India vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Meghana, Shafali Bring up Fifty Stand

departments of the game. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were under the pump, losing their renowned opening duo early in the match. Young sensation Jemimah Rodriguez proved her mettle by playing a great knock of 76 runs and led India to a competitive total.

The bowlers did their job perfectly and ensured that India started off on a winning note in the tournament. Kaur and her women will now be up against the association nation of Malaysia, which on paper seems like an easy assignment for the Indian women. The Malaysians were trounced by Pakistan in their opening fixture and will be eager to make a comeback.

The Indian women look formidable and beating them would be an arduous task for Malaysia. Will the Malaysian side put up an inspiring performance and announce themselves on the big stage or will Kaur and her women march to another emphatic victory? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of the match between India Women vs Malaysia Women; here is everything you need to know:

IN-W VS ML-W Telecast

The match between India Women and Malaysia Women will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

IN-W VS ML-W Live Streaming

The match between India Women and Malaysia Women is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IN-W VS ML-W Match Details

The IN-W vs ML-W match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet on Monday, October 3, at 1 pm IST

India Women vs Malaysia Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

Malaysia Women: Wan Julia(w), Mas Elysa, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aisya Eleesa, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Dania Syuhada

