India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI at Napier: Bowlers, Dhawan Take India to Comfortable Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 23, 2019, 2:26 PM IST

1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier 23 January, 2019

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets (D/L method)

Man of the Match: Mohammed Shami

Live Blog

Highlights

14:34(IST)

Kohli after the match: It was one of our most balanced performances. With the ball, couldn't have asked for anything better. When I lost the toss, I thought a score of about 300 par but the bowlers were brilliant. To get them out for 150-odd on this pitch was brilliant. Belief in his (Shami) abilities is key and as he said, the fast bowling unit is extremely confident of knocking any team out. The lines and lengths bowled by the spinners were brilliant because the pitch only slowed down in the second half and they were really good.

14:25(IST)

Shami after winning Man on the Match: Till now, whatever we have achieved has been a team effort. We enjoy each other's success and are able to execute our plans. If we have a plan A that doesn't work, there's always a Plan B. As a bowling unit, we decide things together. Injuries changed my outlook. I made a comeback after a long time and spent a good time at our rehab centre which is world class. The management and support staff have been really cooperative, as has been my captain who has always encouraged me.

14:21(IST)
14:13(IST)
14:09(IST)

INDIA WIN: All India needed was 34.5 overs to win the first ODI against New Zealand. Dhawan finishes at 75 not out and announces his arrival to form.

14:05(IST)

Bracewell has really impressed in his appraoch in this game. But unfortunately his efforts won't be enough to stop India from taking a big win in the first ODI. It's 150/2 for India. 

13:59(IST)

Replays show that Ferguson had Rayudu the first ball he faced. But the Kiwis did not appeal for that one. Moving on, India are 147/2 and 9 runs away from a win. 

13:53(IST)

It has been a clinical perofmance from the Indians as they did not allow even a single chance to the opposition in the match. India are 142/2 and just 14 runs away from the target. 

13:47(IST)
13:41(IST)

KOHLI OUT: Kiwis finally get the prized scalp of Kohli for 45. Ferguson drops in one short as the batsman attempts a pull, but edges it to the keeper. But it's too little to late for the Kiwis. It's 132/2 as India need 24 to win. 

13:36(IST)

Kiwis have gone defensive in their field settings and are not trying to get any wickets. That gives ample of chance to Kohli and Dhawan to score freely. The score now moves to 127/1. India need 29 to win. 

13:29(IST)
13:25(IST)

NOT OUT: There is a huge appeal for an LBW against Kohli and Southee is confident that he has got his man. But Kohli has taken a review and he survives. India are 116/1. 

13:19(IST)

FIFTY FOR DHAWAN: Dhawan announces his arrival to form with a fine fifty here. His 26th overall, has put India in a strong position. India are 110/1 in 23 overs. India need 46 to win. 

13:12(IST)

India have brought up their 100 in the 21st over and are just runs away from winning the first ODI. This exceptional batting by Kohli and Dhawan. 

13:01(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: And Kohli and Dhawan bring fifty partnership. They have taken India safely to 92/1 in 18 overs. 

12:47(IST)

Ferguson is generating speed in excess of 150kmph but that is not helping him against Kohli, as the latter dispatches him for two fours. This is brilliant batting by the India. It is 76/1. 

12:44(IST)
12:39(IST)

Dhawan skies one from Bracewell, Latham calls for the catch but drops it. That could have been a great chance for them. But Dhawan survives as the score moves to 61/1. 

12:32(IST)

And finally players come back on the field. That would have disturbed the concentration of the batting team, but having said that they are in a great position. India are 46/1 after 11 overs. 

12:22(IST)

The news from the centre is that the play should begin in another 10, as the sun is still in the eye line of the batsman and keeper from one end. But there will be no reduction in overs.  

12:18(IST)

Meanwhile

12:09(IST)
12:01(IST)
11:54(IST)

SUN OUTRAGE: This is a freak incident. Su outrage has stopped play for the moment, so we will have to wait for a few minutes here, as the batsmen were finding it tough to sight the ball. India are 44/1 in 10 overs. 

11:47(IST)

OUT: What a start by New Zealand and Bracewell after the break as he removes Rohit for 11. The ball climbs on the batsman and edges it to first slip. India are 41/1. 

11:43(IST)

Players are making their way to the field. Indian batsmen will be much more confident and Dhawan should be looking to get a big score here. 

11:38(IST)
11:31(IST)

We are just minutes away from the start of the second session and the Kiwis will have to come up with something special. Otherwise Sharma and Dhawan are walking away with this match with ease. 

11:25(IST)

India need 117 runs from 41 overs. That is certainly going to be easy. But what is important is that Dhawan needs to bounce back to form who hasn't gotten a fifty plus score in the last 9 innings. 

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI at Napier: Bowlers, Dhawan Take India to Comfortable Win

India vs New Zealand Latest Updates:
Catch all the live updates and live cricket score of the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Napier.

Preview: Australia conquered. New Zealand await.

In all likelihood, this will be a sterner Test for Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team. One, it will be longer - five One-Day Internationals compared to the three against Australia. Two, New Zealand are ranked No. 3 and are a team in form, unlike Australia who haven't won an ODI series in two years. India's only other ODI assignment before the World Cup is a home series against Australia, which, going by form and history, shouldn't be much of a challenge. Thus, this New Zealand series will likely be the last set of games for India to test their combinations in largely like-for-like conditions to the ones they will face in England. It's the same for New Zealand, whose only other ODI hit out will be a three-match series against Bangladesh at home.

To make things more competitive, things are falling in place for both sides going into the series. India are very close to identifying their starting XI for the World Cup; after months of testing, they've finally got an in-form middle order. A lot of that has to do with MS Dhoni's form. The former captain was the Player of the Series with three successive half-centuries, silencing questions on his place in the side. More importantly, India are getting close to identifying the perfect role for him: Numbers 4 and 5 suit him much better than Number 6. Dhoni is the ideal batsman to have in situations when run-rate is not the primary concern, at least initially.

For that, though, India have had to adjust the roles of others in the side. Ambati Rayudu was left out for the last ODI against Australia after two failures. Dinesh Karthik has been made the designated finisher. Kedar Jadhav batted at No. 5 in the only ODI he played, and scored a match-winning half-century. India will be glad that Dhoni, Jadhav and Karthik scored crucial runs in Australia; it means they don't always have to rely on the top three. But the top three very much remains the heart of the batting unit. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored centuries in the ODI series, and India will want Shikhar Dhawan too to join the party in New Zealand. India will also hope to be put in different situations - they batted second in all three Australia ODIs, and will want to test their combinations for when they bat first. Five ODIs against a top class bowling unit should test the Indian batting line-up to the fullest.

The New Zealand series will also be about testing back-ups. Vijay Shankar, the replacement for Hardik Pandya, made his ODI debut in Melbourne but didn't have much to do. India will also have Shubman Gill as the third opener in New Zealand. The Australia series also possibly made India take another step towards confirming their third pacer. Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj were expensive in their opportunities they got, while Mohammed Shami grabbed his chances with tidy spells. In all likelihood, he will partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah in the World Cup. India will want to confirm that in New Zealand and also hope the likes of Khaleel and Siraj find form. The man who will have to lead India's charge is Bhuvneshwar, given the conditions will be perfect for him. The spin unit is as set as it can get. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are threats wherever they play, with Ravindra Jadeja too playing a part.

They will, however, be bowling to the most in-form batting unit in ODI cricket maybe barring England. Every single batsman in New Zealand's top six - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and all-rounder James Neesham - was among the runs in New Zealand's 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka recently. New Zealand scored 371, 319 and 364 in the three matches! New Zealand will be without Neesham for the first three ODIs as he is nursing a hamstring injury. Taylor has been in the form of his life. He scored 281 runs from three matches against Sri Lanka and averages over 90 in the last one year. Taylor's form and Neesham's striking at the death, with Williamson holding it all together, were the biggest takeaways for New Zealand from the Sri Lanka series.

Without Neesham, New Zealand will hope Colin de Grandhomme takes up that responsibility. How Taylor and the other middle order batsmen handle Kuldeep and Chahal will be key. They've also got back Tom Latham to add solidity to the line up. New Zealand will also be bolstered by the return of Mitchell Santner, who last played an ODI in March 2018. The left-arm spinner is a crucial part of New Zealand's limited-overs plans given his ability with the bat in the lower order.

He adds depth to an already strong batting unit and strengthens a spin attack that has a quality legspinner in Ish Sodhi. Tim Southee and Trent Boult provide swing of different kinds while Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson provide pace. Overall, this is as close a battle as it gets. Not without reason are India and New Zealand No. 2 and 3 in ODI cricket. As Mike Hesson told Cricketnext, this series is the perfect 'dress rehearsal' before the 2019 World Cup.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill.
