India vs England: With 19 No Balls, India Continue to Toil at Chepauk

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs England: With 19 No Balls, India Continue to Toil at Chepauk
The 19 no-balls that Indians have bowled so far in England's first innings of the first Test here were the most by the team in 10 years.
- IANS
- Updated: February 6, 2021, 10:13 PM IST
The 19 no-balls that Indians have bowled so far in England's first innings of the first Test here were the most by the team in 10 years. In 2010, the Indians had bowled 16 no balls in Sri Lanka's first innings in the third Test in Colombo. This is also the most no balls bowled by any team in Test cricket since Sri Lankans bowled 21 against hosts Bangladesh in the second Test in Chattogram in 2014.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Blog | Live Score
While India won the Colombo Test in 2010 despite the 16 no balls, the result of the ongoing first Test against England is awaited. At close of play on the second day at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, England scored 555 for eight wickets, and are expected to bat as many overs as possible on Sunday.India have pressed into service six bowlers so far, and they have bowled 180 overs.Speedster Jasprit Bumrah and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem were guilty of bowling the most number of no balls -- six each -- while seasoned pacer Ishant Sharma has bowled five and experienced off-spinner R Ashwin two.
India vs England: WATCH - Jasprit Bumrah's Perfect Yorker Nearly Catches Out Ben Stokes
Ishant was part of bowling attack in the 2010 Colombo Test, in which he had bowled eight no balls, four each in the two innings.
Sharwan Kumar, the childhood coach of Ishant, pointed out the lack of practice due to Covid-19 pandemic, who returned to international cricket in the ongoing Test after recovering from a side strain. He missed the recent tour of Australia due to this, and underwent rehabilitation.
India vs England 2021: Ben Stokes Lives Up To His Reputation of Big Six Hitter
"He has been out of practice for a long time, due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Also, he lacked match practice. Generally, fast bowlers end up bowling no balls when they don't get wickets and put in too effort in frustration. Many times, captains also put pressure on fast bowlers to get wickets, and that is another reason for bowling no balls," Kumar told IANS.
"I also don't think Indians bowled so many no balls because of overconfidence. In Test cricket it is not a matter of too much concern. In one-dayers and T20s, however, bowling no balls is a big issue, a crime," he pointed out.
Dronacharya awardee coach Gurcharan Singh said when bowlers are allowed to transgress in the nets they carry the habit to matches, as he gave the example of one of his pupils.
"When people ask me how to rectify the issue of bowling no balls, I tell them to go to Kapil Dev. He hardly bowled no balls in his successful career," Singh told IANS.
"One of my wards, a pacer, used to bowl lots of no balls in nets. When I would point it out to him, he would say he doesn't do that in matches. But when I accompanied the Delhi under-19 team to Lucknow for a Cooch Behar Trophy match in early 1980s, his first 18 balls were no balls. I was forced to send a message to him to stand at the crease and complete the over," recalled the 85-year-old coach.
Singh stressed that the no-ball problem should be corrected in the nets itself. "I corrected Maninder Singh [former India left-arm spinner] in the nets, and he later rectified the same problem that a Pakistani bowler was confronting some time ago," he said.
In Chennai, Nadeem cited a technical reason for bowling six no balls in 44 overs.
"I feel I am jumping a bit late. I should be jumping well before the crease but I think I am jumping a bit late. That is why the problem existed. Yesterday [Friday], it was more; today it was a bit less. [I am] planning to work on that in the nets," Nadeem said after the second day's play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Nadeem, however, had the consolation of dismissing England captain Joe Root towards the end of play on Saturday. He led the way with his second double century in his last three Tests, superb 218 in England's 555/8 wickets at stumps on the second day.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking