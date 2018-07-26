Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Essex, LIVE Cricket Score, Warm-up Tie, Day 2 in Chelmsford: Ishant Dismisses Chopra, Essex Two Down

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 26, 2018, 6:51 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

19:06(IST)

Essex are looking to counter-attack after having lost Chopra. Westley and new batsman Michael-Kyle Pepper have smashed Pandya and Sharma for five boundaries since and are looking to give themselves a good hit out in the middle against some quality opposition. Essex are 69/2 after 19 overs.

18:50(IST)

WICKET: Ishant Sharma has struck and has Varun Chopra trapped LBW for 16. Essex lose their second wicket. 

18:49(IST)

Kohli has brought Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya into the attack against Essex now. Ishant bowled an economical three run over, while Pandya conceded a boundary to make his a five run over. Varun Chopra and Tom Westley are looking to hold fort against India's best bowlers.

18:40(IST)

Yadav has found good rhythm and is not giving much scoring opportunities for the batsmen to score. He has already bowled four maidens. Essex are 37/1 after 14 overs. 

18:20(IST)

The match resumes after lunch. Shami and Yadav start the proceedings for India. The visitors would be looking to tighten the screws on Essex batsmen. Essex are 22/1 after 9 overs. 

17:46(IST)
17:38(IST)

LUNCH: The session comes to an end and India would happy with the outcome. Although they could only add 73 runs to their overnight score of 322, they bagged an Essex wicket too. At lunch it's 18/1 after 8 overs.  

17:27(IST)

WICKET: And Umesh Yadav strikes for India. He traps Nick Browne in front of the wicket and the batsman is adjudged LBW. Essex are 13 for 1 after 6 overs.

17:19(IST)

Both the Indian fast bowlers have kept it tight till now and haven't given many scoring opportunities to Essex batsmen. On the other hand this might be ploy from the opposition to not give early wickets to the Indians, and frustrate them. Essex 11/0 after 5 overs. 

17:11(IST)

After a brief break, the players are out on the field for the second innings of the match. Mohammed Shami starts the proceedings and concedes four runs, Umesh Yadav takes the second over and bowls a maiden. Essex are 4/0 after 2 overs.

16:51(IST)

ALL-OUT: The Indian team has finally been dismissed for 395 in 100.2 overs. It was good outing for the Indian batsmen, especially the middle-order where mostly all the batsmen did their job. Now it's time for the bowlers to continue the good work. 

16:49(IST)

Kohli had a brilliant day one in the warm up match against Essex. First he scored a crucial 68 on a green wicket at the Chelmsford cricket ground and then it was followedby the International Player of the Year award for 2017 and 2018. Kohli was handed the award by the famous Barmy Army — semi-organised group of English cricket fans which arranges touring parties for some of its members to follow the English cricket team. BCCI took to Twitter to post the same as the caption read: “Say cheese..The @TheBarmyArmy presents #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli with the International Player of the Year for years 2017 and 2018.”

16:39(IST)

India are slowly moving closer to the 400-run mark. Jadeja and Pant have looked good and have added 31 runs from just 33 balls so far. They will look to continue the good work and aim for nothing less than 450. India 385/9 after 98 overs. 

16:25(IST)

The new man in Rishabh Pant is firing all cylinders. The situation is apt for this kind of swashbuckling batting. The southpaw has raced to 23 runs from 16 balls, which includes four boundaries. India 379/9 after 96 overs.  

16:18(IST)
16:09(IST)

FIFTY, OUT: Hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya seems to be enjoying his time in the middle. He is dealing in boundaries at the moment and brings up his fifty as well. But soon after that, in a bid to score quick runs, Pandya falls prey to Paul Walter. India are 354/9. 

15:58(IST)

Since Nair's dismissal Hardik Pandya has been joined Ravindra Jadeja in the middle and in the space of a couple of overs the duo have added 10 runs to the total. India are 338/8. 

15:48(IST)

WICKET: As this is practice game, India can try out all their players in the match. This means that after Karthik's departure, Karun Nair makes his way to the middle. His stay is also short-lived as he is removed by Aaron Beard for 4. India 328/8. 

15:40(IST)

In the meanwhile, day two gets underway. And on the very first ball of the morning Dinesh Karthik has been removed by Paul Walter for 82. That brings the end of a very fine innings by the India batsman. India 322/7 in 84.1 overs. With this effort Karthik might just have consolidated a place in the playing XI for the first Test that starts on August 1.

15:36(IST)

In fact, Shastri went on to add that he insisted that the ground staff don’t shave off the grass from the top of the wicket as he wanted the players to get a feel of the conditions that could be on offer in the Test series. “The pitch? It is good. The grounds man asked me there was enough grass on, do you want the grass to be taken off? I said absolutely not. It is your prerogative. What you give us, we play. I said leave it. There was grass there, so don’t take anything off,” he clarified.

15:31(IST)

Even before the start of the first day, the encounter was reduced to three days with reports doing the rounds that the Indian team management wasn’t happy with the pitch and ground conditions. But head coach Ravi Shastri decided to nip the rumour in the bud and said that this Indian team doesn’t believe in giving excuses with regards to playing conditions. “There was no complaint from the Indian management about anything. On this entire trip, you will never see an Indian team giving excuses with regards to conditions or the pitch,” he said. 

15:25(IST) Technique Refined, Mind Unclogged - Virat Kohli Seeks to Slay the Demons of 2014

India's Test tour of England in 2014 was a seminal moment in Virat Kohli's career. A moment that led to introspection and sparked a fierce desire within.

https://www.news18.com

15:20(IST)
15:16(IST)

It was a great beginning in the longer format for Virat Kohli, who had struggled to find form in the previous tour of England in 2014. This time round Kohli bailed India out of trouble and scored a 39-ball 68. The batsman looked comfortable at the wicket and scored 12 boundaries in his innings. This was in contrast to his 2014 series, where he scored a total of 135 runs only. 

15:11(IST)

After a rather poor start by the Indian batsmen to the three-day warm-up game, the middle order fought it out against the Essex bowlers in Chelmsford on Wednesday. Murali Vijay, skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik struck fifties to take India to a decent 322/6 at the end of the first day. Hello and welcome to day 2 of the warm up tie.

India vs Essex, LIVE Cricket Score, Warm-up Tie, Day 2 in Chelmsford: Ishant Dismisses Chopra, Essex Two Down

AP Image

Loading...
Latest Updates:After a brief break, the players are out on the field for the second innings of the match. Mohammed Shami starts the proceedings and concedes four runs, Umesh Yadav takes the second over and bowls a maiden. Essex are 4/0 after 2 overs.

Catch all the action from Day 2 of the warm-up match between India and Essex through our live updates.

Day 1 Review: Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik scored an aggressive 82 not out while captain Virat Kohli warmed up nicely for the first Test against England with a half century as India recovered from early jitters to post 322 for 6 on the opening day of their three-day tour-match against county side Essex here on Wednesday. Opener Murali Vijay (53 off 113 balls) and KL Rahul (58 off 92 balls) also scored a half century each after the visitors opted to bat after winning the toss. Coming at number seven at the fall of Kohli (68) in the second session, Karthik smashed as many as 14 fours from 94 deliveries to remain not out on 82 along with Hardik Pandya (33 not out off 58 balls).

Karthik stitched 114 runs with Rahul for the sixth wicket to take India's score past the 300 mark. Kohli, who had struggled all through the previous Test tour of England in 2014, was instrumental in reviving the Indian innings after the visiting side were reduced to 5/2 in the third over and 44/3 in the 19th over. He came out at number five at the fall of Ajinkya Rajhne (17 off 47 balls) and along with Vijay resurrected the Indian innings with a 93-ball 68 which was studded with 12 fours. The 90 runs he shared with Vijay four the fourth laid the foundation for the likes of Karthik and Rahul to flourish down the order as India batted for 84 overs on Day 1. With his 92-ball 58 which was studded with 12 boundaries, Rahul himself made out a case to be in the playing eleven in some point of time in the long Test tour.

After all the drama over the condition of the pitch and the outfield at this ground, which apparently led to the curtailing of the match by one day, the Indians won the toss and got down to the business of spending time at the middle ahead of the five-match Test series beginning in Birmingham on August 1. The Indian side were, however, in the dock initially with opener Shikhar Dhawan being dismissed for a first ball duck while one down Cheteshwar Pujara made just one before he was out in the third over, leaving the visitors at 5/2. Dhawan was caught behind as the top-order found new ball bowler Matt Coles (2-31) too hot to handle. Coles also dismissed Pujara cheaply, caught behind again, leading to Rahane coming out at number four.

Even in the practice game, it was surprising to see Rahane walk out to bat at number four. He was dropped at first slip when on four, while Vijay also enjoyed an extra life when dropped at second slip when on six. Vijay was also dropped at first slip when on 18. It would have made India's start even worse, but together they added 39 runs for the third wicket and somehow stabilised the innings. There were a lot of streaky edges from both batsmen as the new ball continued to move around. Rahane, in the 19th over, finally nicked behind to reward Matthew Quinn (1-27) who used the pitch's slope to generate away swing. It brought Kohli to the crease as the Essex crowd welcomed him with cheers. And immediately, the visiting skipper got down to business, unleashing an array of boundaries against the wayward Paul Walter (2-90).

At one point in the first session, Kohli was scoring at 100-plus strike rate as India went to lunch at 100/3. Making his lives count, Vijay scored his half-century off 104 balls. Kohli, at the other end, got to his half-century off 67 balls, and he was key in keeping the scorecard ticking. Walter managed to rectify his line and length for a small passage of play before tea, as he removed both set batsmen in the space of four overs. Vijay was bowled, while Kohli was snapped up at first slip, Varun Chopra making no mistake for a change. India went to tea at 201/5 with Rahul and Karthik building up a solid partnership. The duo played some attacking shots, especially Rahul, who seemed to have shrugged off the disappointment of getting dropped after his duck at Lord's. Rahul scored his half-century off 77 balls, while Karthik played shots all over the park. The two matched each other stroke for stroke, even playing identical pull strokes. They put on 114 runs for the sixth wicket, and added respectability to India's total. Later, Rahul holed out, miscuing off left-arm spinner Aron Nijjar (1-36). Karthik and Hardik Pandya batted out the remainder of the day.

Related Story

Ajinkya Rahaneasprit bumrahcricketdinesh karthikengland vs india 2018essex vs indiaHardik Pandyaindia vs england 2018india vs essexJoe RootKuldeep YadavLice Cricket ScoreLive Cricket Updateslive scorelive updateslive updates cricketmohammad shamimurali vijayshikhar dhawanUmesh Yadavvirat kohliwarm-up match

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...