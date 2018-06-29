Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Ireland: Victory in Second T20I Will Give Us Confidence for England Tour, Says Rohit Sharma

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 29, 2018, 8:55 AM IST
India vs Ireland: Victory in Second T20I Will Give Us Confidence for England Tour, Says Rohit Sharma

File image of Rohit Sharma. (AP Image)

New Delhi: Swashbuckling India opener Rohit Sharma feels that if the 'Men in Blue' managed to beat Ireland 2-0 in the ongoing T20I series, it will be a massive confidence booster for the team ahead of the crucial England tour, which starts on July 3.

Speaking to Shikhar Dhawan — during a chat which was posted by BCCI.tv — Sharma reiterated the fact that playing the 'Three Lions' in their backyard will be 'challenging prospect', so they will look to sign off in Ireland with a victory and take that momentum over to the England series.

"After this (second T20I) we have a challenging tour against England, so this is a good preparation for the England tour. And hopefully, if we perform good against Ireland in the second match, a victory will give us confidence for the England tour," Sharma said.

Sharma returned to form stunning style as he slammed a majestic 97 in the first match to help the visitors win by 76 runs.

Commenting upon his own form, Sharma said: "It felt good playing for India after a long time. We strung together a big partnership and won the match."

India take on Ireland in the second match on Friday, which is scheduled to be played at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

Squads

Ireland: Gary Wilson (c), Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson

India: Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav

Also Watch

dhawanIndia vs IrelandIreland vs Indiarohitrohit sharmashikhar dhawanvirat kohli
First Published: June 29, 2018, 8:53 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking