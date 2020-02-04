India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI on February 5 (Wednesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Hamilton and will begin at 07:30 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs NZ).
