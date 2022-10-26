India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: How to watch IND vs NED on TV And Online?

India will face the Netherlands in their next match of the T20 World Cup on October 27. Rohit Sharma-led India come to Sydney after recording a stunning win against arch-rivals Pakistan in their last match. Virat Kohli propelled India to victory on Sunday and will aim to contribute heavily against the Netherlands as well. Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid might be tempted to include Rishabh Pant or Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI on Thursday.

India are the overwhelming favourites in this match and few will bet against this strong side. Meanwhile, the Netherlands were defeated narrowly by Bangladesh in their last match. Scott Edwards and Co will take heart from the fight they put up against Bangladesh. The Netherlands will have to be at the top of their game if they are to have any chance of defeating India.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands, here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be played on October 27, Thursday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands begin?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will begin at 12:30 pm IST, on October 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs NED Probable Playing XIs

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands Probable Playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

