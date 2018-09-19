India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai, Highlights - As It Happened

India survived a mighty scare before recording an unimpressive 26-run win over minnows Hong Kong in their opening group league match of the Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai on Tuesday.https://www.news18.com
India captain Rohit Sharma: “We always knew it was not going to be easy. There are no excuses. We made our mistakes. This tournament is all about learning and these guys will learn. But in the end, the team pulled it back. When the going gets tough, a couple of the characters did well. Shikhar was a great positive. It was not easy out there. Amabati got a brilliant fifty as well. Khaleel is a very exciting player to have in our squad. Today, he showed that despite not starting well he found a way to come back and got his rewards in the end.”
Hong Kong captain Anshuman Rath: "We are proud of ourselves but it's a bittersweet feeling. We should've probably won it but lost too many wickets in the middle during key times. Credit to the India bowlers for sticking with their plans. Going into the tournament we had no pressure and we wanted to play with a smile on our faces. It would've been nice if we rolled over the best team in the world but I'm super proud of the boys."
Wicket! One wicket leads to another as Nizakat Khan who played splendidly well till now departs for 92(115)! It's his 3rd dismissal in nervous 90's #AsiaCup2018 #INDvHK pic.twitter.com/ze1h6RHiiI— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 18, 2018
Wicket! Finally something is going India's way but this was one innings to be remembered for a long time! Kuldeep departs Captain Anshuman Rath for 73(97) #INDvHK #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/eNHy47ULBI— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 18, 2018
OUT: Kuldeep Yadav has got the breakthrough for India, and with that wicket smiles have returned in the Indian camp. Rath departs after scoring 73 runs. What a wonderful stand he had with Nizakat. Yadav flighted the ball well and invited the batsman into a drive. Rohit takes a simple catch. It's 174/1 after 35 overs.
A boundary for Hong Kong after a long while as Shardul pitches the ball short. Nizakat goes for his shot and gets a thick edge. The ball races to third man boundary for a four. That is followed by a flick off the pads by Rath for a four. 13 runs added to the total. It;s 157/0 after 31 overs.
