India vs Japan Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2020 at Bloemfontein: India Cruise to Victory by 10 Wickets

India vs Japan ICC U19 World Cup 2020 match latest update: And that's that! India have won their encounter against Japan, the second of their campaign so far by ten wickets, as Kushagra finishes things off with a boundary and India end on 42/0. India were too strong in all departments, the colts in blue march on! We'll be back with the next match of India's campagin, it's goodby from us until then.

Preview: With their title defence off to a resounding start, four-time champions India would look to inch closer towards a quarterfinal spot when they take on first-timers Japan in a Group A tie of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Blomfontein on Tuesday. India cruised to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening group league encounter here on Sunday, riding on an impressive batting performance which was topped by a disciplined bowling effort. Japan, on the other hand, were lucky to have garnered a point after their first match against New Zealand was washed out in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

India are atop Group A and a victory on Tuesday will virtually guarantee them a place in the last-eight round. India will play New Zealand in their last group match on January 24. India put up a dominant performance from the first ball till the last on Sunday against Sri Lanka, giving their campaign the ideal start. Batting first, India scored a competitive 297 for 4, riding on half-centuries from their premier batsmen - opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 off 74 balls) and skipper Priyam Garg (56 off 72 balls). There were significant contributions from vice-captain Dhruv Jurel (52 off 48 balls) and late entrant all-rounder Siddhesh Veer (44 off 27 balls and 2/34 in 6 overs), which took the total close to 300-run mark.

The bowlers then kept the Lankan batsmen under check, bowling their dismissing them for 207 in 45.2 overs. Left-arm pacer Akash Singh (2/29), Veer (2/34) and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/44), who will be seen donning Kings XI Punjab colours in the IPL, shared six wickets between them. Fast bowler Kartik Tyagi (1/27), who already has a multi-crore IPL contract, was the most impressive as he time and again breached the 140kmph mark, while Jaiswal too picked up a wicket. And come Tuesday, the Indians are expected to steamroll an inexperienced Japan. If India bat first, they are expected to be pile up a mammoth total against the inexperienced Japanese attack. The Japanese are at the ICC U-19 World Cup to gather valuable experience by playing against top teams of the world and are not expected to pose any threat to the Indians. But the minnows would hope to make life difficult for the mighty Indians.