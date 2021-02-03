India vs England: Zak Crawley a Doubt for First Test After Suffering Wrist Injury

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs England: Zak Crawley a Doubt for First Test After Suffering Wrist Injury
England could be without top-order batsman Zak Crawley for the first Test against India in Chennai starting February 5 (Friday).
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 3, 2021, 10:33 PM IST
England could be without top-order batsman Zak Crawley for the first Test against India in Chennai starting February 5 (Friday). Crawley slipped outside the dressing room and suffered an injury to his right wrist. As a result, he was sent for scans and further updates are now awaited before the team takes a call on his availability for the Test series. Crawley had opened the batting alongside Dom Sibley during England's recent 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka but was expected to slot in at the Number 3 position following the return of Rory Burns, who was on paternity leave and has in recent times established himself as England's first-choice opener.
India vs England Full Coverage | India vs England Full Schedule
However, it remains unclear as of now what the extent of Crawley's injury is and England may have to come up with a new team combination to fill the hole in the batting order.
"Zak Crawley did not train today at England’s practice session in Chennai. He slipped outside the dressing room yesterday (Tuesday) and has injured his right wrist," said a statement from the England cricket team.
"We are waiting on the results of scans and will know more tomorrow, ahead of our final practice. There is nothing further to add at this stage."
All Eyes on WTC Final Spot as India, England Prepare for Clash of Test Titans
Ollie Pope, who himself was added to the squad on Wednesday after proving his fitness, may get added into the team but there's also Ben Stokes to consider, who will be returning to the side after missing the series against Sri Lanka and has in the past batted at 3.
The 23-year-old Pope has practised with the full squad over the past two days. England will have their final practice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai tomorrow ahead of the first Test starting on Friday.
Pope had initially been ruled out of action for up to four months after he sustained the injury in August while saving a boundary in the third Test against Pakistan in Southampton.
He had previously missed three months of cricket after dislocating the same shoulder playing for Surrey.
Joe Root was in fine form at Number 4 during the Sri Lanka series but may have to move up the order once again if England feel the need for him to do so.
The first two matches of the four-test series will be played in Chennai before the teams travel to Ahmedabad for the last two games. India beat the touring England side 4-0 in 2016-17 before losing 4-1 in England in 2018.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking