India vs Leicestershire 2022 Warm-up Match, Day 2, Live Cricket Score: Shami Gets Rid of Pujara For a Duck

IND vs LEI 4-Day Practice Game, Day 2, Grace Road, Leicester: After multiple rain interruptions on the opening day, the Indian team, thanks to a steady half-century from KS Bharat (70 not out) finished at 246/8 at stumps on Day 1 of their practice match against Leicestershire on Thursday. Read More
WICKET! That’s quite a celebration from Mohammed Shami after dismissing the in-form Cheteshwar Pujara for a six-ball duck. An inside edge to guide the ball onto the stumps from Pujara before Shami spreads his arms and leaps onto his India teammate with both the players smiling. Pujara would have liked to get some runs here. Leicestershire 22/2 in 8.2 overs, trail by 216 runs.
WICKET! Mohammed Shami makes an early breakthrough for India after getting rid of Leicestershire opener Sam Evans for 1. Evans has been caught in the slip cordon by Virat Kohli. Score 14/1 in 6.2 overs, trail by 232 runs.
Louis Kimber and Sam Evans are the two opening batters for Leicestershire. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are sharing the new ball for India.
So, India have declared their first innings on their overnight total of 246/8. Srikar Bharat finishes as the top-scorer with an unbeaten 70. Roman Walker (5/24) took a five-wicket haul for Leicestershire.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the second day’s play of the practice match between India and English county club Leicestershire. The Indian batters faced a hard time on the opening day as barring KS Bharat, none could make an impression. There were multiple rain-breaks during on Thursday. Bharat was solid and still unbeaten on 70 with his half-century taking India to 246/8 at stumps. He has Mohammed Shami for company who is batting on 18*. The bowling side will be hoping to wrap up the tail as soon as possible.
Bharat ensured that India did not lose momentum despite the wicket of a set Virat Kohli for 33. He found support from Umesh Yadav (23) and Mohammed Shami (18 not out) in stands of 66 and 32, and ended the day unbeaten when rain forced an early end.
The reserve wicket-keeper led India’s recovery after they lost their first five wickets for 82 runs. Bharat along with Kohli steadied India with a 57-run stand but the partnership ended after Roman Walker dismissed the former India captain out LBW. The 21-year-old pacer then dismissed Shardul Thakur to complete a five-wicket-haul (5 for 24) and trouble India on a tricky surface.
Earlier, India found a way to give almost all of their players game-time in the only practice match available to them by having four of them play for Leicestershire.
However, India’s top order failed to deliver as the top five batters were back with just 85 on the board. Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja fell to Walker.
Rohit (25) once again got out on the hook, while Shubman Gill, who got a start but departed for 21 and Iyer who endured a first-ball duck, edged while playing away from their bodies.
Kohli’s outside edge looked suspect before he was beaten on the inside edge, and Hanuma Vihari got stuck and didn’t look like he had scoring options. On the other hand, Jadeja was caught on the crease to an inswinger, trapped right in front.
Brief score: Indians 246 for 8 (Bharat 70 not out, Kohli 33, Walker 5-24, Davis 2-64) vs Leicestershire
