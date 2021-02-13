India vs England 2021:'Hum Jeet Gaye'-Former Cricketers Can't Keep Calm as Chepauk Welcomes Fans For the very first time in a long long time, Indian cricket fans got a taste of their passion as they were welcomed at the Chepauk for the first day of the second Test match between India and England.

For the very first time in a long long time, Indian cricket fans got a taste of their passion as they were welcomed at the Chepauk for the first day of the second Test match between India and England. Due to Covid-19, the nation locked itself last year. However, now as the pandemic is on the wane, BCCI allowed fifty percent of fans to watch live cricket. This is a big occasion and former cricketers expressed their opinion on Twitter. Here are the best reaction:

Glad Fans are back in the stadium for the 2nd #IndvEng test in chennai. They are the biggest stakeholders and an integral part of our sport and I expect them to make a massive difference. Good toss to win for India and hope they make it count by scoring big in the 1st innings. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 13, 2021

50% capacity yes, still a big moment for Indian Cricket, Fans returning to the stadium in India 🇮🇳 ,first time after the Pandemic #Chepauktest #INDvsENG — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) February 13, 2021

only fitting that the first crowd allowed back into venues in india is a knowledgeable one #INDvENG — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 13, 2021

