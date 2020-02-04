Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ENG IN SA, 3 ODIS, 2020 1st ODI, Newlands, Cape Town, 04 February, 2020

2ND INN

England

258/8 (50.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

7/0 (1.5)

South Africa need 258 runs in 295 balls at 5.24 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

04 Feb, 202016:30 IST

2nd ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Durban

07 Feb, 202016:30 IST

3rd ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

09 Feb, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

East London

12 Feb, 202021:30 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Predicted XI: India Look to Play Shaw

After the end of a successful T20I series, the action now moves to the ODIs where India will take on New Zealand in Hamilton. With an injury to Rohit Sharma, India have drafted in Prithvi Shaw, who looks certain to make his debut.

Cricketnext Staff |February 4, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Predicted XI: India Look to Play Shaw

After the end of a successful T20I series, the action now moves to the ODIs where India will take on New Zealand in Hamilton. With an injury to Rohit Sharma, India have drafted in Prithvi Shaw, who looks certain to make his debut.

India skipper Virat Kohli, too has hinted at possible changes in the playing XI. '

So India will see a new opening combination of Shaw and KL Rahul, followed by Virat Kohli at number three. The middle order looks sorted with Shreyas Iyer and Kedar Jadhav. A call that India will have to make is whether Rahul can keep wickets for 50 overs or not.

Playing XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini

india vs new zealand 2020Predicted XIprithvi shaw

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Durban

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 09 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 12 February, 2020

ENG v SA
East London All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more