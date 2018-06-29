India vs Ireland 2nd T20I at Dublin Highlights - As It Happened

22:30(IST)

Sidharth Kaul has completed his first over in T20 international cricket and it was economical, like the captain would have wanted it. Porterfield tried to take the attack to him early in the over, but while he misread the bowler's trajectory he managed to get off strike. James Shannon, then took a couple of runs on the legside and they ended the over with three runs. Ireland 4/1 after 2 overs.