It was a great beginning in the longer format for Virat Kohli, who had struggled to find form in the previous tour of England in 2014. This time round Kohli bailed India out of trouble and scored a 39-ball 68. The batsman looked comfortable at the wicket and scored 12 boundaries in his innings. This was in contrast to his 2014 series, where he scored a total of 135 runs only.