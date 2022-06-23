India vs Leicestershire 2022, Warm-up Match, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma Departs as Indian Openers Back to Hut

Live now
IND vs LEI 4-Day Practice Game, Day 1, Grace Road, Leicester: The Indian cricket team starts it preparation for the one-off Test against England with a four-day warm up match from today when they take on Leicestershire at Grace Road. As many as four members of the touring party including Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will represent Leicestershire under county skipper Sam Evans. Read More
OUT! Rohit Sharma’s lean patch continues as he once failed to convert a start into a big score. The Indian captain tried to pull the ball but only managed to get an edge to it as Abidine Sakande took a fine catch of him. It was a poor shot from Rohit as the bowlers had his plans set for the short-ball and the Indian skipper fell into the trap. Wicket for Roman Walker as Rohit Sharma departs on 25. IND 50/2 in 15.2 overs
Captain Rohit Sharma is looking to stamp his authority over the opposition as India have already crossed the 50-run mark. The swashbuckling opener is looking to score boundaries at regular intervals to put pressure on the bowlers. While Hanuma Vihari is also looking solid with his approach so far. IND 50/1 in 14 overs
OUT! Shubman Gill edges it to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. Gill wasn’t expected it to bounce that much and failed to defend it as Pant took an easy catch behind the stumps. Will Davies with the first wicket of the warm-up clash. Shubman looked good during his 21-run knock. IND 35/1 in 9.2 overs
The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill has looked good so far. Shumban Gill has struck three fours in his 15 while Rohit has one four in his total of 9. Jasprit Bumrah has bowled three overs as has his new-ball partner Will David. Score 24/0 in 6 overs.
So Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have walked out to open the innings for India in this tour game against Leicestershire. They were greeted by dances en route to the middle. Jasprit Bumrah and Will Davis are the two new-ball bowlers for the hosts. India 10/0 in 3 overs.
Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav
India captain Rohit Sharm has won the coin toss and opted to bat first in this four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire.
The special pre-match arrangement between BCCI, ECB and the Leicestershire County Cricket Club (LCCC) has been done to ensure that all members of India’s touring party get adequate match practice.
The match will be played with 13 players per side to provide further flexibility and help manage bowling workloads.
“Leicestershire CCC will welcome members from the India touring party into their side for tomorrow’s four-day tour match at Uptonsteel County Ground. India superstars Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will all team up with the Leicestershire squad, captained by opening batsman Sam Evans. LCCC, BCCI and the ECB have all agreed to allow the four players from the visiting camp to be part of the Running Foxes side, in order to allow all members of the travelling party to participate in the fixture (subject to fitness),” the LCCC said in a statement.
Apart from Evans, Pujara, Pant, Bumrah and Prasidh, the other players in the LCCC are — Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande and Roman Walker.
It will be the only warm-up game for the Indian team before the July 1-5 Edgbaston Test against England, which is the postponed fifth game of the series of last year. India lead the series 2-1.
On Wednesday, skipper Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur among others practised for over two hours at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.
Meanwhile, it has been learnt that R Ashwin, who missed the flight earlier due to Covid positive result, is on his way to England, a Cricbuzz report said.
India’s selectors have named Navdeep Saini, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Simarjeet Singh as the net bowlers for the tour. The first two named are with the squad already while the departure of Singh is believed to have been delayed.
India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.
Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.
