India vs England, Women's World T20, 2nd Semi-final Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 23, 2018, 2:45 PM IST

2nd Semi Final, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua 23 November, 2018

Toss won by India Women (decided to bat)

England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Amy Jones

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

08:33(IST)

On leaving out Mithali, she said, "Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, no regrets. I'm proud of the way my girls played through the tournament. This is a learning for us because we are a young team."

08:27(IST)

Harmanpreet after the loss said, "England bowled really well, read the wicket really well. It was not an easy total to chase, and our bowlers bowled really well. We still need to work on our mental strength. If we can work on how to play under pressure, that will change how we play these games."

08:20(IST)
08:16(IST)

What a clinical performance this has been from the English side. They outplayed India in every department and are the worthy winners of this semi-final clash. Now they will face Australia in the final on Saturday.

08:10(IST)

ENGLAND WIN: Jones finds the fence on yet another Patil delivery and brings up England fifty and a win with that shot. England are through to the final of the Women's World T20. 

08:08(IST)

Poonam comes on for another over. And this match is firmly in England's grips. Sciver, meanwhile pulls another one and brings up her fifty. What an innings this has been for her and her team. England are 112/2 at the end of 17 overs.

08:03(IST)

England are just 20 runs away from a win. India have been poor on the night, be it any department of the game. After the initial few wickets, none of the batsmen could show any resistance. England are 103/2 after 16 overs.

07:58(IST)

Anuja Patil is having a nightmare of a match. She persists with the leg stump line and is pulled by Sciver for a four on the very first ball. Yet another good over for England comes to an end. It's 87/4 after 14 overs.

07:53(IST)

Poonam starts a fresh over. This match is slipping out of India's hands. England batsmen Sciver and Jones haven't been troubled at all by the Indian bowlers. After 13 overs England are 79/2. 

07:50(IST)

07:46(IST)

England are looking way too comfortable at the moment and dealing in boundaries. Poor fielding too hasn't helped India's chances. England move to 70/2 after 11 overs.

07:40(IST)

Indian fielding is letting them down at the moment and England batsman are making the most of it. Another eight runs come from Patil over as England move to 52/2 in 9 overs.

07:40(IST)

Indian fielding is letting them down at the moment and England batsman are making the most of it. Another eight runs come from Patil over as England move to 52/2 in 9 overs.

07:36(IST)

There's a change in the bowling as Anuja Patil comes on. And straightaway there is a dropped catch by Poonam Yadav. This is going to cost India dear. Seven runs come from her over. England are 37/2.

07:25(IST)

OUT: Wyatt goes for a big shot through midwicket but finds Rodrigues on the boundary. That is a great catch by the India. England are 25/2 after 5 overs. 

07:20(IST)

Jones has decided to go for her shots as she gets under the ball and gets a towering six. This is good batting by England. Eight runs come from the over. It's 22/1 after 4.

07:17(IST)

Here is a welcome boundary for England as Jones rocks back into the crease and hits a boundary. That's the right way to bat on this pitch. England move to 14/1 in 3 overs.

07:11(IST)

OUT: Another spinner, Radha Yadav comes into the attack. And there's a shout for a run out as Deepti Sharma gets a direct hit. Beaumont survives. But in the same over she ends up giving a simple catch to Reddy. It's 4/1.

07:08(IST)

Indian players make way to the middle, and Deepti Sharma will bowl the first over. She starts it well as even England openers are finding it difficult too on this track. After the first over, it's 3/0.

06:58(IST)

06:53(IST)

ALL OUT: Ninth wicket falls for the Indians as Ecclestone gets her second. She dances down the track and misses the line of the ball completely. Right after that Deepti is run out for 7. India are all out for 112. India lose their last eight wickets for 23 runs. That's the end of the innings.

06:48(IST)

Finally a boundary comes India's way as Reddy sweeps the ball through midwicket. These are valuable runs for the Indians after the collapse they suffered. India are 111/8. 

06:45(IST)

OUT: That is another wicket for England. Radha Yadav is caught short of crease as Wyatt gets a direct hit to the stumps. India are in deep trouble at 105/8.

06:43(IST)

100 FOR INDIA: Finally after a lot of toil India cross the 100-run mark. This is not a great pitch to bat on, and if India can get to 120, they can fancy their cahnces to win. It's 104/7 after 18 overs. 

06:39(IST)

OUT: Another wicket down for India. This time it's Hemalatha who tries to drive the ball, but gives a simple catch at covers to Beaumont. On the very next ball Patil goes for an aerial shot and is caught by Winfield for a duck. This is mediocre batting by the Indians. It's 99/7 after 17 overs.

06:32(IST)

OUT: Yet another wicket for Gordon, second one in the over. And its the dangerman Harmanpreet who departs for 16. India are in deep trouble at 94/5.

06:29(IST)

OUT: Veda's bad form continues as she danced down the track and attempted a slog sweep to Gordon. She ends up giving a simple catch to the keeper. India are 93/4. 

06:28(IST)

Shrubsole is back into the attack, and Veda is not able to get her away. In the end just 4 runs come from her over. India are 93/3 after 15 overs.

06:22(IST)

OUT: Change of gears by the Indians. Gordon is smashed for a big six by Harmanpreet, followed by a four by Rodrigues. India have the momentum now. And there is an appeal for a run out. Rodrigues is out for 26. It's 89/3.

06:18(IST)

Sciver is back into the attack and India is benefiting from it. Rodrigues gets back to back boundaries in the over. That is brilliant batting by the youngster as India move to 77/2 after 13 overs.

India vs England, Women's World T20, 2nd Semi-final Highlights - As It Happened

Twitter/ ICC

Meanwhile, the Indian men's cricket team is in action against Australia in the second T20 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Catch all the live action on Cricketnext.com's live blog.

ENGLAND WIN: Jones finds the fence on yet another Patil delivery and brings up England fifty and a win with that shot. England are through to the final of the Women's World T20.

"We're taking it as another game. We just need to focus on what we have done well in the last league games and those things we need to just continue now," Harmanpreet said on the eve of their semi-final.

The live telecast of the second semifinal of the ICC Women's World T20 2018 between India and England will start at 5:30 am on November 23 (Friday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

PREVIEW: “She was one of those quiet heroes… They’re not famous. Their names are not in the newspapers, but each and every day they work hard.” India’s journey to the semis in the Women’s WT20 has been defined by the blitzkrieg of Harmanpreet Kaur, the aggressive approach of Smriti Mandhana, the patient batting of Mithali Raj and the assured presence of Jemimah Rodrigues so far. While the batters have led the charge, the slower bowlers have played a pivotal role in India’s unbeaten run over the tournament so far. The troop - largely unnoticed - has come together to stem the flow of runs in the middle and the death overs, and on a slow surface at Guyana, where India played all their group games, their ability to cramp up the rivals for room has been crucial to India’s success. It is often said that cricket is a batsman’s game and so it isn’t much of a surprise that the efforts of Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav or Radha Yadav - the silent pioneers in India’s semi-final charge – haven’t had the appreciation of their batting colleagues.

The four spinners lead the charge

After the retirement of Jhulan Goswami from the shortest format, Ramesh Powar wanted India to focus on their strengths and went ahead with the ploy of including four spinners on the team’s trip to Sri Lanka. In 5 games in the series, India’s slower bowlers managed to scalp 27 wickets, with Poonam Yadav leading the way, with 8 wickets at a stunning average of 11.62. It opened the gates for India to go in with a 4-spin attack in the WT20 as well, and assisted by the helpful track at Guyana, they were able to cause considerable damage. In India’s first encounter against New Zealand, despite India scoring their highest T20I total of 194 runs, the opponents were on course, with Suzie Bates leading the way. The Kiwi team notched up 52 runs in just 39 deliveries, with the lone pacer being smashed for runs all over. It was left to debutant Dayalan Hemalatha to break the shackles and get the wickets tumbling. The hint of turn on the ball forced Anna Peterson to dab it towards third man, but courtesy the bounce, it brushed her glove slightly before settling in Taniya Bhatia’s safe hands behind the wickets. One wicket leads to two, they say, but on this occasion, India were rewarded with a flurry of them - the next six wickets falling for just 58 runs. India’s spinners finished the match with 8 wickets of the 9 that fell. The game against Pakistan was possibly India’s worst outing on the field. They dropped catches aplenty and were unable to control the runs after their initial success in the Powerplay overs. The fact that the Indian bowling unit was in the eye of the storm after allowing Pakistan managed to score 133 - a below-par target - signified the immense expectations that has been bestowed upon the tweakers. The spinners finished the match with 5 of the 6 wickets that fell, conceding 6.75 runs per over. While Ireland was a relatively easier game, the toughest challenge yet for the Indian side was when they faced the mighty Australian unit. In both men’s and women’s cricket, facing Australia entails its own pressure - their achievements and the sheer talent they possess ensures they can never really be counted out. Not only is the Meg Lanning-led side better players of spin, but the dominance with which they go about their batting is enough to engulf any side with pressure - forcing them to err in their line and lengths, which in turn allows for the easy access to runs. However, once again, the arrival of the Indians slower bowlers tied things down, as the Australians looked ill at ease against the shorter balls and the flighted deliveries. Deepti Sharma started the carnage, picking up two wickets in two deliveries and with even Anuja Patil, who was playing her first game in the tournament, picking up 3 wickets, the talent possessed within the Indian camp could in no way be questioned. This time, the Indians spinners took all 10 wickets, bowling with an economy rate of 5.96, which would have been even lower if not for Harmanpreet’s slightly expensive overs.

What does the semi-final offer?

The semifinal against England though will be an all new proposition. Moving away from Guyana, they will play a Day/Night game at Antigua, which has a history of assisting the quicker bowlers. While the day games at Guyana allowed the track to break down further due to the sweltering heat, the slight breeze in the evening could drastically change the momentum in favour of the quicker bowlers. However, what could work in their favour is the fact that they are playing the second game on the track, with the first semi-final between Australia and West Indies scheduled to be held on the ground hours before India take the field. If the Indian tweakers can get into the game and exploit the rough, then even against a strong English team they will believe in their ability to cause an upset. With Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav in the top-ten wicket-takers in the tournament thus far, the skills contained within the unit are unquestionable. Now, it remains to be seen if they can turn the tide in completely different conditions.

 
