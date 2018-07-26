Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Essex, Warm-up Tie, Day 2 in Chelmsford, Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 26, 2018, 11:16 PM IST

22:33(IST)

That's it for today in the warm-up match, Essex at stumps are 237/5 after 58 overs and trail India by 158 runs. 

22:20(IST)

The next over went to Shami, who was always pretty expensive. Walter and Foster were among the runs and they managed to hammer three boundaries and then also take three runs to make that a 15 run over. Essex are looking up the ante in the last stage of the day. 

22:16(IST)

Expensive over from Pandya there as Walter took two boundaries and that became a 9 run over. Not the kind of over Kohli would have had in mind. Essex are 214/5 after 54 overs. 

22:03(IST)

Shami and Pandya sharing the cherry currently in the final session of the day. Foster and Walker very happy to play dot balls and wait for the boundary ball. They are in no hurry. India though still lead by 195 runs. 

21:52(IST)

Both Foster and Walter have slowed things down to their advantage and do not want to give their wicket away cheaply. The partnership is starting to frustrate India who have not been able to get further wickets, but are conceding the odd boundary as well. Essex are 195/5 after 50 overs with India's lead exactly at 200.

21:34(IST)

Paul Walter has joined James Foster at the crease and Umesh Yadav is bowling with his tail up. Kohli will surely ask his bowlers crank it up and wrap things up fast. After 46 overs, Essex are 186/5

21:29(IST)

WICKET: Looks like Kohli did give the bowlers a mouthful, Umesh Yadav has had Rishi Patel caught behind for 19 and Essex are now 5 down with India's lead still over 200. 

21:21(IST)

Since coming in, Foster has looked comfortable at the wicket, and has also managed to take a boundary of Ishant's bowling. Rishi Patel though is being watchful and waiting for the bad ball to come his way. The last couple of overs have gone for a few runs and Virat Kohli will be looking towards his bowlers to tighten things up and not let the new batsman have an easy go at them. After 44 overs, Essex trail by 210 runs. 

21:10(IST)

James Foster has now joined Rishi Patel at the crease and his first task was to play Umesh Yadav out for half an over. Foster and Patel will of course look to bat for as long as they can and eat into India's massive lead by the end of day's play. After 42 overs, Essex are 170/4

21:06(IST)

WICKET: Ishant Sharma has returned and done the job for Virat Kohli as he has clean bowled Michael-Kyle Pepper for 68. Essex are now 4 down and trail by more than 200 runs.

20:59(IST)

Pepper has raised the tempo of the Essex innings, and one would imagine he has asked to score freely by the management. He isn't bothering much about running and has left that to Patel for the time being as the Indian bowlers continue to get frustrated and look for a break through. Essex though still trail by more than 200 runs. 

20:46(IST)

Rishi Patel continues to play the sheet anchor's role for Essex, as the senior batsman Pepper keeps the scoreboard moving at a brisk pace. Pepper is trying to ensure there is a boundary in almost every over they face. Shami being the latest victim of that policy. Essex are 142/3 after 37 overs. 

20:39(IST)

We are back after tea, and Mohammed Shami bowled the first over. Rishi Patel once again happy to surrender strike to Pepper who adds another boundary to his name. Essex move to 135/3 after 35 overs.

20:14(IST)

Post the dismissal though, Pepper quite literally took the attack to India and tonked Jadeja and Thakur for a couple of boundaries each to add four more boundaries to his name as new man Rishi Patel happily gave him the strike. At tea, Essex are 130/3. 

20:07(IST)

WICKET: Thakur has made the breakthrough and Westley has been dismissed for 57 caught by Ravindra Jadeja. Essex are 113/3

20:00(IST)

After another tight over from Umesh Yadav, he gives way to Ravindra Jadeja who will be looking to make a case for selection for the Test series against England. Meanwhile Thakur has once again conceded a boundary as Westley and Pepper hold fort for Essex. Jadeja was also welcomed to the crease with a boundary in his over as Essex move to 112/2 in 31 overs. 

19:48(IST)

After those two boundaries in one over of Pandya, he has been taken off and replaced by Shardul Thakur who is also welcomed to the crease with a boundary. At the other end Umesh Yadav though continues to keep bowling economical spells. 

19:40(IST)

India bowling well at the moment against Essex. Kohli replaced Ishant Sharma with Umesh Yadav, and the pacer bowled a maiden. At the other end Pandya continues to look for wickets, but this time Pepper takes him for two boundaries of the over to spoil what would have been a good over otherwise. 

19:28(IST)

Pepper and Westley are finding it a little harder to score freely than was the case a couple of overs ago. The occasional boundary is on offer but rotating strike and keeping the scoreboard ticking is getting harder for them. After 23 overs, Essex are 83/2

19:19(IST)

After the flurry of boundaries, Pandya brought things back a little with a tight over, but Ishant who can be a little indisciplined with line and length at times, has conceded another boundary and a seven run over. Westley and Pepper seem to have found a rhythm against them. Essex are 77/2 after 21 overs. 

19:06(IST)

Essex are looking to counter-attack after having lost Chopra. Westley and new batsman Michael-Kyle Pepper have smashed Pandya and Sharma for five boundaries since and are looking to give themselves a good hit out in the middle against some quality opposition. Essex are 69/2 after 19 overs.

18:50(IST)

WICKET: Ishant Sharma has struck and has Varun Chopra trapped LBW for 16. Essex lose their second wicket. 

18:49(IST)

Kohli has brought Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya into the attack against Essex now. Ishant bowled an economical three run over, while Pandya conceded a boundary to make his a five run over. Varun Chopra and Tom Westley are looking to hold fort against India's best bowlers.

18:40(IST)

Yadav has found good rhythm and is not giving much scoring opportunities for the batsmen to score. He has already bowled four maidens. Essex are 37/1 after 14 overs. 

18:20(IST)

The match resumes after lunch. Shami and Yadav start the proceedings for India. The visitors would be looking to tighten the screws on Essex batsmen. Essex are 22/1 after 9 overs. 

17:46(IST)
17:38(IST)

LUNCH: The session comes to an end and India would happy with the outcome. Although they could only add 73 runs to their overnight score of 322, they bagged an Essex wicket too. At lunch it's 18/1 after 8 overs.  

17:27(IST)

WICKET: And Umesh Yadav strikes for India. He traps Nick Browne in front of the wicket and the batsman is adjudged LBW. Essex are 13 for 1 after 6 overs.

17:19(IST)

Both the Indian fast bowlers have kept it tight till now and haven't given many scoring opportunities to Essex batsmen. On the other hand this might be ploy from the opposition to not give early wickets to the Indians, and frustrate them. Essex 11/0 after 5 overs. 

17:11(IST)

After a brief break, the players are out on the field for the second innings of the match. Mohammed Shami starts the proceedings and concedes four runs, Umesh Yadav takes the second over and bowls a maiden. Essex are 4/0 after 2 overs.

Latest Updates: At Stumps, Essex Trail India by 158 Runs

Catch all the action from Day 2 of the warm-up match between India and Essex through our live updates.

Day 1 Review: Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik scored an aggressive 82 not out while captain Virat Kohli warmed up nicely for the first Test against England with a half century as India recovered from early jitters to post 322 for 6 on the opening day of their three-day tour-match against county side Essex here on Wednesday. Opener Murali Vijay (53 off 113 balls) and KL Rahul (58 off 92 balls) also scored a half century each after the visitors opted to bat after winning the toss. Coming at number seven at the fall of Kohli (68) in the second session, Karthik smashed as many as 14 fours from 94 deliveries to remain not out on 82 along with Hardik Pandya (33 not out off 58 balls).

Karthik stitched 114 runs with Rahul for the sixth wicket to take India's score past the 300 mark. Kohli, who had struggled all through the previous Test tour of England in 2014, was instrumental in reviving the Indian innings after the visiting side were reduced to 5/2 in the third over and 44/3 in the 19th over. He came out at number five at the fall of Ajinkya Rajhne (17 off 47 balls) and along with Vijay resurrected the Indian innings with a 93-ball 68 which was studded with 12 fours. The 90 runs he shared with Vijay four the fourth laid the foundation for the likes of Karthik and Rahul to flourish down the order as India batted for 84 overs on Day 1. With his 92-ball 58 which was studded with 12 boundaries, Rahul himself made out a case to be in the playing eleven in some point of time in the long Test tour.

After all the drama over the condition of the pitch and the outfield at this ground, which apparently led to the curtailing of the match by one day, the Indians won the toss and got down to the business of spending time at the middle ahead of the five-match Test series beginning in Birmingham on August 1. The Indian side were, however, in the dock initially with opener Shikhar Dhawan being dismissed for a first ball duck while one down Cheteshwar Pujara made just one before he was out in the third over, leaving the visitors at 5/2. Dhawan was caught behind as the top-order found new ball bowler Matt Coles (2-31) too hot to handle. Coles also dismissed Pujara cheaply, caught behind again, leading to Rahane coming out at number four.

Even in the practice game, it was surprising to see Rahane walk out to bat at number four. He was dropped at first slip when on four, while Vijay also enjoyed an extra life when dropped at second slip when on six. Vijay was also dropped at first slip when on 18. It would have made India's start even worse, but together they added 39 runs for the third wicket and somehow stabilised the innings. There were a lot of streaky edges from both batsmen as the new ball continued to move around. Rahane, in the 19th over, finally nicked behind to reward Matthew Quinn (1-27) who used the pitch's slope to generate away swing. It brought Kohli to the crease as the Essex crowd welcomed him with cheers. And immediately, the visiting skipper got down to business, unleashing an array of boundaries against the wayward Paul Walter (2-90).

At one point in the first session, Kohli was scoring at 100-plus strike rate as India went to lunch at 100/3. Making his lives count, Vijay scored his half-century off 104 balls. Kohli, at the other end, got to his half-century off 67 balls, and he was key in keeping the scorecard ticking. Walter managed to rectify his line and length for a small passage of play before tea, as he removed both set batsmen in the space of four overs. Vijay was bowled, while Kohli was snapped up at first slip, Varun Chopra making no mistake for a change. India went to tea at 201/5 with Rahul and Karthik building up a solid partnership. The duo played some attacking shots, especially Rahul, who seemed to have shrugged off the disappointment of getting dropped after his duck at Lord's. Rahul scored his half-century off 77 balls, while Karthik played shots all over the park. The two matched each other stroke for stroke, even playing identical pull strokes. They put on 114 runs for the sixth wicket, and added respectability to India's total. Later, Rahul holed out, miscuing off left-arm spinner Aron Nijjar (1-36). Karthik and Hardik Pandya batted out the remainder of the day.

