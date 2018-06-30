India vs Ireland 2nd T20I at Dublin Highlights - India Thrash Ireland by 143 Runs

Kuldeep Yadav continues the trend his colleagues set so far in the innings with yet another good over. He got taken for a boundary of the first ball, but responded well with the skipper's wicket. Yadav then continued his tight line and length as Ireland's batsmen struggle to pick the guile of the Indian spinners. That over costed only 5 runs for India. Ireland are 45/7 after 9 overs.
Another economical over for India as one would expect from the experienced Hardik Pandya. The Mumbai Indians bowler conceded only four runs of that over wherein Balbirnie and Wilson had to resort to singles. Balbirnie tried to accelerate matters as he went searching for a boundary, but he checked his shot and it fell just before Chahal. Ireland are 27/3 with one over in the powerplay remaining.
Good over bowled by Kaul, his second of the match. Not only was the new man on the money in terms of line and length, but also his variations helped him claim his first T20 international wicket. Only an attempted bouncer which went for a wide due to the height spoilt a maiden wicket over for Kaul. Ireland are 23/3 after 4 overs.
An expensive third over from the Indian point of view even though Umesh Yadav picked up the crucial wicket of William Porterfield. Yadav got hit for 18 runs of the over which included two boundaries and a six. The last boundary was an exquisite cover drive by Andy Balbirnie just as he came into bat. Earlier in the over, Porterfield leg glanced Yadav for a boundary before bludgeoning him over mid-wicket for a six.
Sidharth Kaul has completed his first over in T20 international cricket and it was economical, like the captain would have wanted it. Porterfield tried to take the attack to him early in the over, but while he misread the bowler's trajectory he managed to get off strike. James Shannon, then took a couple of runs on the legside and they ended the over with three runs. Ireland 4/1 after 2 overs.
Captain Virat Kohli could not have asked for a better first over to the Irish chase. Umesh Yadav picked a wicket and is getting good shape with his deliveries, whether he is bowling to a right hander or a left hander. William Porterfield managed to take only a single of the last ball after Yadav sent Stirling back. Ireland 1/1 after the first over.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|FULL Ranking