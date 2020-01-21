India vs Japan Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2020 at Bloemfontein: India Cruise to Victory by 10 Wickets

FOUR, SIX, FOUR! Retharekar has been given the aggressive treatment by Yashasvi Jaiswal, and India have swiftly climbed to 25/0 in three overs. Loose bowling by Retharekar has been punished all around, and India won't be hanging around in this match for too much longer.
15:23 (IST)
ALL OUT: Akash Singh wraps up the innings for 41. Ota-Dobell chips the ball in the air and he departs for 7. This is the third-lowest score in the U-19 World Cup.
15:15 (IST)
OUT:Akash has his first wicket here. Retharekar chips the ball in the air and mid off fielder takes a simple catch. Japan are now 38/9.
14:56 (IST)
OUT: Tyagi has his third here. He traps Clements in front of the wicket here and the latter is out for 5. Japan are 32/8 at the moment.
14:49 (IST)
FOUR: Finally Japan batsmen are trying to battle it out in the middle. Clements gets one from the middle of the bat and gets a four. Japan are now 29/7.
14:29 (IST)
OUT: Wickets are falling in a heap here as Patil too bags his first. Sahoo plays the ball in the air and skipper Priyam Garg takes a simple catch. Japan are now 19/7.
14:26 (IST)
OUT: This is easy going for Bishnoi as he has his fourth wicket here and for no runs. This time Ashley Thurgate is his victim, who also goes for a duck. Japan are reeling at 19/6.
14:24 (IST)
OUT: Another one bites the dust as Bishnoi has a third. Another wrong one and Ishaan Fartyal is out for a duck. Japan in all sorts of trouble here. It's 19/5.
14:14 (IST)
OUT: It's two in a row for Bishnoi and Takahashi is dismissed for a duck while the bowler is on a hattrick. This doesn't look good for the Japanese as the score now moves to 14/4.
14:12 (IST)
OUT: A change in the bowling does the trick for Indians. Bishnoi, the leg spinner starts with a wrong one and Noguchi is castled for 7. India are on their way. It's 14/3 for Japan.
14:04 (IST)
FOUR: Finally a four comes for Japan. A full-toss by Akash Singh and Noguchi creams it through covers for a four. After six overs Japan are now 11/2 and have a lot of work to do.
13:57 (IST)
OUT: It's two in two for Tyagi. Another yorker and Neel Date is gone for a duck. He is LBW on the first ball he faces and Japan are in trouble at 5/2.
13:56 (IST)
OUT: Tyagi comes on for another over. Although runs haven't come till now, there have been no wickets as well. And here is the first wicket down. Tyagi bowls a perfect yorker and Thugate is castled for 1. Japan are 5/1.
13:27 (IST)
India U19 started their campaign with an emphatic win over the Sri Lankan side, and now it's the turn of Japanese team. India have made three changes to the team and have opted to bowl first. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match.
16:03 (IST)
16:11 (IST)
And that's that! India have won their encounter against Japan, the second of their campaign so far by ten wickets, as Kushagra finishes things off with a boundary and India end on 42/0. India were too strong in all departments, the colts in blue march on! We'll be back with the next match of India's campagin, it's goodby from us until then.
16:07 (IST)
The Indian score reads 35/0 after four overs, with yet another boundary coming off the bowling of Ota Dobell courtesy Kushagra - a fine cut down to third man. Only seven more runs required for India to win.
16:00 (IST)
At the end of two overs, the score reads 10/0. Kento Ota-Dobell bowled the second over, and has a languid poise about his action. Both Kushagra and Jaiswal are batting on five runs each, and India look like they're in the mood to get done with the chase with relative ease.
15:58 (IST)
And India have begun their chase of 42 on a positive note, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking strike and hitting four off the first over from spinner Retharekar, who is originally from Mumbai - incidentally the same city that Jaiswal belongs to. At the end of the first over, the sore reads 4/0.
15:10 (IST)
Bishnoi would want to finish with five wickets. He has four already, while Tyagi has three. It's a battle of getting to a fifer now for these bowlers. It's 38/8.
14:42 (IST)
This is complete dominance by the Indians. They are not giving anything away and taking wickets at will. Japan need to score a few runs here. After 14 overs the score moves to 23/7.
13:48 (IST)
Another wide by Tyagi. He needs to persist with one line only. He is getting the ball to move away from the batsman which is a good sign. There is a big appeal for an LBW, but Thurgate is saved because there was a big nick. After 3 overs it's 5/0.
13:42 (IST)
Shu Noguchi faces Akash Singh in the second over. He starts with good angles and troubles the batsmen. This Indian side would fancy to bundle them out cheaply. Japan are 3/0 after 2 overs.
13:36 (IST)
Kartik Tyagi starts the proceedings for India. Marcus Thurgate is the one facing. By the looks of it. By the looks of it, he looks a solid batsman. Just one run comes from the over. Japan are 1/0.
13:31 (IST)
Japan U19 (Playing XI): Marcus Thurgate(w/c), Shu Noguchi, Neel Date, Debashish Sahoo, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ishaan Fartyal, Ashley Thurgate, Kento Ota Dobell, Max Clements, Yugandhar Retharekar, Sora Ichiki
India U19 started their campaign with an emphatic win over the Sri Lankan side, and now it's the turn of Japanese team. India have made three changes to the team and have opted to bowl first. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match.
India vs Japan Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2020 at Bloemfontein: India Cruise to Victory by 10 Wickets
Japan Under-19 vs India Under-19 (ODI)
CONCLUDED
IND vs JAPU Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 11 ODI, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 21 January, 2020
Japan Under-19
41/10
(22.5) RR 1.79
India Under-19
42/0
(4.5) RR 8.68
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kumar Kushagra, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Shashwat Rawat, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh
