India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: After The Melbourne High, IND Refocus at The Bigger Picture

Live now
Last Updated: October 27, 2022, 10:00 IST
Sydney
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match updates from Sydney Cricket Ground. After registering a sensational win over Pakistan in a nail-biting thriller, Rohit Sharma and Co are riding high on confidence and their next opponents in the tournament are the Netherlands. Looking at India’s current form, the Read More
KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel
Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (wk/captain), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover
When will the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands be played?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be played on October 27, Thursday.
Where will the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands be played?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
What time will the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands begin?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will begin at 12:30 pm IST, on October 27.
Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Meanwhile, in the current Netherlands squad for the T20 World Cup, there are three South Asian players like opener Vikramjit Singh, leg-spinner Shariz Ahmed and off-spin all-rounder Teja Nidamanuru. Netherlands will look to put up a show on Thursday to get more recognition on the world stage.
India might rest Hardik Pandya on Thursday to manage his workload and keep him fresh for the upcoming matches. The flamboyant all-rounder struggled a bit while running against Pakistan as he is expected to have a slight niggle. Virat Kohli, who played one of the best innings of his life on Sunday, will look to continue his glorious form with the bat. But all eyes will be on Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma who had forgettable outings against Pakistan.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match updates from Sydney Cricket Ground. After registering a sensational win over Pakistan in a nail-biting thriller, Rohit Sharma and Co are riding high on confidence and their next opponents in the tournament are the Netherlands. Looking at India’s current form, the Netherlands clash should be a cakewalk for them but in T20 cricket anything can happen on a given day as we witnessed Ireland beating England on Wednesday which shocked the cricketing world.
India might rest Hardik Pandya on Thursday to manage his workload and keep him fresh for the upcoming matches. The flamboyant all-rounder struggled a bit while running against Pakistan as he is expected to have a slight niggle. Virat Kohli, who played one of the best innings of his life on Sunday, will look to continue his glorious form with the bat. But all eyes will be on Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma who had forgettable outings against Pakistan.
Meanwhile, in the current Netherlands squad for the T20 World Cup, there are three South Asian players like opener Vikramjit Singh, leg-spinner Shariz Ahmed and off-spin all-rounder Teja Nidamanuru. Netherlands will look to put up a show on Thursday to get more recognition on the world stage.
When will the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands be played?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be played on October 27, Thursday.
Where will the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands be played?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
What time will the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands begin?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will begin at 12:30 pm IST, on October 27.
Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
IND vs NED Probable Playing XIs
India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Netherlands Probable Playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here