India vs Essex, Warm-up Match in Chelmsford, Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 25, 2018, 11:15 PM IST

22:33(IST)

Pandya, like Karthik is playing a lot of dot balls towards the end of the day, but of the final ball of Coles' over he finds the boundary once again. That's his sixth boundary in the innings. At Stumps India are 322/6 after 84 overs. 

22:29(IST)

That is followed up by a maiden over by Quinn to Karthik. The wicket-keeper batsman is on 82 and would surely want to get his century as it would help cement his place in the Test, or at least help the process. 

22:25(IST)

After three overs of no boundaries, Hardik Pandya breaks the shackles and takes a boundary of Coles. India are 318/6 after 82 overs. 

22:22(IST)

The boundaries seem to have dried up in the last few overs for the Indian batsmen. Pandya and Karthik having to settle for singles only as they come towards the end of the day. India are 314/6

22:18(IST)

That's followed up by another economical over for Essex by Coles. One run of the over for India who are looking to finish the day strongly. 

22:15(IST)

Quinn bowls a good over from the point of view of Essex, as he conceded only a couple of runs. India are 310/6 after 79 overs. 

22:09(IST)

After a few tight overs, Nijjar's over is an expensive one where Karthik hammered him for a couple of boundaries before taking a single to make it a 9 run over. India are 308/6 after 78 overs.

22:05(IST)

Essex getting in a few tight overs here against Karthik and Pandya. Karthik took a boundary off the bowling of Nijjar, while Coles bowled a maiden over. India are 299/6 after 77 overs.

21:59(IST)

Matt Coles returns to the attack as Essex look to stem the flow of runs. Successful on this occasion with this over as he gives only one run to the batsmen. India are 295/6 after 75 overs. 

21:56(IST)

Nijjar bowls a much needed tight over for Essex where they give away only two singles. India are 294/6 after 75 overs with Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik at the crease. 

21:51(IST)

Pandya and Karthik building a healthy partnership here against Essex. The trend of finding a boundary in each over is very much there as both batsmen are ensuring that happens along with taking singles. India are moving along well and inching towards 300. 

21:42(IST)

Karthik watchfully plays Nijjar away for a single and hands strike to Pandya. The new man takes four balls before he hammers another boundary to make that a five run over. Clearly the plan is to let Pandya have a nice hit and get as many runs on the board as possible. India are 272/6. 

21:37(IST)

Pandya has no time to waste it would seem and is following his usual attacking self as he bats with Karthik. He waits for one ball before smacking a boundary of Walter. The over also saw Pandya and Karthik take a single each to make it a six run over. India 267/6

21:31(IST)

Joining Dinesh Karthik at the batting crease now is Hardik Pandya. India are 261/6 after 68 overs. Karthik was on strike for the remainder of the over and played it out without much ado. 

21:30(IST)

WICKET: KL Rahul (58) tries to attack Aron Nijjar, but is caught by Dixon. India lose their sixth wicket. 

21:25(IST)

Walter comes into bowl to KL Rahul and the Indian batsman has hit another boundary. That was his 11th boundary in the innings and he isn't showing signs of slowing down at all. 

21:22(IST) Chandra's Magic in 1971 to Ishant's Heroics in 2014 - Top Five Performances by Indian Bowlers in England

While conditions in England are known to favour seam bowlers, interestingly, but unsurprisingly, three positions in the list of India's top five wicket-takers in England are held by Anil Kumble (36), Bishan Singh Bedi (35) and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar (31), flanked by Kapil Dev at the top (43) and Zaheer Khan (31).

https://www.news18.com

21:20(IST)

That was an expensive over from Dixon, he went for three boundaries, two of the bat of Karthik and one was four byes. That would have given India more momentum and confidence as they have also crossed the 250 mark. India are 256/5 after 66 overs. 

21:19(IST)

FIFTY! Now Dinesh Karthik joins the bandwagon with a boundary to bring up his half century. The fourth of this innings. 

21:16(IST)

Paul Walter is brought back into the attack by Essex, and after Karthik watchfully plays him away for a bit, Rahul smashes him for a boundary. Not what Walter had in mind one would assume. 

21:13(IST) WATCH | One Warm-up Match Certainly Not Enough, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra

India is playing a three-day warm up match against Essex as their only practice game ahead of the Test series in England currently.

https://www.news18.com

21:12(IST)

Dixon gets in another over for Essex, and that's a one run over thankfully for the hosts who will want to dry up the runs a little bit here for India's batsmen. 

21:07(IST)

At the other end Dinesh Karthik has also moved into his forties and is seven runs away from a fifty. That would be the fourth in the innings for India against Essex.

21:06(IST)

End of another good over for India. After Rahul took a single to get to his fifty, Karthik hit a boundary and then took a single of the last bowl of Beard's over. Those six runs now take India to 238/5 after 63 overs

21:03(IST)

FIFTY! KL Rahul follows the footsteps of Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli and completes the third half-century of the innings. He took a single on his way to reaching the milestone. 

21:01(IST)

Dixon slips in a maiden over to Dinesh Karthik, now it is Rahul's turn to take strike to Beard. Will he get the half-century in this over? 

20:57(IST)

An expensive over from Beard which is good for the Indian batsmen. Both Rahul and Karthik get a boundary and a single each to make it a ten run over. Rahul is one run away from a well deserved half-century as India move to 232/5 after 61 overs. 

20:53(IST)

No boundary of the 60th over of the innings as Dixon keeps it tight. Rahul manages a single only of the over and moves closer to his half-century. 

20:48(IST)

Both the batsmen have settled in comfortably here against the Essex bowling and are picking up a boundary almost every over. Karthik hits Beard for another boundary, before he and Rahul milk the over and take four singles. The eight run over takes India to 221/5 after 59 overs. 

20:45(IST)

Rahul at the other end faces up to the bowling of Dixon, and it is another clean over with the exception of one boundary. Rahul has picked up from the previous session and continues to find his boundaries. 

India vs Essex, Warm-up Match in Chelmsford, Highlights: As it Happened

(Image: BCCI)

Latest Updates: At Stumps on Day 1, India's Dinesh Karthik was unbeaten on 82 with all-rounder Hardik Pandya for company against Essex in their warm-up match.

Catch all the action from the match between India and Essex through our live updates.

India will hope to make the most of their only practice game ahead of the Test series starting next week when they take on county side Essex in a three-day game starting on Wednesday.

India is expected to use all the 18 players in the squad since the game doesn't have first-class status. Though Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay are expected to start as openers but KL Rahul will be looking to continue his progress and give the team some happy headaches about the composition of the final playing XI. Vijay has a good record in England but Dhawan's woes with the red ball, especially outside the sub-continent, have been apparent for quite some time. His place may well come under the scanner if he fails to get going against Essex.

The middle-order looks settled with Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane expected to start. Rahane and Pujara have already had some experience of the conditions, with Rahane having played for India A and Pujara having a county stint with Yorkshire. Kohli will be looking to get a good hit in the middle after a neck injury forced him to skip county commitments with Surrey.

Dinesh Karthik will also be keen to find some form after warming the bench for most part of the limited overs series. Injury to first-choice keeper Wriddhiman Saha means that Karthik is expected to get the nod over Rishabh Pant unless India pull a rabbit out of the hat.

It's the bowling department where places are still up for grabs with injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Both will miss the first Test and that means Ishant Sharma will have to lead the attack along with Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami. The game will also allow new recruit Shardul Thakur the chance to impress the think tank and make a case for Test selection.

The spinners too will be under the microscope with Kuldeep Yadav's wrist spin giving England plenty of trouble in the limited-overs format. Though, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been India's go to spinners in Test cricket but chorus of Yadav's inclusion has been growing louder by the day. Whether India go with a combination of two spinners and three pacers a or with only one spinner and four pacers is something the management will have to decide, making this game an audition of sorts for the bowling group.

Essex will be without its star player Alastair Cook and they are unlikely to give India much of an idea of what to expect but for Kohli and his team, the game will offer a perfect opportunity to get into the Test groove ahead of a gruelling schedule, where the team will play five Tests in six weeks.

