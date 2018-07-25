India vs Essex, LIVE Cricket Score, Warm-up Match in Chelmsford: Kohli, Vijay Complete Half-centuries

16:35(IST)

India had a dismal tour of England last time in 2014. After starting with a brilliant victory at Lord's, India lost the series 3-1. But in the first match there were few notable performances. Ishant Sharma played a pivotal in the match and took seven wickets in the fourth innings to take India to a win. England had to chase 319 with over four sessions to play in the second Test. Following early wickets from Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, Sharma got past Ian Bell’s defence and then found the outside edge of Alastair Cook’s blade for India’s fourth wicket. Joe Root and Moeen Ali added 101 for the fifth wicket, but the last ball of the morning session on Day 5 undid all their efforts. Sharma, who was expensive in his first spell, bowled a sharp bouncer to Ali. The southpaw failed to cope with the sharp rise and ended up gloving to short-leg. Buoyed by the wicket just before Lunch, Sharma continued keeping the length short, with square-leg and fine-leg positioned deep. Matt Prior, Ben Stokes and the well-set Root fell for the trap and Stuart Broad gloved behind to MS Dhoni for his seventh, putting Sharma on top of the best figures in an innings by an Indian bowler in England, and ensuring India won at Lord’s for the first time since 1986.