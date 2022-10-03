CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home »Cricket Home » News » India vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Meghana, Shafali Bring up Fifty Stand

Live now

Auto Refresh

India vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Meghana, Shafali Bring up Fifty Stand

India vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Follow the live updates of the women's Asia Cup match between India and Malaysia in Sylhet Also follow the live scorecard and commentary on News18

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: October 03, 2022, 12:23 IST

Sylhet

India vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live Score

India vs Malaysia, Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: The Women’s Asia Cup is picking up pace. In match number six of the competition, India Women will clash against Malaysia Women on Monday, October 3. Team India lived up to the expectations in their tournament opener, thumping Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs.

The depth and balance of the side were on display against the Islanders as India were clinical in all three Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Oct 03, 2022 13:23 IST

India Women vs Malaysia Women Live: Fifty-up for India

Shafali Verma goes down on her knees, smashing a boundary against Mahirah Izzati Ismail. And that brings up 50 runs on board for India.

INDW: 51/0 after 6.1 overs.

Oct 03, 2022 13:20 IST

Hamizah Hashim to Shafali Verma - SIX

Shafali breaks the shackles with a fine shot. Fuller delivery from Hamizah, Shafali moves down a little and lofts it over long-on for a six.

INDW: 42/0 after 5.2 overs

Oct 03, 2022 13:18 IST

Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live: Meghana on fire

A couple of boundaries in the 5th over and India’s score moves to 36/0 in 5 overs. Meghana is expressing herself very well but Shafali needs to pace up too.

INDW: 36/0 after 5 overs.

Oct 03, 2022 13:17 IST

India vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2022: India women off to a flier

India women are off to a terrific start against Malaysia. Sabbhineni Meghana, who comes in for Smriti Mandhana, has been on fire, smashing 24 off 18 balls. Shafali Verma, on the other hand, is batting on 4 off 6.

INDW: 28/4 after 4 overs.

Oct 03, 2022 12:43 IST

India Women vs Malaysia Women Playing XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Kiran Navgire, Richa Ghosh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh

Malaysia: Winifred Duraisingam, Wan Julia, Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Nur Dania Syuhada

Oct 03, 2022 12:34 IST

Toss: Malaysia have won the toss and will bowl first

Malaysia captain Winifred Duraisingam wins the toss and Malaysia will bowl first against India. Host of changes for India – Smriti Mandana, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Thakur rested. Sabbineni Meghana, Kiran Navgire, Radha Yadav and Meghna Singh in.

Oct 03, 2022 12:29 IST

India Women vs Malaysia Women Possible Starting XI

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

Malaysia Women: Wan Julia(w), Mas Elysa, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aisya Eleesa, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Dania Syuhada

Oct 03, 2022 12:27 IST

India firm favourites

Team India lived up to the expectations in their tournament opener, thumping Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs. The depth and balance of the side were on display against the Islanders as India were clinical in all three departments of the game. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were under the pump, losing their renowned opening duo early in the match. Young sensation Jemimah Rodriguez proved her mettle by playing a great knock of 76 runs and led India to a competitive total.

Oct 03, 2022 12:26 IST

India vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: India Aim to Continue Winning Momentum

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Malaysia. The game starts at 1:00 PM IST with the toss at 12:20 IST. Having won their opening encounter against Sri Lanka, India are firm favourites to brush aside the relatively weaker Malaysian outfit.  The game will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground

Read more

departments of the game. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were under the pump, losing their renowned opening duo early in the match. Young sensation Jemimah Rodriguez proved her mettle by playing a great knock of 76 runs and led India to a competitive total.

The bowlers did their job perfectly and ensured that India started off on a winning note in the tournament. Kaur and her women will now be up against the association nation of Malaysia, which on paper seems like an easy assignment for the Indian women. The Malaysians were trounced by Pakistan in their opening fixture and will be eager to make a comeback.

The Indian women look formidable and beating them would be an arduous task for Malaysia. Will the Malaysian side put up an inspiring performance and announce themselves on the big stage or will Kaur and her women march to another emphatic victory? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of the match between India Women vs Malaysia Women; here is everything you need to know:

IN-W VS ML-W Telecast

The match between India Women and Malaysia Women will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

IN-W VS ML-W Live Streaming

The match between India Women and Malaysia Women is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IN-W VS ML-W Match Details

The IN-W vs ML-W match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet on Monday, October 3, at 1 pm IST

India Women vs Malaysia Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

Malaysia Women: Wan Julia(w), Mas Elysa, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aisya Eleesa, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Dania Syuhada

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

TAGS