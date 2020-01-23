India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I on January 24 (Friday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Auckland and will begin at 12:20 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs NZ).
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I on January 24 (Friday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Auckland and will begin at 12:20 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs NZ).
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Mon, 27 Jan, 2020
SL v ZIMHarare
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
IND v NZAuckland
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
ENG v SAJohannesburg All Fixtures
Team Rankings