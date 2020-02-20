India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs New Zealand 1st Test on February 21 (Friday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Mount Maunganui and will begin at 04:00 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs NZ).
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs New Zealand 1st Test on February 21 (Friday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Mount Maunganui and will begin at 04:00 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs NZ).
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020
IND v NZWellington BR
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020
AUS v SAJohannesburg
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020
HK v MALKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020
ZIM v BANMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings