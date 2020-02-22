Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match at Wellington, Day 2 Live: India Look For Early Wickets

India vs New Zealand Live Score and latest Update of 1st Test at News18.com. Stay with CricketNext for live score and ball by ball commentary of Ind vs NZ cricket match being played at wellington.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 22, 2020, 5:49 AM IST

India vs New Zealand (TEST)

LIVE

IND vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 - 25 Feb, 2020

India
Ist INN

165

(68.1) RR 2.42

India India Captain
v/s
New Zealand trail by 157 runs, MIN. 76.2 Overs Left Today
New Zealand New Zealand Captain
New Zealand
Ist INN

8/0

(5.4) RR 1.41

05:48 (IST)

India is pitching the ball in the right areas but still haven't been able to get a wicket till now. The score has moved to 8/0. 

05:40 (IST)

Runs are hard to come for the Kiwis as well. India has already bowled two maidens on the trot and are putiing pressure on the opposition.New Zealand are 4/0. 

05:31 (IST)

Ishant Sharma starts from the other end. He tries to pitch the ball outside the off stump to Latham. And he starts with a maiden over. New Zealand are 3/0. 

05:24 (IST)

A good first over from Bumrah comes to an end. Just three runs come from it. India in deperate search for wickets. The score is 3/0. 

05:19 (IST)

Kiwi batsmen are walking out in the middle now. India would be looking for some wickets upfront and put the opposition in pressure. 

05:08 (IST)

ALL OUT: Shami goes for another expansive drive, and is caught in the deep. Southee finishes withfour wickets. India are all out for 165. 

05:03 (IST)

OUT: India lose their ninth wicket. Jameison bangs one short and the batsman gets a faint edge. Ishant's vigil comes to an end here. India in deep trouble at 165/9. 

05:00 (IST)

FOUR: Shami swings his bat and gets a four past midwicket. He is surviving dangerously here, skying a few deliveries. India move to 164/8. 

04:56 (IST)

MAIDEN: It's yet another maiden by Jamieson here. He has been exception in his debut Test innings. The score remains at 157/8 for India.

04:47 (IST)

India would like to score some quick runs now. After a dismal show by the batsmen, it's up to the bowlers now to do their bit with the bat. The score is 147/8. 

04:43 (IST)

There is a huge shout against Ishant Sharma for a wicket, but he is saved by the DRS. The replays show that the ball had clipped the batsman's pads. Ishant survives. The score now moves to 144/8. 

04:38 (IST)

OUT: This is not lokking godd for the Indians. Rahane departs now for 46 after he is caught off Southee. India are reeling at 146/8. 

04:32 (IST)

Ashwin's lack of form with the bat in the recent past has been reallt hurting the Indians. Here also he scored a first-ball duck. Now the onus is on Rahane to take India to a fighting first innings total. It's 143/7. 

04:31 (IST)

Hello and welcome to day two of the Wellington Test. India are in deep trouble here. They have already lost half their side, but would like to do some damage control here.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match at Wellington, Day 2 Live: India Look For Early Wickets

India vs New Zealand, Live Updates:India is pitching the ball in the right areas but still haven't been able to get a wicket till now. The score has moved to 8/0.

India vs New Zealand, Day 1 review:

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson had a dream introduction to Test cricket with three wickets, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, on a rain-shortened opening day of the first Test against India in Wellington on Friday.

The weather prevented any play after tea with India struggling at 122-5 while the 6ft 8in Jamieson had taken 3-38.

Jamieson, who further repaid the selectors' faith with an excellent catch in the deep to remove opener Mayank Agarwal, was called in to the New Zealand squad as cover during Neil Wagner's paternity leave.

While not as quick as Wagner, the 25-year-old has used his height to extract extra bounce that troubled the Indian top order.

The key wicket was that of Kohli for two to continue a below-par tour of New Zealand for the world's top-ranked batsman.

From eight innings he has a top score of 51 in the first one-day international, and five times failed to reach 20.

In a nine-ball burst before lunch Jamieson had Cheteshwar Pujara caught behind for 11 and then outsmarted Kohli.

He kept the Indian skipper on the back foot for a few deliveries before pitching one up, wide of off stump, which drew Kohli forward and the ball was nicked to first slip where Ross Taylor clasped the catch in his fingertips.

Jamieson added to his wicket tally after lunch with another fuller delivery that Hanuma Vihari (seven) edged to wicketkeeper BJ Watling, and he showed his safe hands to catch Agarwal after the Indian opener top-edged Trent Boult to long leg.

Agarwal was out for 34 after featuring in a 48-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane who finished the day unbeaten on 38 with Rishabh Pant on 10.

Rahane has a liking for the Basin Reserve ground after scoring the first of his 11 Test centuries there in the drawn Test against New Zealand in 2014.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first with a green wicket and overcast skies.

They were rewarded early when Tim Southee removed Prithvi Shaw for 16 with an outswinger that collected the off stump as the opener attempted a drive without moving his feet.

