a sweep across formats when they face England in the second ODI in Pune on Friday. Having already won the Test and T20I series, the home team is a win away from making it three out of three against one of the most formidable opponents in international cricket. India will be forced to make a change in the middle order with the injury to Shreyas Iyer ruling him out of the series. It will be interesting to see who the think-tank chooses as the replacement – Rishabh Pant or Suryakumar Yadav?
India vs England: Prasidh Krishna Is a Brave Boy, Has Great Game Sense – KL Rahul
Shikhar Dhawan made a big statement in the series opener after being snubbed in the T20I series against England. He is an outstanding ODI batsman and showed his class with a Player of the Match performance scoring 98 on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma has a tendency to rise to the occasion in the big matches. He scored a hundred in the World Cup encounter against England in Birmingham in 2019 and would be looking to get a big one to wrap the series for India against the number one ranked team in the world.
Virat Kohli has not scored an international hundred since November 2019. Although his numbers in the format are still impressive since 2020 – 487 runs in 10 innings with 6 fifties, it is time for the King to get that three-digit score and he will not get a better opportunity than in a big game which can define the series for India against the best side in the world. Kohli the captain will have extra incentive to deliver as a 3-0 sweep in the series – India replace England as the number one ranked team in ODI cricket with that scoreline.
The main question for India is who replaces Shreyas Iyer at number 4. Kohli and co. would be very keen to try Rishabh Pant at that position. The left-hander has been in devastating form in Test cricket since the tour to Australia last year and is only a matter of time before he replicates that in the 50-over format too. Pant has a modest record in the format till date with 374 runs in 14 innings at an average of 26.71 but there is every chance that will go rocketing upwards in the matches and years to come.
Pant will also be a good option for India between Kohli and Rahul – two right-handers and can provide the innings the impetus in the middle overs – a period where India has often lagged behind in the run-rate. He will also be an effective counter to the biggest threat from England – Adil Rashid – with the ball coming into the left-hander.
India vs England: Chance For India To Make It A Sweep Across Formats Against England
The other option is to hand over an ODI debut to Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav had a phenomenal start to his international career playing two smashing knocks in the T20I series against England. He was also in tremendous form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020 scoring 332 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 151.59 including a hundred. What stood out during the competition was his scoring rate which went up significantly – a similar trend was seen in IPL 2020 in the UAE. Yadav is in the form of his life and is not only scoring big but at a very high strike rate and this is the best time to draft him in the XI. It will be a tough call for Kohli but Pant’s X-Factor may just tilt the balance in his favour.
KL Rahul has made number 5 his own position in ODI cricket and is a good fit in the lower middle-order with his ability to strike big at the death. The Pandya Brothers will follow at 6 and 7. Prasidh Krishna will retain his spot after a fine debut and Shardul Thakur – the wicket-taker and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – the master restrictor will complete the pace attack.
The only bowler whose position is in jeopardy is Kuldeep Yadav. The Chinaman bowler has seen his fortunes dip across formats and teams after a disastrous IPL 2019 with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Neither is he picking wickets nor is he able to maintain any control and restrict the opposition batsmen. From 67 wickets in his first 31 innings at a strike rate of 25.4 and economy rate of 4.73, Kuldeep’s ODI fortunes have taken a dramatic dip since 2019. He has picked just 38 wickets in 29 innings thereafter at a strike rate of 42.1 and economy rate of 5.62.
If the wrist spinner is left out then it will be a direct toss up between Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar to replace him in the XI. Though the leg break bowler has been one of India’s biggest match-winners with the ball in ODI cricket in the last few years, his numbers have also seen a dip since 2019. While he has retained his wicket-taking prowess in the format with 36 wickets in 20 matches in this period, it is his rising economy rate which is a big concern. Chahal has conceded at a rate of 5.96 runs per over post 2019.
Sundar, in contrast, will bring with him accuracy and discipline and will be more restrictive. He does not have the same wicket-taking ability as Chahal but can choke the English batsmen for runs in the middle order which may be the need of the hour and the requirement of the team. And of course, he adds depth to the batting though that should not be a concern for this Indian XI.
So, in all likelihood, this should be India’s best XI for the second ODI in Pune on Friday:
1. Rohit Sharma
2. Shikhar Dhawan
3. Virat Kohli
4. Rishabh Pant
5. KL Rahul
6. Hardik Pandya
7. Krunal Pandya
8. Washington Sundar
9. Shardul Thakur
10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
11. Prasidh Krishna
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking