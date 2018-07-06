Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England: Will Fortress Sophia Garden Help Change England's Fortune?

Updated: July 6, 2018
India vs England: Will Fortress Sophia Garden Help Change England's Fortune?

Aerial view of the Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff (Getty Images)

India's comprehensive victory in the first T20 international against England has put Eoin Morgan's side in a do-or-die situation ahead of the second match at Cardiff. A loss at Sophia Gardens would mean that the hosts would have conceded the three-match series.

England though have a hundred percent win record at Cardiff in T20Is. The Three Lions have played four matches at the venue and have come out on top on each occasion. England have won two matches against Pakistan and one each against Australia and South Africa respectively.

The other home venue where England are yet to lose a T20 international is the Edgbaston at Birmingham, where they have won all three matches so far.

For India this will be their first ever T20 international in Cardiff. The Indians have a good record at the venue in ODIs and will look to win this match and wrap up the series.

First Published: July 6, 2018

