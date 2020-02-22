India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match at Wellington, Day 2 Live: India Look For Early Wickets

ALL OUT: Shami goes for another expansive drive, and is caught in the deep. Southee finishes withfour wickets. India are all out for 165.
05:03 (IST)
OUT: India lose their ninth wicket. Jameison bangs one short and the batsman gets a faint edge. Ishant's vigil comes to an end here. India in deep trouble at 165/9.
05:00 (IST)
FOUR: Shami swings his bat and gets a four past midwicket. He is surviving dangerously here, skying a few deliveries. India move to 164/8.
04:56 (IST)
MAIDEN: It's yet another maiden by Jamieson here. He has been exception in his debut Test innings. The score remains at 157/8 for India.
04:38 (IST)
OUT: This is not lokking godd for the Indians. Rahane departs now for 46 after he is caught off Southee. India are reeling at 146/8.
05:48 (IST)
India is pitching the ball in the right areas but still haven't been able to get a wicket till now. The score has moved to 8/0.
05:40 (IST)
Runs are hard to come for the Kiwis as well. India has already bowled two maidens on the trot and are putiing pressure on the opposition.New Zealand are 4/0.
05:31 (IST)
Ishant Sharma starts from the other end. He tries to pitch the ball outside the off stump to Latham. And he starts with a maiden over. New Zealand are 3/0.
05:24 (IST)
A good first over from Bumrah comes to an end. Just three runs come from it. India in deperate search for wickets. The score is 3/0.
05:19 (IST)
Kiwi batsmen are walking out in the middle now. India would be looking for some wickets upfront and put the opposition in pressure.
05:08 (IST)
04:32 (IST)
Ashwin's lack of form with the bat in the recent past has been reallt hurting the Indians. Here also he scored a first-ball duck. Now the onus is on Rahane to take India to a fighting first innings total. It's 143/7.
04:31 (IST)
Hello and welcome to day two of the Wellington Test. India are in deep trouble here. They have already lost half their side, but would like to do some damage control here.
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match at Wellington, Day 2 Live: India Look For Early Wickets
India vs New Zealand Live Score and latest Update of 1st Test at News18.com. Stay with CricketNext for live score and ball by ball commentary of Ind vs NZ cricket match being played at wellington.
India vs New Zealand (TEST)
LIVE
IND vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 - 25 Feb, 2020
India
165
(68.1) RR 2.42
New Zealand
8/0
(5.4) RR 1.41
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
05:48 (IST)
India is pitching the ball in the right areas but still haven't been able to get a wicket till now. The score has moved to 8/0.
05:40 (IST)
Runs are hard to come for the Kiwis as well. India has already bowled two maidens on the trot and are putiing pressure on the opposition.New Zealand are 4/0.
05:31 (IST)
Ishant Sharma starts from the other end. He tries to pitch the ball outside the off stump to Latham. And he starts with a maiden over. New Zealand are 3/0.
05:24 (IST)
A good first over from Bumrah comes to an end. Just three runs come from it. India in deperate search for wickets. The score is 3/0.
05:19 (IST)
Kiwi batsmen are walking out in the middle now. India would be looking for some wickets upfront and put the opposition in pressure.
04:32 (IST)
Ashwin's lack of form with the bat in the recent past has been reallt hurting the Indians. Here also he scored a first-ball duck. Now the onus is on Rahane to take India to a fighting first innings total. It's 143/7.
04:31 (IST)
Hello and welcome to day two of the Wellington Test. India are in deep trouble here. They have already lost half their side, but would like to do some damage control here.
