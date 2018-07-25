Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Essex, LIVE Cricket Score, Warm-up Match in Chelmsford: KL Rahul Completes Half-century

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 25, 2018, 9:04 PM IST

21:07(IST)

At the other end Dinesh Karthik has also moved into his forties and is seven runs away from a fifty. That would be the fourth in the innings for India against Essex.

21:06(IST)

End of another good over for India. After Rahul took a single to get to his fifty, Karthik hit a boundary and then took a single of the last bowl of Beard's over. Those six runs now take India to 238/5 after 63 overs

21:03(IST)

FIFTY! KL Rahul follows the footsteps of Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli and completes the third half-century of the innings. He took a single on his way to reaching the milestone. 

21:01(IST)

Dixon slips in a maiden over to Dinesh Karthik, now it is Rahul's turn to take strike to Beard. Will he get the half-century in this over? 

20:57(IST)

An expensive over from Beard which is good for the Indian batsmen. Both Rahul and Karthik get a boundary and a single each to make it a ten run over. Rahul is one run away from a well deserved half-century as India move to 232/5 after 61 overs. 

20:53(IST)

No boundary of the 60th over of the innings as Dixon keeps it tight. Rahul manages a single only of the over and moves closer to his half-century. 

20:48(IST)

Both the batsmen have settled in comfortably here against the Essex bowling and are picking up a boundary almost every over. Karthik hits Beard for another boundary, before he and Rahul milk the over and take four singles. The eight run over takes India to 221/5 after 59 overs. 

20:45(IST)

Rahul at the other end faces up to the bowling of Dixon, and it is another clean over with the exception of one boundary. Rahul has picked up from the previous session and continues to find his boundaries. 

20:41(IST)

We are back with proceedings for the final session of the day and Beard bowls the first over to Dinesh Karthik. The wicket-keeper batsman has no trouble taking a couple of boundaries to make that an 8 run over. India are 209/5 after 57 overs. 

20:14(IST)

With that the players have gone for tea and will be back very soon to complete the first day's play. 

20:13(IST)

Nijjar bowls a good over to Rahul, but the batsman manages to take a boundary of the over and get closer to his 50. He is thirteen runs short. India meanwhile have moved to 201/5 after 56 overs.

20:08(IST)

Dixon's next over is a lot more economical and he will be pleased about that. Karthik and Rahul knock him away for a single each and can't score more than that in the over. After 55 overs, India are 197/5

20:04(IST)

Now Dinesh Karthik joins the party and helps himself to a boundary of the over of Nijjar. The over costed five runs and India move to 195/5. 

20:00(IST)

Rahul has found his one boundary in the over once again, and once again the bowler is Dixon. This time it comes of the fifth ball of the over as he kept strike through the over. Rahul is inching close to a half-century as India move close to 200. India are 190/5 after 53 overs. 

19:56(IST)

That's followed up by a tight over from Aron Nijjar, who conceded just one single to KL Rahul in the over of the fifth ball. India at 186/5 after 52 overs will look to end the session strongly. 

19:53(IST)

Rahul has, from the looks of it taken the responsibility of finding a boundary every over. This time the first ball of Dixon's over is dispatched to the fence and then the over is tight with Rahul getting a single and Karthik playing out four dot balls. India are 185/5 after 51 overs. 

19:48(IST) Here's a look at how Virat Kohli lost his wicket, caught at slip after he was fishing outside off.
19:47(IST)

End of the 50th over of the Indian innings, and Rahul has made that count for seven runs after he smashed a boundary of the first ball of the over. A few singles shared between both him and Karthik after that has taken India to 180/5. 

19:42(IST)

But right as we say that, Rahul has gone through the gears for Walter's over and has smashed him for a couple of boundaries to make that a ten run over for India. India are now 173/5 after 49 overs. 

19:38(IST)

Karthik being the aggressor in the partnership so far, as KL Rahul plays out another maiden over to complete the 48th over. India are 163/5 after 48 overs.  

19:34(IST)

Karthik and Rahul are both making sure they keep the score board ticking over. Singles and twos so far have kept them and the fielders busy, while Karthik has helped himself to a second boundary after coming into bat. India 163/5 after 47 overs. 

19:30(IST)

KL Rahul is in no mood to get bogged down by pressure and defend continuously. Both he and Karthik have been afforded bad deliveries since Kohli's dismissal and they have promptly put them away, all the while playing safe and not bothering to trouble themselves when not needed. 

19:25(IST)

That's a big wicket for Essex, not only is Kohli quite dangerous as everyone knows once he gets going, but this also means KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik are two new batsmen who will need time to settle in. Essex must look to make this count to their advantage. 

19:23(IST)

WICKET! Virat Kohli (68) has been dismissed by Paul Walter and India have lost their fifth wicket. Kohli was caught by Varun Chopra. India are 147/5

19:19(IST)

Quite understandably, Kohli and Rahul are going with the no risk policy. The duo have played out another couple of overs that have given India eight runs. It would have been lower than that had the menacing Kohli not taken a boundary of the last ball of the 44th over. Kohli is moving ahead cautiously but at steady pace and India are 146/4. 

19:11(IST)

Kohli continues to be watchful as one would expect, a loose delivery from Beard finds the boundary rope, while the rest of the over does not see much more happening. India are 138/4 after 42 overs with KL Rahul and Kohli at the crease. The big partnership between Kohli and Vijay was broken by Walter in the previous over. 

19:07(IST)

Virat Kohli has been joined by KL Rahul at the crease and they will want to avoid any more mishaps against this Essex bowling. 

19:03(IST)

WICKET: Murali Vijay (53) has been clean bowled by Paul Walter. Not what India had in mind. India are 134/4.

19:01(IST)

After completing his half-century in style and making the bowling look easy to handle all the while, Kohli has played out a maiden over to Aaron Beard. Clearly not willing to rush things here against Essex. India are 132/3 after 40 overs.

18:57(IST)

The very next ball after completing his milestone, Kohli has smashed the bowler for another boundary before ending the over with a single which now sees him overtake Vijay. India are 132/3 after 39 overs. 

Latest Updates: After lunch, India have lost both their set batsmen Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay in quick succession, but KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik have steadied the ship to avoid any further trouble. India have lost five wickets against Essex.

Catch all the action from the match between India and Essex through our live updates.

India will hope to make the most of their only practice game ahead of the Test series starting next week when they take on county side Essex in a three-day game starting on Wednesday.

India is expected to use all the 18 players in the squad since the game doesn't have first-class status. Though Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay are expected to start as openers but KL Rahul will be looking to continue his progress and give the team some happy headaches about the composition of the final playing XI. Vijay has a good record in England but Dhawan's woes with the red ball, especially outside the sub-continent, have been apparent for quite some time. His place may well come under the scanner if he fails to get going against Essex.

The middle-order looks settled with Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane expected to start. Rahane and Pujara have already had some experience of the conditions, with Rahane having played for India A and Pujara having a county stint with Yorkshire. Kohli will be looking to get a good hit in the middle after a neck injury forced him to skip county commitments with Surrey.

Dinesh Karthik will also be keen to find some form after warming the bench for most part of the limited overs series. Injury to first-choice keeper Wriddhiman Saha means that Karthik is expected to get the nod over Rishabh Pant unless India pull a rabbit out of the hat.

It's the bowling department where places are still up for grabs with injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Both will miss the first Test and that means Ishant Sharma will have to lead the attack along with Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami. The game will also allow new recruit Shardul Thakur the chance to impress the think tank and make a case for Test selection.

The spinners too will be under the microscope with Kuldeep Yadav's wrist spin giving England plenty of trouble in the limited-overs format. Though, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been India's go to spinners in Test cricket but chorus of Yadav's inclusion has been growing louder by the day. Whether India go with a combination of two spinners and three pacers a or with only one spinner and four pacers is something the management will have to decide, making this game an audition of sorts for the bowling group.

Essex will be without its star player Alastair Cook and they are unlikely to give India much of an idea of what to expect but for Kohli and his team, the game will offer a perfect opportunity to get into the Test groove ahead of a gruelling schedule, where the team will play five Tests in six weeks.

