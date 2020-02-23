India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match at Wellington, Day 3 Live: Kiwis Lose Eight

OUT: And finally after playing a cameo of 44, Jamieson departs. Ashwin gets his second scalp. The score is 296/8.
05:33 (IST)
OUT: And finally after playing a cameo of 44, Jamieson departs. Ashwin gets his second scalp. The score is 296/8.
05:31 (IST)
All the advantage that India had at the start of the session has been thrown away. Jamieson has proved his worth with the ball and the bat as well in his debut Test. It's 296/7.
05:22 (IST)
Ashwin is hit for a couple of sixes in one over and the lead is over 120 now. India need to wrap up the tail. It's 288/7.
05:16 (IST)
This is not looking good for India right now. They are giving away easy runs and Kiwis are on top. It's 276/7 now.
05:08 (IST)
SIX: Another six for Jamieson of Shami, this time over fine leg. What a partnership this is turning out to be between these two. It's 271/7.
04:56 (IST)
The new ball has been taken but the runs are coming fairly easy now. India need to get the remaining wickets quickly now. It's 260/7.
04:47 (IST)
This pair of Jamieson and de Grandhomme is adding some very crucial runs for the Kiwis as the lead is nearling 100. New Zealand 250/7.
04:38 (IST)
A change in the bowling as Shami comes into the attack. And he is greeted with a big six by Jamieson. It's 240/7.
04:27 (IST)
And another wicket for India. This is turning out to be an excellent session for them. de Grandhomme is trapped in front of the wickets. He is LBW. But he is saved by the DRS. The ball was going down the leg stump. It's 227/7.
04:17 (IST)
OUT: New Zealand lose their seventh wicket here. Poor shot from Southee as he is caught in the deep by Shami. Ishant picks his fourth as the score is now 225/7.
04:14 (IST)
A good over here for the Kiwis here as Southee hits Bumrah for a four. The lead is gradually increasing for the hosts. It's 224/6.
04:09 (IST)
Ishant Sharma starts from the other end. He has been exceptional in this innings so far. Two runs come of it. New Zealand are 218/6.
04:01 (IST)
OUT: And Bumrah has a wicket on the very first ball of the morning. A short one and Watling edges it to Pant. Watling is out for 14. It's 216/6.
03:59 (IST)
Indian players are on the field, and they had a decent outing with the ball yesterday. Hopefully they can bundle out the opposition cheaply.
03:52 (IST)
According to Ishant, he didn't even think about playing the Test match, when he had sustained a freak injury. "All credit goes to NCA support staff as they worked really hard with me. We never really thought I have to play a Test because my MRI shows I had a complete ligament tear, not one but two tears. People said 'he is out for six weeks'," he recalled.
03:47 (IST)
"Not that I wasn't happy with my bowling. I wasn't happy with my body as I could only sleep for 40 minutes last night and day before the Test match, I slept for three hours," said Ishant, narrating his struggles with jet lag. "The more you can recover (from jet lag), the better effort you can put in on the ground. There's no better recovery than a sound sleep. The sounder your sleep is, the better your body will respond on ground," the lanky fast bowler said.
03:41 (IST)
"I am not happy because I have not slept for two days and I was struggling a lot today (with my body). The way I would have liked to bowl, it did not happen. They asked me to play and I played. Anything, for the team," said India's senior-most player. His uneasiness was the lack of sound sleep that made him struggle on a track that is getting slower and a kookaburra ball whose seam can go soft after 40 overs.
03:37 (IST)
Speedster Ishant Sharma slept barely four hours in the past two days but kept India in the fight with three New Zealand wickets in the first Test even as he struggled hard to deal with a "jet-lag". Three weeks back, the veteran of 96 Tests was all but out of New Zealand series after suffering multiple ligament tears in his right ankle during a Ranji Trophy game but travelled for 24 hours and arrived here 72 hours before the start of the first Test.
03:31 (IST)
Hello and welcome to day three of the Wellington Test match. India are in a spot of bother as New Zealand have a lead of 51 runs, with five wickets still left. Indian bowlers will have to produce something special and dismiss them under 300 to stay in the game.
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match at Wellington, Day 3 Live: Kiwis Lose Eight
India vs New Zealand Live Score and latest Update of 1st Test at News18.com. Stay with CricketNext for live score and ball by ball commentary of Ind vs NZ cricket match being played at wellington.
India vs New Zealand (TEST)
LIVE
IND vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 - 25 Feb, 2020
India
165
(68.1) RR 2.42
New Zealand
296/8
(90.4) RR 3.26
Live blog
