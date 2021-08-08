CricketNext

India vs England-'Why is Cricket So Rigid?'-Fans Disappointed As First Test Ends in Draw
2-MIN READ

India vs England-'Why is Cricket So Rigid?'-Fans Disappointed As First Test Ends in Draw

Nottingham Trent Bridge drenched in rain on the final day of the India vs England Test.

Nottingham Trent Bridge drenched in rain on the final day of the India vs England Test.

Indian fans were disappointed after they heard the news that an eventful Test match saw no action on final day.

The fifth and final day of the first Test match didn’t see a single ball getting bowled as both the teams settled for a draw at Trent Bridge. This didn’t go down well with the fans who were quick to post their opinions on Twitter:

The fifth and the most crucial day of the first Test match between India and England was washed out which made sure that both teams had to settle for a draw in the end at Trent Bridge. India were 52/1 when Stumps were called on day 4; they were chasing 209 for win. All this, after an eventful fourth day saw Jasprit Bumrah bowling his heart out to grab another fifer in Nottingham. England too came back well after being dominated for most part of the Test match by India, courtesy skipper Joe Root. He slammed 109 off 172 balls to take England to 303.

After an action packed day at Trent Bridge in which Jasprit Bumrah took 5 for 64 and Joe Root scored a fighting century, India required 157 runs with nine wickets in hand on the final day to go 1-0 up in the five match series. But, fate had some other ideas. The Lunch break was taken and the news was that there would be an inspection at 7 PM IST. Alas, it never took place due to rain. Tea was taken too and soon the confirmation came: no play, match drawn.

first published:August 08, 2021, 21:46 IST