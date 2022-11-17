India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Probable XI: Will Pandya Promote Rishabh Pant as Opener in Wellington?

India squad against New Zealand: Team India will aim to shed its antiquated playing style for good with the help of a young and fearless roster of players in their upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The first match of the series will be played at the Wellington Stadium on Friday.

India’s wait for an ICC trophy grew longer when they were handed a shock exit in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup by England. With the next T20 global event two years away, India has plenty of time to identify and groom players for the shortest format of the game. The management has decided to rest big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul for the series.

The likes of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Washington Sundar have all been called up for the series. Despite the fact that India is fielding a second-string team in New Zealand, the squad members have significant international experience.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will field a nearly full-strength squad led by Kane Williamson. They will also be stinging from another World Cup knockout loss and would be looking to rebound strongly. The Black Caps will try out their new fast bowlers in Trent Boult’s absence. Opener Finn Allen will be joining Devon Conway at the top.

Expect a crackerjack encounter when the two teams clash on Friday.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

India vs New Zealand squads:

India squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (VC), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner Mitchell Santner

