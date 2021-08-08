India vs England-'Why is Cricket So Rigid?'-Fans Disappointed As First Test Ends in Draw

The fifth and final day of the first Test match didn’t see a single ball getting bowled as both the teams settled for a draw at Trent Bridge. This didn’t go down well with the fans who were quick to post their opinions on Twitter:

The rain prevails on the final day! 🌧😔The first #ENGvIND Test ends in a draw. See y’all at the Mecca of Cricket next 🏟#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/7HV7azdZGB — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 8, 2021

UPDATE: Play has been abandoned. ☹️The first #ENGvIND Test at Trent Bridge ends in a draw. We will see you at Lord’s for the second Test, starting on August 12. #TeamIndia Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/TrX6JMzP9A pic.twitter.com/k9G7t1WiaB — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2021

The fifth and the most crucial day of the first Test match between India and England was washed out which made sure that both teams had to settle for a draw in the end at Trent Bridge. India were 52/1 when Stumps were called on day 4; they were chasing 209 for win. All this, after an eventful fourth day saw Jasprit Bumrah bowling his heart out to grab another fifer in Nottingham. England too came back well after being dominated for most part of the Test match by India, courtesy skipper Joe Root. He slammed 109 off 172 balls to take England to 303.

Why is cricket so rigid with playing conditions? Who will not want to see a result?Why can’t they start early? Why can’t they have a reserve day all the time? Why can’t they be flexible & dynamic regarding all the above? Every sport has changed!Come on Cricket.. you can do better— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) August 8, 2021

It’s a shame that such a wonderful Test match has to end this way. Might be difficult but still need to try n find ways to get more playing time in. #ENGvIND— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) August 8, 2021

Trent Bridge, Nottingham has so far hosted 64 Test matches since their first in June 1899.Today is the 4th time the entire final day’s play was abandoned without a ball bowled.7 Aug 1912 AusvSA+(14 &) 15 Jun 1926 #Ashes +18 Jun 1935 EngvSA +8 Aug 2021 #EngvInd+ 3-day Tests— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 8, 2021

After an action packed day at Trent Bridge in which Jasprit Bumrah took 5 for 64 and Joe Root scored a fighting century, India required 157 runs with nine wickets in hand on the final day to go 1-0 up in the five match series. But, fate had some other ideas. The Lunch break was taken and the news was that there would be an inspection at 7 PM IST. Alas, it never took place due to rain. Tea was taken too and soon the confirmation came: no play, match drawn.

