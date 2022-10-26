India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022: Winning Momentum or Change in Gears?

After Ireland stunned England at the MCG, its players walked towards two sets of Irish fans and celebrated with them. Just two sets of fans – it made for some wonderment. If Indian players had gone to celebrate with their fans after that magical win over Pakistan, they would have spent the entire night (and a couple more) at the ground itself.

There is no rivalry, no contest that matches India-Pakistan. England and Ireland share a border as well, and they have had political as well as armed bust-ups. But this contest doesn’t fuel passions enough for fans to fly down halfway around the planet for a World Cup game. There were barely 10,000 people at the vast MCG on Wednesday afternoon as Ireland recorded another famous triumph.

Cynics will argue that in cricketing terms, England and Ireland are not even rivals. True, how about Australia versus England then? These are the oldest rivals in world cricket and they clash in an all-important game, again at the MCG, on Friday night. The maximum attendance expected for that game is 65,000-70,000, maybe 75,000 at a stretch. Still quite short of the 90,000-plus mark achieved by the boisterous India-Pakistan crowd on Sunday night.

Again, there is no rivalry, no contest that matches India-Pakistan. And it holds true for the aftermath of the result as well. Beating your arch-rivals is a tremendous high, and momentum gainer. Look what it did for Pakistan in the last T20 World Cup, as they rode its wave to the semi-finals and were even considered favourites for the big prize along the way.

It is the same for India now – all they need to do is get a winning run, and make sure to beat South Africa. Mathematically, they can get to the semis with even a defeat in Perth. But at the end of the day, all you want is a winning run.

Even so, the greater challenge will be facing the Netherlands. And no, this is not saying in terms of cricketing quality, for there is too much disparity between the two sides. This is about countering the highs of playing and beating Pakistan, and having to inspire yourself to play an associate nation immediately afterwards. No disrespect to them, but India will be fighting off complacency more than the Dutch.

In that light, it is important to maintain focus. Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey highlighted that the team management isn’t keen on resting anyone against the Netherlands. “When you have the momentum going in a tournament, you need individuals to be in form, as well, and for some, haven’t gotten an opportunity to bat, so every game becomes important, and we wouldn’t be looking at resting anybody,” he said, in the pre-match conference.

His words become an important marker for two reasons. First, it was an optional practice session on Tuesday and the team didn’t even practice on Wednesday. In the optional session, fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh were absent. This is standard practice for match-day bowlers for Team India. But Hardik Pandya was also missing, and that raised eyebrows.

Pandya bowled four vital overs at the MCG on Sunday, and even shielded India’s spinners. Given the cold, swinging conditions this tournament is being played in, the allrounder will continue to have a prominent role to play in the weeks ahead.

The question though is of fitness more than rest. On the pre-match day for the Pakistan game, Pandya was hit on the knee whilst batting in the nets – an inside edge off Shardul Thakur crashing straight through his pads.

He carried on batting after stretching for a bit, and then had fielding drills wearing taping on his knee. Then, of course, he played the entire game on Sunday, but during the chase, he had difficulty running between the wickets. Whilst the team would want him to play, this is an apt opportunity to afford Pandya some rest ahead of the South Africa game.

It’s plain that India has enough quality to get past the Netherlands without Pandya. And in his stead, Rishabh Pant could get some game time. This is where the second point emanates. This game is a great opportunity for Rohit Sharma and, in particular, KL Rahul to get some batting under their belt. While Rohit has looked good in parts in the build-up to this tournament, Rahul’s dismissal against Pakistan was horrendous.

The way he played at the ball and then decided to get closer to the line, before pulling away at the last moment, reminded of a confused batter. Who was he? Rahul himself, for he used to bat in a similar fashion when his Test career started going downhill. At one point, Rahul had hit a purple patch in Test cricket before he started concentrating more on white-ball formats. Thereafter, his Test form jumped off a cliff, and left behind a batter who struggled for equilibrium across the three formats.

T20 cricket allows batters less time to think, and more opportunities to act. Even so, Rahul hasn’t been able to bat in that mode just yet. More often than not, he tends to look to bat longer in order to make a better impact for the team. An earliest assault on the opposition would prove far effective, and this is something Rahul hasn’t yet realized. Or, if he has, hasn’t put into good effect yet.

There is a small discussion to be had about Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, but it pales in comparison to Rahul finding his feet, whilst Pant sits on the bench. Mind you, Pant will have no qualms about attacking from ball one. Is that an option India should be looking at, for the latter stages of this tournament?

This is the key talking point for team India going into this game against the Netherlands. Barring the biggest upset in world cricket, the Men in Blue should garner two points with ease. Even so, there is more at stake from an individualistic point of view.

