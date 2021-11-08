India vs Namibia: Rohit Sharma Becomes Third Player to Score 3000 Runs in Men's T20Is

Rohit Sharma became the third batter in men’s T20 Internationals to score 3000 runs on Monday in the T20 World Cup clash against Namibia. Rohit scored 56 runs in the last match of India’s T20 WC campaign to laid the foundation for a massive 9-wicket win. The swashbuckling opener joined Virat Kohli and Martin Guptill in the elusive list. Guptill also achieved the feat in the T20 World Cup.

Kohli topped the list at the moment with 3,227 runs in 94 T20Is, while Guptill is second with 3,115 in 107. While Rohit joined the list on his 116th appearance.

Most runs in Men’s T20Is

Virat Kohli (India) - 3,227

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 3,115

Rohit Sharma (India) - 3,001*

The swashbuckling opener is also expected to take the charge of India’s T20I captaincy as it was the last match of Kohli as Indian captain in the shortest format.

Kohli himself dropped a massive hint that Rohit will take over the captaincy responsibility in T20Is from him.

“It’s been an honour for me, I was given the opportunity and I tried to do my best. But it’s also time to create some space and move forward. I’ve been immensely proud of how the team has played. Now I think it’s time for the next lot to stake this team forward. Obviously, Rohit is here and he’s overlooking things for a while now," Kohli had said during the toss.

India blasted 54 runs in the Power-play, 39 of those coming from Sharma’s bat. He had luck on his side, with his one-handed pull put down by Michale van Lingen at fine leg and rolled to the boundary rope for four in the opening over.

Rohit shared a crucial 86-run stand for the opening wicket alongside KL Rahul to set up the chase for India which they did comfortably in 15.2 overs. Rahul also slammed unbeaten 54 runs off 36 balls to score his third fifty of the campaign.

It was also the last match of head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar in the coaching set-up.

