India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I at Wellington: India Slump to Biggest Defeat in T20Is

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 6, 2019, 4:17 PM IST

1st T20I, Westpac Stadium, Wellington 06 February, 2019

Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

New Zealand beat India by 80 runs

Man of the Match: Tim Seifert

Live Blog

Highlights

16:03(IST)
15:55(IST)
15:47(IST)

OUT: And Daryl Mitchell gets the last wicket for the Kiwis as India lose the match by a massive 80 runs. This is the biggest defeat for India in T20Is. 

15:44(IST)

OUT: Now Dhoni is out for 39 from 30 balls. He gave a good account of his batting prowess, but in the end it was beyond Dhoni's control too. India are 136/9 after 19 overs. 

15:39(IST)

OUT: Now Bhuvi falls. Eight down for India for just 132. This is a poor batting show by the Indians where none of the batsmen fired. 

15:37(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Krunal departs after a fifty partnership with Dhoni. India are 131/7. This match is all but over for them.

15:33(IST)

These two have been batting well together but the target is way off their reach. India still need 97 from 22 balls as India are 124/6.

15:25(IST)

All India needs is lots of boundaries and Krunal and Dhoni are trying their best to do that. Krunal gets a six on the last ball of the over. After 15 overs India are 113/6.

15:20(IST)
15:12(IST)

OUT: Here is another one as Sodhi bags second in the over. Hardik departs for only 4. India are 77/6 now. 

15:08(IST)

OUT: And Ish Sodhi has a wicket on the very first ball of his spell. Karthik goes for a big sweep but Southee pouches a great catch. He departs for 5. India are in deep trouble at 72/5. 

15:00(IST)

OUT: Here is the second wicket of the over as Vijay Shankar too perishes. He takes the aerial route and the ball goes straight into the hands of de Grandhomme, India are 65/4. 

14:57(IST)

OUT: India needs some boundaries here of they want to chase down the target here. Pant is yet to find the middle of the bat and Santner has removed the southpaw. A yorker cleans Pant up for 4. India are 64/3. 

14:51(IST)

Santner comes into the attack and Shankar freezes his arms to get a huge six. This is the kind start he needed. Eight runs come in the over. It's 61/2. 

14:43(IST)

OUT: Ferguson gets a perfect yorker and gets his man — Dhawan. The southpaw departs for 29 as India are 51/2. India will have to be really careful now. 

14:41(IST)

Shankar breaks the shackles and finally gets a four off Kuggelejein, He lofts the bowler over the head for a four. He doesn't stop there and gets a four and a six too. 18 runs come from the over. India are 46/1 after 5 overs.  

14:35(IST)

Lockie Ferguson gets the ball to move sharply in Shankar and hits the pads. But the ball is just missing the leg stump, as replays suggest. Dhawan then finds the middle of the bat to crack a six over mid wicket. India move to 28/1 after 4 overs.  

14:31(IST)

And a surprise here as Vijay Shankar comes in at number three. A good chance for him to make a mark. Another over comes to an end as India are 19/0 after three overs. 

14:28(IST)

OUT: A disappointing end to Rohit's innings as he is out for 1. India are 18/1 as he gives a catch in the deep on the bowling of Southee. 

14:25(IST)

After an ordinary first over, Dhawan slams Kuggeleijn for two sixes on the trot. He doesn't stop there and hits a four through third man. An expensive over from Kuggeleijn comes to an end. India are 18/0 after 2 overs. 

14:08(IST)

FOUR: Kiwis finish with a massive 219/6 on the board. Last over fetched 12 runs. India will have to get a great start to the chase to give a good fight to the Kiwis. 

13:58(IST)

OUT: Another wicket for the Indians as Bhuvi gets his first wicket finally. Taylor goes for a biggie but Khaleel at square leg takes a simple catch as the batsman is out for a valuable 23. It's 191/6. 

13:54(IST)

DROP: Another miss by Dinesh Karthik. This is not good effort by the Indian as he drops Taylor this time. This brings to the fore the problem of keepers fielding in the deep. But Siraj makes up for it as De Grandhomme departs goes for 3. It's 189/5.

13:49(IST)

Bhuvneshwar comes back into the attack and goes for runs once again. A half-volley sees Taylor hit him for a big six. He needs to pitch it fuller. Kiwis are 180/4 after 17 overs.

13:42(IST)

OUT: Back to back wickets for the Indians here as this time Williamson departs for 34. The batsman tries to clear the in-field and gives a simple catch to Hardik Pandya. It's 164/4. 

13:39(IST)

CATCH: Daryl Mitchell goes for the aerial route once again and Karthik goes over the boundary, pull the ball back in and completes the catch. This is brilliant fielding from Karthilk and makes up for the previous misses chance. It's 164/3. 

13:34(IST)

Williamson is not letting the run rate drop as he pulls Pandya for a big six. He follows it up with another maximum in the same direction. This is absolute carnage by the Kiwis as they move to 160/2.

13:31(IST)

Seifert's departure has brought some confidence in the bowling line up to restrict the Kiwis. The key here is not to give away boundaries. It's 146/2. 

13:25(IST)

OUT: And just when Seifert looked set for a ton, Khaleel has undone him with a yorker. Seifert has been castled for a well-made 84. He has taken the score 134/2. 

13:23(IST)

Catch all the action and live cricket score from the first T20I between India and New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Wednesday.

Preview: It's been three and a half months since the Indian team left home for a long tour of Australia and New Zealand. Over the period of time, they've conquered new territories and created history, the Test series win in Australia being the biggest of them all. Now, it's time to end it with a three-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand beginning with the first game on Wednesday in Wellington. It's a fitting way to end the tour - both sides can have some fun without worrying too much about the results, for the next T20 World Cup is quite a distance away. There isn't an immediate 'T20' context to the series, but both sides will still try to add some 50-over context to proceedings. There aren't too many international matches left before the World Cup in June; apart from the three T20Is now, India have only two more T20Is and five ODIs against Australia at home. New Zealand, meanwhile, have three ODIs and three Tests against Bangladesh to figure out their ideal combination for the World Cup. Both sides will look to maximise every international exposure that comes its way, thus adding some context to the T20Is.

India's squad for the World Cup is nearly settled. Now it's all about fine-tuning the combinations, while adding new options that might come of use if needed. Someone like Rishabh Pant, who was left out of the ODIs in Australia and New Zealand, will want to make a mark and add to the voices that call for his inclusion. Dinesh Karthik too will be keen to hold on to his spot as the second wicket-keeper. It was his good form in the T20Is in Australia that earned him a recall to the ODI squad, so he'll know the context of the series more than anyone else. This series also sees the return of MS Dhoni to the T20I fold. When he was left out of the T20I squads for the home series against Windies and the T20Is in Australia, it seemed unlikely that he'd make a return to the format so soon. Good performances in the ODIs in Australia and New Zealand means there won't be much pressure on him, so it's all about having a hit and being game-ready. It helps that Virat Kohli is resting. India have an able captain in Rohit Sharma, and it also opens up a spot for a youngster. The likes of Shubman Gill, Krunal Pandya and Vijay Shankar will be hoping to make a mark if a chance comes their way.

India's bowling heavily depends on the spin twins - Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. They've already spun a web around New Zealand's batsmen, but the hosts will sense a weakness in the pace unit. Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the attack but in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, India will want the inexperienced Siddarth Kaul and Khaleel Ahmed to step up. It's also a chance for the duo to put their names up for the World Cup selection, in case an opening comes their way. India come to the series with T20I form on their back as well. They drew the T20 series in Australia after losing the first game; they could have won it had rain not played spoilsport in the second game. New Zealand have been in mixed T20 form coming into this series. They beat Sri Lanka in a one-off T20I at home, but were whitewashed by Pakistan in UAE prior to that. Results hardly matter, though, and New Zealand too will want to keep their players in form with an eye on the World Cup. For that, they'll have to play spin better. Kuldeep and Chahal will pose a threat like they did in the ODIs, unless India decide to rest one of the two and test new combinations. The challenge should be slightly easier in T20s, and the hosts will also be relieved that India doesn't have someone like Shami to support Bhuvneshwar. It's their best chance to find success against India in this tour.

New Zealand will be without Martin Guptill, who has been ruled out due to injury. All-rounder Daryl Mitchell and pacer Blair Tickner have earned maiden call-ups. The batting will revolve around Colin Munro, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, while the all-rounders Colin de Grandhomme and James Neesham will provide the finishing touches. The hosts will also be without their best bowler in the ODIs, Trent Boult. The left-arm pacer has been rested as part of his workload management. They still have an experienced pacer in Tim Southee along with Lockie Ferguson. Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi form an able spin attack. Whichever way the series goes, both sides will want to come out with pointers with the World Cup in mind. India in particular will want to end their long, hectic tour on a memorable note.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya.
