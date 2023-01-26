India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV & Online

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: The Hardik Pandya-led side will take on the Kiwis in the three-match T20I series that will begin on January 27, Friday. The Indian side will be without seasoned campaigners like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the T20I series. Suryakumar Yadav will don the role of vice-captain for this series.

The Indian team would be riding high after completing a 3-0 clean sweep over the same opponents in the last series. They will thus be looking to continue with the same momentum in the T20I matches. They have a lot of youngsters such as Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar, and Prithvi Shaw at their disposal, who have already shown their class in the domestic circuit.

The New Zealanders would be out for revenge after a disappointing loss to the Men in Blue in the ODI series. The Mitchell-Santner-led side will be hoping to get a better outcome from the T20Is as he faces a relatively inexperienced Indian team.

Ahead of Saturday’s first T20I match between India and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date will the first T20I match between India and New Zealand be played?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place on January 27, Friday.

Where will the first T20I match India vs New Zealand be played?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

What time will the first T20I match India vs New Zealand begin?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand first T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand first T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Devon Conway, Finn Allan, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

