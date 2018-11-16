Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Ireland, Women's World T20, Match 13 in Guyana Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 16, 2018, 12:28 AM IST

Match 13, Providence Stadium, Guyana 15 November, 2018

Toss won by Ireland Women (decided to bowl)

India Women beat Ireland Women by 52 runs

Man of the Match: Mithali Raj

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:53(IST)
23:46(IST)

Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 4 overs, 25 runs and 3 wickets for India.

23:43(IST)

And that's that! Ireland finish their innings on 93-8, and India have completed a 52 run victory in Guyana.

23:41(IST)

And it's Lara Maritz who ends up going back to the pavilion, once again off the bowling of Radha Yadav! Bhatia's glove work has been phenomenal here, and the score now reads 91-8.

23:40(IST)

It's all a little to chaotic for Ireland in the middle. Eimear Richardson is out run-out owing to some confusion at the non-strikers end with Waldron.

23:37(IST)

And as Garth tries to charge down the pitch to Yadav's bowling, she completely ends up missing the trajectory of the ball and ends up getting stumped by Taniya Bhatia! It's all too easy for the Indian side at the moment. The higher-ups are doing their due-diligence, though, and the ball is deemed to have actually snicked the stumps before nestling into Yadav's gloves.

23:34(IST)

It's the spinners who have done the trick for India in this innings, and now it's Radha Yadav continuing proceedings in the 19th over.

23:31(IST)

And now it's Kaur herself who has come in to bowl the next over, and gets the wicket of Joyce as soon as she begins! Joyce tries to paddle it down to fine-leg, but only loops it up to Poonam Yadav in the process and ends up perishing. Ireland have lost half their side here, and the score reads 84-5.

23:29(IST)

A review has been taken by India here, and one that is successful! Shauna Kavanagh is LBW off the bowling of Deepti Sharma, after wrongly being given not out before. Harmanpreet Kaur getting this one right.

23:25(IST)

Joyce has not hit consecutive fours off the bowling of Deepti Sharma, but it all seems a bit too late in the day. Ireland needs 65 runs to win from 22 balls, and barring a miracle, India should get over the line comfortably here.

Catch India vs West Indies LIVE. Off the pitch. Only on In.com.logo

23:23(IST)

This has been a brilliant effort by the Indians to keep Ireland at bay. They have done exceptionally well to stop the Irish women. Another Kaur over comes to an end. Ireland are 73/3 after 16 overs. 

23:18(IST)

OUT: Ireland are trying their best to score runs against the Indians but And Radha Yadav gets Delany stumped. India are moving closer towards a victory. Delany departs for 9. It's 70/3. 

23:14(IST)
23:11(IST)

Jemimah Rodrigues comes into the attack now. And it's clear that India are comfortable in the match and are trying various options. 13th over comes to an end as Ireland are 62/2. 

23:08(IST)

This has been a great fall for Ireland since their first wicket fell. Runs have been hard to come by and yet another over comes to an end. After 12 overs it's 56/2. 

23:02(IST)

And it's time for Harmanpreet Kaur to roll her arms over. She does pretty well and restrict the opposition to only 1 runs. Ireland are 43/2 after 10 overs. 

22:57(IST)

Another over for Yadav starts. She is troubling the opposition batsmen with his slow speeds. And she gets Shillington finally. Another flighted delivery and the batsman loses the line of the ball. Ireland are 42/2. 

22:50(IST)

Poonam Yadav comes into the attack. She gets the ball to turn a mile and has Shillington in trouble, who just manages to keep her foot inside the crease. She has no speed in the ball and Shillington gets a four through midwicket. Another over comes to an end. India are 35/1 after 7 overs. 

22:41(IST)

OUT: And Gaby Lewis departs. Deepti Sharma comes into the attack and cleans Gaby up for 9. This is brilliant bowling by the off spinner. Ireland are 27/1 after 5.1 overs. 

22:40(IST)

The Indian bowlers are struggling with their lines at the moment and bowling lots of full tosses. This time it was Mansi who faltered, and was punished by Shillington with a four. It's  27/0 afetr 5 overs.

Catch India vs West Indies LIVE. Off the pitch. Only on In.com.logo

22:35(IST)

After a great over from Mansi, Radha gives a juicy full toss to Shillington and the latter makes the most of it. She gets another four. After 4 overs Ireland are 20/0. 

22:31(IST)

Joshi starts a fresh over. India are still looking for the first wicket. And the Irish batsmen have shown good application till now. It's a maiden over.  After 3 overs Ireland are 13/0. 

22:26(IST)

The second over from India goes to left-arm spinner Radha Yadav.  Till now Irish batsman haven't been troubled at all. Finally Lewis misses one as the ball turns away from her after pitching. It's 13/0 after 2 overs. 

22:22(IST)

FOUR: Lewis pulls, and pulls hard. Joshi drops the ball short and the batsman manages to get a shot right from the middle of the bat. A brilliant over to start the innings. Ireland are 5/0 after 1 over. 

22:20(IST)

And both the teams are back on the field after a brief break. Mansi Joshi will start the proceedings for India. And first up India has a chance, as Shillington edges one and Deepti on gully just misses it. Mansi is getting good speeds at the moment. Ireland are off the mark. 

22:05(IST)

INNINGS ENDS: Another one down in the last over and Hemalatha is run out in a bid to score quick runs. And the innings ends at 145/6 and Ireland should be happy with their effort. A great effort in the end by both the teams. 

22:00(IST)

OUT: Garth has a wicket here, that too of dangerous Raj. She drops the pace of the ball and Raj edges it straight to the keeper. This has been a great effort by the Irish. India are 138/5 after 19 overs. 

21:55(IST)

FIFTY: India are losing wickets in quick succession. The runs have dried up and that is what is hurting India. Even Krishnamurthy is castled by O'Reilly. It's all happening for the Irish girls at the moment. Meanwhile Raj brings up a fifty. India are 131 /4. 

21:51(IST)

Veda Krishnamurthy can hit the long ball. And she gets a four off Delany. India should be looking at least at 150. After 17 overs it's 125/3. 

21:47(IST)

OUT: Kaur starts Richardson over with a big six, but falls right after that and is caught on the boundary. Losing wickets in a bunch here. India are 118/3 in 16 overs. 

Catch India vs West Indies LIVE. Off the pitch. Only on In.com.logo

LOAD MORE

India vs Ireland, Women's World T20, Match 13 in Guyana Highlights: As It Happened

Loading...
LATEST UPDATES:OUT: Ireland are trying their best to score runs against the Indians but And Radha Yadav gets Delany stumped. India are moving closer towards a victory. Delany departs for 9. It's 70/3.

The live telecast of the match between India and Ireland (IND v IRE) will start at 8:30 PM on November 15 (Thursday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

A confident Indian team will go into the clash with Ireland in Guyana on Thursday fully aware of what is at stake – a rare semi-final berth in the World T20. India made it to the knockouts in the first two editions of the tournament in 2009 and 2010 but since then have been below par in three successive editions - 2012, 2014 and 2016. A win over Ireland would ensure they end this wretched run and seal a semi-final spot in the prestigious tournament. With two emphatic wins to begin their campaign (34 runs against New Zealand and 7 wickets against Pakistan), India have been the second-best team in the tournament thus far behind Australia.

India’s strength has been their top and middle order. Skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur has led from the front. Her record-breaking ton (first hundred by an Indian woman in T20I cricket) against New Zealand in the tournament opener (103 in 51 balls) has sent alarm bells ringing amongst opposition bowlers. Kaur has the second-highest aggregate in T20I cricket in the last couple of years (828) – only after New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (834). Her average (48.70) is also the best in the world in this period (min. number of innings 12) after Australia’s Meg Lanning (48.75). The extremely talented, Jemimah Rodrigues, has been the pivot at Number 3. Not only has she absorbed the pressure of early wickets (as she displayed against New Zealand) and steadied the innings on several occasions since her debut earlier this year, she has managed to do so at a healthy strike rate. In fact, her strike rate of 132.15 is the highest for any Indian batter in the last couple of years. Also, no Number 3 in the world has scored more runs than Jemimah (317) since her debut in February this year. Her average of 45.28 and strike rate of 137.82 are the second-best in the world from the Number 3 position in this time-period.

Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana form one of the most formidable opening pairs in T20I history (835 runs in 26 innings for the opening wicket; only two other pairs have aggregated more) and India would expect a solid start from their experienced duo. The pair have a partnership strike rate of 110.33 for the opening wicket – something they might look to improve. The Indian lower middle order does not have much depth and would be tested if the top order fails. Poonam Yadav will hold the key to India’s bowling. She has already picked 5 wickets in two matches. Dayalan Hemalatha, the right-arm off-spinner, who made her debut against New Zealand in the tournament opener, has given Poonam the perfect support and also picked crucial top/middle order wickets.

No bowler in the world has picked more wickets than Poonam in the last couple of years (38). She has also been very restrictive conceding just 5.67 runs per over. India’s opening bowling pair of Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav lack experience and it would left to the spin trio of Poonam, Hemalatha and Deepti Sharma to control the flow and runs and get the breakthroughs in the middle overs. India would hope to show an improved effort in the field – their catching against Pakistan left much to be desired with several straightforward chances going down.

Ireland are ranked Number 10 in the ICC Women T20I Rankings. Their result against Australia was on expected lines but they could have given a better performance against Pakistan. Two losses in two matches and Ireland are all but out from contention. Even if they beat India and New Zealand and other results in the group go their way – they will struggle to qualify for the knockouts – given their terrible net run rate. With almost nothing to lose, they may go all-out against India – and try and spoil their party. Captain, Laura Delany has expressed her frustration after the below-par outing against Pakistan and will hope that her side can give India a tough contest. The batting will depend on the top 3. Clare Shillington and Isobel Joyce are the leading run-scorers in Ireland’s T20I history. Gaby Lewis has been their best batsman in the last couple of years – in terms of runs aggregate, average and strike rate and Ireland will look to her to give an impetus at the start.

The bowling will be led by Lucy O’Reilly – the right-arm medium pacer - who picked three wickets against Pakistan and was also very restrictive. She will be supported by the right arm medium-fast bowler, Kim Garth – Ireland’s second-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. Ciara Metcalfe, the 39 year-old leggie, will not only try to control the stem of runs but also look to provide crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs.

India (Probable XI): Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arundhati Reddy.

Ireland (Probable XI): Laura Delany (capt), Kim Garth, Isobel Joyce, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Ciara Metcalfe, Lucy OReilly, Eimear Richardson, Clare Shillington, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Related Story

cricketcricket scoreHarmanpreet KaurICC Womens World T20 2018India vs Irelandindw v irewIreland vs IndiaJemimah RodriguesKim GarthLaura Delany (capt)liveLive Cricket ScoreLive Cricket Updateslive india scorelive scoreslive updatesmithali rajsmriti mandhanaveda krishnamurthywomen's world cupwomens world T20WWt20

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...