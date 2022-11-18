India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Wellington Weather Update and SKy Stadium Pitch Report

Wellington Weather Forecast & Pitch Report for Friday’s First T20I match between India and New Zealand: After enduring heartaches in the ICC T20 World Cup, semi-finalists India and New Zealand will clash in an intriguing bilateral series starting from Friday. The two teams will meet in the first encounter of the three-match T20I series in Wellington.

Team India does not have much time to dwell on their mistakes and will be hoping to return to the field with the same energy that they always do. Big names like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul have been rested for the series. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will serve as the interim captain.

This isn’t a phase that is not synonymous with the Kiwis. From the defeat at the final of the ICC 50 over World Cup to the most recent exit in the semis, the New Zealanders always find a way to come back stronger after a setback. Kane Williamson will continue to lead the side while openers Finn Allen and Martin Guptill will lead the charge with the bat. Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, and Blair Tickner will manage the pace department and Ish Sodhi will be their frontline spinner.

With the vast caliber of players on both sides, this match will be nothing short of spectacular. Will India be able to get off to a good start in the series? Or will Kane Williamson’s men dominate at home? Let’s wait and watch!

Weather report

The First T20I match of the T20I series between India and New Zealand will be played at the Wellington Stadium in Wellington on Friday, November 18. The temperature in Wellington will hover around 16 degrees Celsius. Rain might interrupt the match as inconsistent showers are expected through the course of the day. The precipitation rate is 92 percent on Friday. The Wind speed is expected to be around 13 km/h. The humidity would also be on the higher end, hovering around 80%. This would make the playing conditions unpleasant.

Pitch Report

The Sky Stadium in Wellington, like the majority of cricket stadiums in New Zealand, uses drop-in pitches. Thus the bounce and pace will prove to be handy for the pacers. The weather is unique here, and the nip in the air keeps the bowlers interested most of the time. Since the bounce on the pitch remains consistent, batters can play their shots with complete confidence and will reap the rewards for their shots with a faster outfield.

India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

