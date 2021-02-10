India vs England: You are Treating him as Normal Cricketer-Kuldeep Yadav's Childhood Coach Fumes Over Team Selection Kuldeep's childhood coach Kapil Pandey too slammed Team India's decision to drop Kuldeep. "Kuldeep Yadav is continuously travelling with them, suffering, yet they are not giving him a chance."

Kuldeep Yadav was trending on social media ahead of the first Test match between India and England. Reason: Fans wanted the 26-year-old to play. But that didn't happen and now that India have lost the first Test, critics are questioning the rationale behind dropping him.

His childhood coach Kapil Pandey too slammed Team India's decision to drop Kuldeep. "Kuldeep Yadav is continuously travelling with them, suffering, yet they are not giving him a chance. There goes a proverb as ‘Ghar ki murgi daal barabar’ so you are not trying to understanding him, you are not looking at his numbers, you are treating him like a normal cricketer," Pandey told SportsKeeda.

"If he slightly underperforms even in one match, they sideline him. On the other hand, rest of the players are given so many chances. You are including the player who is not in the team, who hasn’t got preparation. Where is the greatness of the captain and coach? The player who has been regularly practicing with the team is not getting a chance.

"In this series, the coach and captain played Washington Sundar because they felt he will partner Ravichandran Ashwin better. Only they know the reason behind this selection. Virat Kohli can dissect this logic, head coach Ravi Shastri also can explain it," Pandey added.

India were beaten badly in the first Test match in Chennai and with this win, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Skipper Kohli himself lamented the body language "Our body language and intensity was not up to the mark, second innings we were much better. We were better in the second half of the first innings with the bat, not the first four batters," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.