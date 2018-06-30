Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I at Dublin Highlights - India Thrash Ireland by 143 Runs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 30, 2018, 8:06 AM IST

2nd T20I, The Village, Malahide, Dublin 29 June, 2018

Toss won by Ireland (decided to bowl)

India beat Ireland by 143 runs

Man of the Match: Lokesh Rahul

Highlights

23:35(IST)

23:22(IST)

India have beaten Ireland by 143 runs to win the two match T20 international series 2-0. 

23:21(IST)

OUT: Kuldeep Yadav has Rankin stumped by Dinesh Karthik as Ireland are bowled out for 70.

23:20(IST)

With that Chahal completes his four overs in the game and he ended it with another economical one. Chahal gave away two singles and a wide before taking a wicket to complete a fantastic spell. Ireland are 68/9

23:18(IST)

OUT: Stuart Thompson steps down the track as he looks to cart Chahal over the fielders. But the leg spinner goes through the gap and disturbs the woodwork. Ireland lose yet another wicket and are 68/9

23:15(IST)

SIX: Rankin steps out to Kuldeep Yadav and lofts it over the bowlers head and sends it out of the ground of the last ball of the over. Yadav began the over with a wicket, but ends it watching the ball sail out of the ground. Kuldeep conceded 9 runs and Ireland after 11 overs are 65/8. 

23:12(IST)

OUT: George Dockrell tries to welcome Kuldeep Yadav with big shot, but the holes out in the deep with Umesh Yadav taking a simple catch. Ireland are 56/8

23:11(IST)

Chahal's third over is expensive and Ireland get 11 runs with two boundaries after running three of another delivery. All the three scoring shots were behind the stumps, with two coming of leading edges while Thompson looked to sweep Chahal. Ireland after 10 overs are 56/7

23:07(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav continues the trend his colleagues set so far in the innings with yet another good over. He got taken for a boundary of the first ball, but responded well with the skipper's wicket. Yadav then continued his tight line and length as Ireland's batsmen struggle to pick the guile of the Indian spinners. That over costed only 5 runs for India. Ireland are 45/7 after 9 overs. 

23:04(IST)

OUT: Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack and Gary Wilson (15) tries to take the attack him but has his defenses breached. India claim a 7th wicket as Ireland stare at defeat. 

23:02(IST)

End of another fruitful over for India. Chahal conceded only four singles as Wilson and Stuart Thompson found it very hard to get him away. The Irish batting has crumbled under the pressure of the huge target and some fantastic bowling from India. Ireland after 8 overs are 40/6.

22:59(IST)

OUT: Simi Singh is dismissed for a duck as Yuzvendra Chahal traps him plump in front of the wickets. Ireland are 36/6

22:58(IST)

Pandya completes another good over from the Indian point of view. He conceded only six runs, that too included a very lucky boundary as the fielder made a school boy error at third man. 

22:54(IST)

OUT: Kevin O'Brien is dismissed for a duck as he tried to loft Pandya but only succeeded in get a leading edge to third man where Kuldeep Yadav took a great catch.

22:53(IST)

Chahal's first over, the last of the powerplay, saw him bowl fast through the air making it hard for the batsmen to get him away. They could only take three runs in singles of the spinner's over first over apart from losing wicket. 

22:51(IST)

OUT: Balbirnie (9) is clean bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal! Balbirnie is completely foxed as Chahal flighted that delivery more than the previous ones and the batsman played down the wrong line. Ireland are 30/4 after 6 overs. 

22:47(IST)

Another economical over for India as one would expect from the experienced Hardik Pandya. The Mumbai Indians bowler conceded only four runs of that over wherein Balbirnie and Wilson had to resort to singles. Balbirnie tried to accelerate matters as he went searching for a boundary, but he checked his shot and it fell just before Chahal. Ireland are 27/3 with one over in the powerplay remaining. 

22:43(IST)

Good over bowled by Kaul, his second of the match. Not only was the new man on the money in terms of line and length, but also his variations helped him claim his first T20 international wicket. Only an attempted bouncer which went for a wide due to the height spoilt a maiden wicket over for Kaul. Ireland are 23/3 after 4 overs. 

22:41(IST)

OUT: Kaul gets his first T20 international wicket! James Shannon (2) tries to hit Kaul out of the park but the ball takes a leading edge and KL Rahul takes a comfortable catch. Ireland are 22/3

22:37(IST)

An expensive third over from the Indian point of view even though Umesh Yadav picked up the crucial wicket of William Porterfield. Yadav got hit for 18 runs of the over which included two boundaries and a six. The last boundary was an exquisite cover drive by Andy Balbirnie just as he came into bat. Earlier in the over, Porterfield leg glanced Yadav for a boundary before bludgeoning him over mid-wicket for a six. 

22:34(IST)

OUT: Umesh Yadav strikes back after the being hit for a six! He has clean bowled Porterfield who was looking to sweep him across the line. Ireland 16/2

22:32(IST)

SIX: Porterfield has found Umesh Yadav's slower delivery to his liking and has sent it into the crowds over mid-wicket. 

22:30(IST)

Sidharth Kaul has completed his first over in T20 international cricket and it was economical, like the captain would have wanted it. Porterfield tried to take the attack to him early in the over, but while he misread the bowler's trajectory he managed to get off strike. James Shannon, then took a couple of runs on the legside and they ended the over with three runs. Ireland 4/1 after 2 overs. 

22:25(IST)

Captain Virat Kohli could not have asked for a better first over to the Irish chase. Umesh Yadav picked a wicket and is getting good shape with his deliveries, whether he is bowling to a right hander or a left hander. William Porterfield managed to take only a single of the last ball after Yadav sent Stirling back. Ireland 1/1 after the first over. 

22:21(IST)

OUT: Second ball of the innings and Stirling (0) has edged it to first slip where Suresh Raina takes a simple catch to give Umesh Yadav a wicket in his first over. 

22:20(IST)

We are back for the Irish chase and Umesh Yadav will start things off for India with Paul Stirling and James Shannon opening the innings for the hosts. 

22:09(IST)

That spoils the day for Kevin O Brien, who had been the pick of the bowlers for Ireland so far. He concedes 21 runs from the final over and India end at 213/4 after their alloted 20 overs.

22:07(IST)

SIX and SIX! Pandya was completely deceived there but he still manages to clear the long off boundary for a six. He follows that with a straight six right from the middle which goes out of the ground. India are 208/4 with two balls left here

22:03(IST)

SIX and SIX! Hardik Pandya gets into the act now, flicks one off his pads and it goes way back into the crowd behind deep backward square leg. He follows that up with another one over mid-wicket. Stand and deliver stuff there from Pandya. India are 192/4 after 19 overs

It was an all-round display from the Indian players in the first T20I. (ICC)

PREVIEW: As lung openers go, it was near on perfect. In Malahide on Wednesday, cobwebs were shed with comfort and the potential banana peel that the pre-game build up suggested was easily averted. 76 runs is a pretty big margin to separate teams in a 50-over contest. In a T20, it is a hiding.

Once inserted on losing the toss, the established firm of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma constructed a good old fashioned beating up. They consumed 16 of the 20 overs on offer, leaving the others only to swinging merrily duties to fatten up the total at the rear end of the assault. Together they fashioned India’s second highest T20 international stand but perhaps most importantly, Sharma, felt leather on willow again in the creamy, sublime way that has become his signature and hadn’t happened too often off late.

The live telecast of the match will start at 8:30 PM on June 29 (Friday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Sharma, one of India’s white ball giants, has endured a bit of a wretched run in recent weeks. 14 innings in the IPL had delivered just 286 runs at under 24. Axed from the Test squad for the one-off skirmish against Afghanistan, he needed an early rediscovery of the verve in his play on this tour. There’s only eight limited overs games before the big-ticket event of the season, five Test matches, begin and Sharma, indications are, won’t make the cut for those.
So, restored to the top of the order, after demoting himself as leader of the Mumbai Indians to the middle, Sharma will be desperately eager to continue the momentum this near hundred has provided.
With this early gallop, Dhawan and Sharma have created what cricket people call a “happy headache” for the team bosses. Neither would want to make way but skipper Virat Kohli insisted after the win that he these two games against Ireland were going to be used as an opportunity to play “everyone” ahead of the sterner challenge of confronting England’s white ball mavericks. Now, among those “everyone” desperate to get a go on Friday will be K L Rahul. Recent sightings of his demolition jobs at the top of the order have been breathtaking. At his new IPL home Kings XI Punjab, not only did Rahul plunder 659 runs, the third most for the season, he did so at a staggering strike rate of 158.41. It was the sort of weighty performance that would assure most players a permanent slot penciled in the next squad they show up in. Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri will surely want to see for themselves if Rahul has packed that devastating form and carried it along for this tour. In this game, against a chastened bowling line up, may just be the ideal platform to do so.
The middle-order tweak might be harder to make. With only 24 balls to share between them, none of Suresh Raina, M S Dhoni or Kohli, who in fact dropped himself down to six and was promptly dismissed for a second ball duck, have had a reasonable hit. Each of those men, as well as Manish Pandey, who had a miserable IPL season, will be keen on some game time, leaving the management with a conundrum called Dinesh Karthik.

SQUAD: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, James Shannon, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson(w/c), Simi Singh, Kevin O Brien, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase
