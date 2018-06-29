India vs Ireland: Victory in Second T20I Will Give Us Confidence for England Tour, Says Rohit Sharma

Speaking to Shikhar Dhawan — during a chat which was posted by BCCI.tv — Sharma reiterated the fact that playing the 'Three Lions' in their backyard will be 'challenging prospect', so they will look to sign off in Ireland with a victory and take that momentum over to the England series.
"After this (second T20I) we have a challenging tour against England, so this is a good preparation for the England tour. And hopefully, if we perform good against Ireland in the second match, a victory will give us confidence for the England tour," Sharma said.
Sharma returned to form stunning style as he slammed a majestic 97 in the first match to help the visitors win by 76 runs.
Commenting upon his own form, Sharma said: "It felt good playing for India after a long time. We strung together a big partnership and won the match."
India take on Ireland in the second match on Friday, which is scheduled to be played at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.
Squads
Ireland: Gary Wilson (c), Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson
India: Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav
First Published: June 29, 2018, 8:53 AM IST