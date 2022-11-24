India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Team India sealed the T20I series against New Zealand after the third encounter ended as a tie. The young Indian brigade had managed to win the second T20I comprehensively after Suryakumar Yadav notched a terrific ton to overpower the Black Caps by 65 runs. The opening T20I of the series was also washed out without even a ball being bowled.

The Kiwis will now be aiming to forget the T20I series defeat and kick off the ODI campaign against India on a promising note.

Kane Williamson will lead his side once again, while we will see the arrival of Shikhar Dhawan as India captain in the ODI series. Dhawan will lead the relatively young Indian side. Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, is currently enjoying a sublime form in white-ball cricket and Indian batting will depend a lot on him, in absence of big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul.

This series will be a great platform for some of the younger lads to gain some exposure on the international level.

What date will the 1st ODI match between New Zealand and India be played?

The 1st ODI match of the series between India vs New Zealand will take place on November 25, Friday.

Where will the match New Zealand vs India be played?

The 1st ODI match between New Zealand and India will be played at the Eden Park, Auckland.

What time will the New Zealand vs India match begin?

The 1st ODI match between New Zealand and India will begin at 7:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India match?

The New Zealand and India match will be available on DD Sports.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India match?

New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match can be viewed live on Amazon Prime.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Possible Starting XI:

The Indian cricket team predicted starting line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

The New Zealand cricket team predicted starting line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

