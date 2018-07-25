Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Essex, LIVE Cricket Score, Warm-up Match in Chelmsford: Kohli, Vijay Complete Half-centuries

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 25, 2018, 6:58 PM IST

Live Blog

Highlights

19:01(IST)

After completing his half-century in style and making the bowling look easy to handle all the while, Kohli has played out a maiden over to Aaron Beard. Clearly not willing to rush things here against Essex. India are 132/3 after 40 overs.

18:57(IST)

The very next ball after completing his milestone, Kohli has smashed the bowler for another boundary before ending the over with a single which now sees him overtake Vijay. India are 132/3 after 39 overs. 

18:55(IST)

FIFTY! In similar style as his batting partner, Kohli has completed his half-century with a boundary off the bowling of Paul Walter. Both batsmen will look to build on this now. India are 127/3. 

18:52(IST)

After Vijay, Kohli is taking his time and making sure that he does not make a mistake close to his half-century. He is a couple of runs away from the milestone. India are 123/3 after 38 overs. 

18:46(IST)

FIFTY! After waiting for a while, Murali Vijay has got his half-century after putting Matthew Quinn away to the boundary. Kohli is not far behind and should soon follow suit as well. India are 120/3 

18:45(IST)

Neither batsman are in a hurry here and have played a sufficient number of balls so far in the second session of the day. Both Kohli and Vijay are showing a lot of patience as they wait for the bad ball take their runs from that. After 36 overs, India are 116/3

18:41(IST)

Virat Kohli has been more or less hogging the strike since the start of the second session and has managed to crisply put Quinn and Coles, both to the boundary to catch up with Murali Vijay. Both are just short of their half centuries which can only be a good thing. 

18:31(IST)

It has been a slow start to the post-lunch session with Essex's bowlers keeping things tight against Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay. Both Indian batsmen are also being watchful would absolutely not want to lose their wicket early here. They have a chance to make this count. After 33 overs, India are 106/3. 

18:18(IST)

The second session gets underway. Now the Indians would be hoping that the pitch eases out a bit, and would look to take attack to the opposition. This being a three-day game, India would be looking to give an opportunity to most of their players. It's 101/3 after 29 overs. 

17:54(IST)

Pujara, who got out for 1 in this match had said that playing County cricket helps in tackling English conditions better. In an interview with Hindustan Times he said, "​Playing county cricket is always helpful as it allows you to get used to the conditions. England is the toughest place to bat because you have to get used to the weather, and the seaming conditions. We have played a lot of cricket outside the sub-continent since our last tour of England in 2014 and that experience will also come in handy."

17:41(IST)

100 FOR INDIA: After the initial struggle, Kohli and Vijay have managed to steady the India ship somewhat. Their 56-run partnership has taken India to 100/3 in 28 overs at lunch. They will have to continue batting this way to put pressure on Essex bowlers.  

17:23(IST)

After a dismal start, skipper Virat Kohli has taken matters in his hands and has dispatched Essex bowlers for five boundaries already. He has shown positive intent to do well in England after a forgettable tour of England in 2014. He has raced to 24 from as many deliveries. India are 84/3. 

17:14(IST)

One of Dravid’s best series in England came in 2011, where he scored three hundreds in an otherwise dreadful tour for the team. But it will be the knock in Headingley in 2002 which will remain etched in the memory of Indian fans forever, given the circumstances it came in. India elected to bat in cloudy conditions and lost opener Virender Sehwag early.  In walked Dravid at No.3 and showed great resilience as he blunted out the English bowling and along with Sanjay Bangar, saved the Indian middle-order from being exposed early to the new ball. He spent 429 minutes at the crease, scoring a masterly 148 with 23 boundaries. Despite Tendulkar scoring 193 in the same game in a famous Indian win, Dravid was adjudged Man-of-the-Match. 

17:06(IST)

Indian batsmen should certainly take a cue from some of the batsmen who have shone in English condition like Dilip Vengsarkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar. All these players had done well against English bowlers in tough conditions.

16:57(IST)

And that's another wicket for Essex. Ajinkya Rahane departs for 17 from 47 balls. Matthew Quinn picks his first wicket of the match. India are in deep trouble now, and skipper Virat Kohli has a big task at his hand. It's 44/3 after 18.3 overs.

16:49(IST)

After the early departure of Pujara and Dhawan, the current pair has steadied the Indian ship somewhat. The duo have strung 35 runs together and are looking good for many more. After the first hour of play, both Rahane and Vijay are looking comfortable at the crease. India are 40/2 after 17 overs.

16:35(IST)

India had a dismal tour of England last time in 2014. After starting with a brilliant victory at Lord's, India lost the series 3-1. But in the first match there were few notable performances. Ishant Sharma played a pivotal in the match and took seven wickets in the fourth innings to take India to a win. England had to chase 319 with over four sessions to play in the second Test. Following early wickets from Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, Sharma got past Ian Bell’s defence and then found the outside edge of Alastair Cook’s blade for India’s fourth wicket. Joe Root and Moeen Ali added 101 for the fifth wicket, but the last ball of the morning session on Day 5 undid all their efforts. Sharma, who was expensive in his first spell, bowled a sharp bouncer to Ali. The southpaw failed to cope with the sharp rise and ended up gloving to short-leg. Buoyed by the wicket just before Lunch, Sharma continued keeping the length short, with square-leg and fine-leg positioned deep. Matt Prior, Ben Stokes and the well-set Root fell for the trap and Stuart Broad gloved behind to MS Dhoni for his seventh, putting Sharma on top of the best figures in an innings by an Indian bowler in England, and ensuring India won at Lord’s for the first time since 1986.

16:20(IST)

Currently at the crease are Murali Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane who will be looking to bail India out of trouble. This will be a big test for Rahane, who in the recent times hasn't been in the best of forms and hasn't been a certain in the playing XI in the Tests too. After 11 overs India are 20/2.

16:05(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live updates from the warm-up match between India and Essex at Chelmsford. After winning the toss India decided to bat first. But it has been nothing short of a nightmare for the Indians as they have lost two quick wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara. India are 12/2 in 7.3 overs.

India vs Essex, LIVE Cricket Score, Warm-up Match in Chelmsford: Kohli, Vijay Complete Half-centuries

(AP Image)

Latest Updates: After steadying the ship against Essex, Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli have completed their half centuries in the second session of the day. Both batsmen will likely look to make this big innings' as that would help them with their confidence on this tough tour.

Catch all the action from the match between India and Essex through our live updates.

India will hope to make the most of their only practice game ahead of the Test series starting next week when they take on county side Essex in a three-day game starting on Wednesday.

India is expected to use all the 18 players in the squad since the game doesn't have first-class status. Though Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay are expected to start as openers but KL Rahul will be looking to continue his progress and give the team some happy headaches about the composition of the final playing XI. Vijay has a good record in England but Dhawan's woes with the red ball, especially outside the sub-continent, have been apparent for quite some time. His place may well come under the scanner if he fails to get going against Essex.

The middle-order looks settled with Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane expected to start. Rahane and Pujara have already had some experience of the conditions, with Rahane having played for India A and Pujara having a county stint with Yorkshire. Kohli will be looking to get a good hit in the middle after a neck injury forced him to skip county commitments with Surrey.

Dinesh Karthik will also be keen to find some form after warming the bench for most part of the limited overs series. Injury to first-choice keeper Wriddhiman Saha means that Karthik is expected to get the nod over Rishabh Pant unless India pull a rabbit out of the hat.

It's the bowling department where places are still up for grabs with injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Both will miss the first Test and that means Ishant Sharma will have to lead the attack along with Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami. The game will also allow new recruit Shardul Thakur the chance to impress the think tank and make a case for Test selection.

The spinners too will be under the microscope with Kuldeep Yadav's wrist spin giving England plenty of trouble in the limited-overs format. Though, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been India's go to spinners in Test cricket but chorus of Yadav's inclusion has been growing louder by the day. Whether India go with a combination of two spinners and three pacers a or with only one spinner and four pacers is something the management will have to decide, making this game an audition of sorts for the bowling group.

Essex will be without its star player Alastair Cook and they are unlikely to give India much of an idea of what to expect but for Kohli and his team, the game will offer a perfect opportunity to get into the Test groove ahead of a gruelling schedule, where the team will play five Tests in six weeks.

