India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai, Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 19, 2018, 1:29 AM IST

Match 4, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 18 September, 2018

Toss won by Hong Kong (decided to bowl)

India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs

Man of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan

01:28(IST) India Survive Almighty Scare Against Hong Kong in Asia Cup Opener

India survived a mighty scare before recording an unimpressive 26-run win over minnows Hong Kong in their opening group league match of the Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai on Tuesday.

https://www.news18.com

01:22(IST)

India captain Rohit Sharma: “We always knew it was not going to be easy. There are no excuses. We made our mistakes. This tournament is all about learning and these guys will learn. But in the end, the team pulled it back. When the going gets tough, a couple of the characters did well. Shikhar was a great positive. It was not easy out there. Amabati got a brilliant fifty as well. Khaleel is a very exciting player to have in our squad. Today, he showed that despite not starting well he found a way to come back and got his rewards in the end.”

01:12(IST)

Hong Kong captain Anshuman Rath: "We are proud of ourselves but it's a bittersweet feeling. We should've probably won it but lost too many wickets in the middle during key times. Credit to the India bowlers for sticking with their plans. Going into the tournament we had no pressure and we wanted to play with a smile on our faces. It would've been nice if we rolled over the best team in the world but I'm super proud of the boys." 

01:05(IST)

What an excellent final over that was from Khaleel. He gets a wicket and gives away only 3 runs as India complete a hard-fought win over Hong Kong. They were really made to sweat for this win. One wonders what state they will be in when they play Pakistan tomorrow. 

01:00(IST)

WICKET! Khaleel has his third scalp of the match. He bowls one that is both full and quick and Ehsan Khan can't deal with it, gently edging it straight up. The bowler himself takes the catch. 

00:59(IST)

Bhuvneshwar hasn't exactly set the stage on fire on his return from injury but his figures of 0-50 off nine overs are disappointing for his standards and for the level of opposition India are playing. Take nothing away from Hong Kong, mind. They are 256/7 with an over left. 

00:55(IST)

Khaleel continues to impress on debut. He's bowling with a fair bit of confidence now and his penultimate over goes for only 3 runs. Hong Kong need 37 runs from 2 overs now. 

00:51(IST)

SIX! Tanwar goes for the old heave-ho to a ball that Kuldeep had pitched up and gets a hold of it nicely! Good way to end the 47th over although the asking rate is getting beyond them. 

00:49(IST)

WICKET! McKechnie is in a situation where he had to perform or perish. He charged down the wicket to Kuldeep, missed the ball entirely and was duly stumped by Dhoni. Hong Kong are inching towards defeat at 240/7. 

00:47(IST)

Khaleel Ahmed continues to keep things tight and gives away only 5 runs in his over. Hong Kong are 235/6. 

00:39(IST)

WICKET! Chahal is one fire here. He bowls the wrong one and Aizaz Khan fails to read it completely. The ball crashes into his pads and the umpire doesn't hesitate even in the slightest to raise the finger. Hong Kong are 228/6. 

00:37(IST)

WICKET! Chahal gets the fifth wicket of the innings. He pushed the ball wide and bowled it with some pace; Kinchit Shah tried to slog it over extra cover but only slices a simple catch to Shikhar Dhawan. Hong Kong are 227/5 now. 

00:35(IST)

Bhuvneshwar doesn't concede a boundary in this over, but clever rotation of the strike means Hong Kong took 7 runs off the over. This match isn't over just yet; hang on to your hats, folks. 227/4 after 44 overs. 

00:29(IST)

SIX! Chahal's 9th over gets off to the worst possible start as Shah slams him over the mid-wicket boundary for a maximum. The leggie's over is an expensive one, giving away 13 runs. Hong Kong are 220/4. 

00:26(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to keep things tight and that's all India need at this point. The pitch is slow and the asking rate has crept up to above 9 an over. Hong Kong are 207/4 in 42 overs. 

00:18(IST)

OUT: That's another wicket. Suddenly the match has changed completely. This time it was Chahal's turn to get a wicket. He gets the ball to turn from outside the off stump and Hayat tries to go for a big shot. But the batsman can only manage and edge, that is caught by Dhoni. It's 199/4. 

00:14(IST)

What an eventful over this has been from Khaleel. After dismissing Carter, he kept the pressure up on Hayat. But on the last delivery Hayat comes up with a big strike for six. It's 198/3 after 40 overs. 

00:09(IST)

OUT: Wicket number two for Khaleel. He pitches the cross seam delivery perfectly and Carter gets a faint edge. Dhoni has no problem in completing the catch. Hong Kong are 191/3.

00:07(IST)

The match is not over yet as Hayat dances down the track and gets a huge six over the bowler's head. India need to keep up the pressure and bag some more wickets. Another Kuldeep over comes to an end. It's 191/2 after 39 overs. 

00:02(IST)

Khaleel has been impressive in his second spell and after bagging a wicket he might be more confident. But he gives a little gift to new man Hayat as the batsman charges down the pitch to get a boundary. 6 runs come from the over. It's 183/2 after 38 overs.  

00:00(IST)
23:54(IST)

WICKET: Khaleel gets a wicket now. It was a slower delivery from the bowler and Nizakat couldn't get them bat down in time. He gets out after scoring a splendid 92. Hong Kong are 175/2. India are right back in the match. 

23:51(IST)
23:47(IST)

OUT: Kuldeep Yadav has got the breakthrough for India, and with that wicket smiles have returned in the Indian camp. Rath departs after scoring 73 runs. What a wonderful stand he had with Nizakat. Yadav flighted the ball well and invited the batsman into a drive. Rohit takes a simple catch. It's 174/1 after 35 overs.

23:45(IST)

FOUR: Nizakat is not putting his guard down and smashes a four through backward point. Rohit Sharma is certainly running out of options currently. Maybe he has to go back to his spinners to get some wickets. It's 174/0 after 34 overs.

23:41(IST)

Khaleel Ahmed is back into the attack and he needs to pitch the ball up. The need of the hour is to do something different and break the flow of the batting side. 

23:35(IST)

Chahal has been India's best bowler today and he is continuing to fight a lone battle for now. He has not given any room to the batsmen to score boundaries. Another over comes to an end. It's 167/0 in 33 overs.  

23:30(IST)

Jadhav returns for another over but he is greeted by a humongous six by Rath. This has been exceptional batting by this pair. But in all fairness India needs a wicket to come back in the match. It's 164/0 after 32 overs. 

23:27(IST)

A boundary for Hong Kong after a long while as Shardul pitches the ball short. Nizakat goes for his shot and gets a thick edge. The ball races to third man boundary for a four. That is followed by a flick off the pads by Rath for a four. 13 runs added to the total. It;s 157/0 after 31 overs.  

23:21(IST)

CHANCE: It's been 10 overs since the Hong Kong batsmen have hit a boundary but that is hardly affecting them. From a frustrating partnership this has become a game changing one. Nazakat tries to play a lofted drive, edges, but falls short of the fielder. After 30 overs it's 144/0. 

The live telecast of the match will start at 5:00PM on September 18 (Tuesday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports 1 and live streaming will be available on www.hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

PREVIEW: All the talk around the Indian team as they prepare for the Asia Cup has surrounded on their match against Pakistan. Before that game, though, India will have a small hurdle to cross when they face Hong Kong on Tuesday (September 18). In all likelihood, it will be another David vs Goliath encounter. India are the tournament favourites and ranked No. 2 in the format by ICC. Hong Kong, on the other hand, are just happy to be here. They even lost their ODI status earlier in the year (their matches in Asia Cup have been granted ODI status though) and the very fact that they’ve made it this far is a success. That was telling in their first game, against Pakistan. They were blown away, both with bat and ball, by a merciless Pakistan side that romped to an easy eight-wicket win as expected. Batting first, Hong Kong were bowled out for just 116 in 37.1 overs with only four batsmen crossing double-digits. Pakistan chased down the target in 23.4 overs. Hong Kong will have to drastically improve their batting in quick time if they are to test India. Anshuman Rath, their captain and opener, will have to lead the way as he’s perhaps their most accomplished batsman. But it won’t be easy as India too have a strong bowling attack. If Hong Kong do cross Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they’ll have to contend with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. These are the kind of opportunities Hong Kong rarely get, and even if they do fail, it’ll only be an invaluable experience.
India, on the other hand, will have to be wary of two factors. Firstly, overconfidence. Rohit Sharma’s men are clearly the better side but they’re up against unknowns, which could prove dangerous. More importantly, India will have to battle the tough schedule; they face Pakistan the very next day and will have to be fresh for that encounter given the stakes are much higher. One way to do that will be to be ruthless against Hong Kong. It remains to be seen if India put out their best XI given the schedule. They might perhaps consider resting Bumrah for uncapped Khaleel Ahmed, the left-arm pacer.
India have a largely settled team but still have issues in the middle order, which they have to address through the tournament. Virat Kohli’s absence hasn’t gone down too well with the broadcasters but it provides India a great chance to test other options. Each of Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Kedhar Jadhav, Manish Pandey and Ambati Rayudu will be using the tournament as an opportunity to seal their places in the middle order. MS Dhoni’s role in one-day cricket is also an area India will want to address, considering his waning finishing skills. Whether they get to begin their auditions against Hong Kong remains to be seen. Even if they do get a game, it’s uncertain if Hong Kong can test India’s batting depth. These uncertainties are exactly what India will be careful about.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, K Khaleel Ahmed

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath(capt), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulsan, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammad, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Nizakat Khan, Raag Kapur, Scott McKechnie, Tanveer Ahmed, Tanwir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain

