India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Head to Head Record and Venue Record of The Village, Dublin

Indian team under the leadership of Hardik Pandya are set to face Ireland in a two-match T20I series. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played on Sunday at The Village in Dublin.

India and Ireland have so far faced each other in three T20Is and the Men in Blue managed to emerge victorious on all three occasions. The two teams played against each other in the shortest format of the game last time back in 2018 and team India had secured an emphatic 143-run triumph in that encounter.

In the upcoming series against Ireland, Suryakumar Yadav will make a return to international circuit after recovering from an injury. Rahul Tripathi is expected to make his international debut in the this series. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will act as deputy to skipper Pandya in the two-match series.

India come into the series after securing a 2-2 draw in the five-match T20I series against South Africa. South Africa clinched back-to-back wins in the first two matches but India came back in the series to win the next two. The final match of the series had to be called off due to rain.

IRE vs IND Head-to-Head:

The two teams have played three T20I matches against each other so far and India clinched three wins to outclass the Irish team.

IRE vs IND previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, IND defeated IRE by a convincing margin of 143 runs in Dublin.

Last three results:

India won by 143 runs.

India won by 76 runs.

India won by eight wickets.

Here is the venue record of The Village, Dublin (T20):

Total games played: 14

Games won by teams batting first: 6

Games won by teams batting second: 8

Highest total recorded posted here: 252/3 – Scotland vs Netherlands, 2019

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 70 – Ireland vs India, 2018

Highest total chased here: 194/6 – Ireland vs Scotland, 2019

