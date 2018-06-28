India vs Ireland: Rohit, Kuldeep Dismantle Ireland as India Register Convincing Victory

Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 28, 2018, 12:33 AM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with teammates after picking a wicket. (Twitter/ Cricket Ireland)

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma starred with the bat for India before spin pair of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal dismantled Ireland as the visitors registered a comprehensive 76-run victory in Dublin on Wednesday.

Put into bat, Indian openers got off to a flying start, with Dhawan and Sharma putting on 160-runs for the opening wicket. Ireland bowlers struggled to bowl consistently in the right areas and Indian batsmen deposited the loose balls easily to the boundary.

Dhawan was the aggressor initially before Sharma joined in the party. Both the batsmen completed their half-centuries as Ireland bowlers struggled to pick any wickets. Dropped catches didn't help the Irish either as both the openers got a lifeline in their innings. Dhawan and Sharma hit five sixes each, with none of the opposition bowlers giving them any sort of trouble.

Southpaw Dhawan was finally dismissed for 74 off just 45 balls, with the first wicket falling in the 16th over. Suresh Raina then joined Sharma in the middle and continued from where Dhawan had left, hitting two boundaries in his first two balls. He was dismissed for 10.

Sharma was dismissed in the final over, departing for 97 as he missed out on his third T20I ton. India did lose three wickets in the final over, as batsmen looked to go big from ball one. Dhoni was out for 11 while Kohli went for a rare duck. Pandya ended the innings with a straight six, playing the helicopter shot, as India ended at 208/5 in their 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah then dismissed Paul Stirling in just the second over, with the Irish opener top-edging one straight to Kuldeep Yadav at mid-on.

Yadav then tormented the Ireland batsmen further, as they failed to pick his wrong'un. He registered career-best figures of 4/21. Chahal played the supporting role, picking 3/38 in his 4 overs.

James Shannon was the only bright light for Ireland, as he scored 60 off just 35 balls, hitting five boundaries and four sixes.

Ireland in total had eight boundaries and six sixes in their innings.

First Published: June 28, 2018, 12:31 AM IST

