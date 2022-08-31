India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Check Out The Probable Playing XIs For IND vs HK

Hong Kong would be next on Team India’s crosshairs after overcoming the challenge posed by their eternal rivals Pakistan in the enthralling Asia Cup encounter on Sunday. A vintage India-Pakistan contest was on display with a Dubai pitch that suited brilliantly for the pacers. India clinched a five-wicket win, courtesy of a cool-headed performance from all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

India will look to seal their Super 4 place when they take on Hong Kong on Wednesday, August 31, at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Indian pace attack looked lethal even without their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar stepped up for the men in blue, with contributions from Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and the man of the match Hardik Pandya. The pacers shared all the ten wickets amongst themselves as they bowled out Pakistan for just 147 runs.

On the batting front, India might make a crucial change, bringing the left-handed Rishabh Pant back into the squad.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong had played significantly well to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 main draw. However, the Nizakat Khan-led side will have to put out a miraculous performance to outclass the mighty Indian side.

India (IND) vs Hong Kong (HK) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Hong Kong Predicted Line-up: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

India vs Hong Kong full squads

India Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Hong Kong Full Squad: Nizakat Khan (C), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal

