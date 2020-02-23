Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

1st Test: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

One-off Test: ZIM VS BAN

live
ZIM ZIM
BAN BAN

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

Match 1: MDV VS QAT

upcoming
MDV MDV
QAT QAT

Colombo SSC

23 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Match 2: IRI VS UAE

upcoming
IRI IRI
UAE UAE

Colombo SSC

23 Feb, 202011:00 IST

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match at Wellington, Day 3 Live: Kiwis Lose Eight

India vs New Zealand Live Score and latest Update of 1st Test at News18.com. Stay with CricketNext for live score and ball by ball commentary of Ind vs NZ cricket match being played at wellington.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 23, 2020, 5:33 AM IST

India vs New Zealand (TEST)

LIVE

IND vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 - 25 Feb, 2020

India
Ist INN

165

(68.1) RR 2.42

India India Captain
v/s
New Zealand lead by 131 runs
New Zealand New Zealand Captain
New Zealand
Ist INN

296/8

(90.4) RR 3.26

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 05:33 (IST)

    OUT: And finally after playing a cameo of 44, Jamieson departs. Ashwin gets his second scalp. The score is 296/8.

  • 05:08 (IST)

    SIX: Another six for Jamieson of Shami, this time over fine leg. What a partnership this is turning out to be between these two. It's 271/7. 

  • 04:38 (IST)

    A change in the bowling as Shami comes into the attack. And he is greeted with a big six by Jamieson. It's 240/7. 

  • 04:17 (IST)

    OUT: New Zealand lose their seventh wicket here. Poor shot from Southee as he is caught in the deep by Shami. Ishant picks his fourth as the score is now 225/7. 

  • 04:01 (IST)

    OUT: And Bumrah has a wicket on the very first ball of the morning. A short one and Watling edges it to Pant. Watling is out for 14. It's 216/6. 

  • 03:31 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to day three of the Wellington  Test match. India are in a spot of bother as New Zealand have a lead of 51 runs, with five wickets still left. Indian bowlers will have to produce something special and dismiss them under 300 to stay in the game. 

05:33 (IST)

OUT: And finally after playing a cameo of 44, Jamieson departs. Ashwin gets his second scalp. The score is 296/8.

05:31 (IST)

All the advantage that India had at the start of the session has been thrown away. Jamieson has proved his worth with the ball and the bat as well in his debut Test. It's 296/7. 

05:22 (IST)

Ashwin is hit for a couple of sixes in one over and the lead is over 120 now. India need to wrap up the tail. It's 288/7. 

05:16 (IST)

This is not looking good for India right now. They are giving away easy runs and Kiwis are on top. It's 276/7 now.

05:08 (IST)

SIX: Another six for Jamieson of Shami, this time over fine leg. What a partnership this is turning out to be between these two. It's 271/7. 

04:56 (IST)

The new ball has been taken but the runs are coming fairly easy now. India need to get the remaining wickets quickly now. It's 260/7. 

04:47 (IST)

This pair of Jamieson and de Grandhomme is adding some very crucial runs for the Kiwis as the lead is nearling 100. New Zealand 250/7.

04:38 (IST)

A change in the bowling as Shami comes into the attack. And he is greeted with a big six by Jamieson. It's 240/7. 

04:27 (IST)

And another wicket for India. This is turning out to be an excellent session for them. de Grandhomme is trapped in front of the wickets. He is LBW. But he is saved by the DRS. The ball was going down the leg stump. It's 227/7.

04:17 (IST)

OUT: New Zealand lose their seventh wicket here. Poor shot from Southee as he is caught in the deep by Shami. Ishant picks his fourth as the score is now 225/7. 

04:14 (IST)

A good over here for the Kiwis here as Southee hits Bumrah for a four. The lead is gradually increasing for the hosts. It's 224/6. 

04:09 (IST)

Ishant Sharma starts from the other end. He has been exceptional in this innings so far. Two runs come of it. New Zealand are 218/6. 

04:01 (IST)

OUT: And Bumrah has a wicket on the very first ball of the morning. A short one and Watling edges it to Pant. Watling is out for 14. It's 216/6. 

03:59 (IST)

Indian players are on the field, and they had a decent outing with the ball yesterday. Hopefully they can bundle out the opposition cheaply.

03:52 (IST)

According to Ishant, he didn't even think about playing the Test match, when he had sustained a freak injury. "All credit goes to NCA support staff as they worked really hard with me. We never really thought I have to play a Test because my MRI shows I had a complete ligament tear, not one but two tears. People said 'he is out for six weeks'," he recalled.

03:47 (IST)

"Not that I wasn't happy with my bowling. I wasn't happy with my body as I could only sleep for 40 minutes last night and day before the Test match, I slept for three hours," said Ishant, narrating his struggles with jet lag. "The more you can recover (from jet lag), the better effort you can put in on the ground. There's no better recovery than a sound sleep. The sounder your sleep is, the better your body will respond on ground," the lanky fast bowler said.

03:41 (IST)

"I am not happy because I have not slept for two days and I was struggling a lot today (with my body). The way I would have liked to bowl, it did not happen. They asked me to play and I played. Anything, for the team," said India's senior-most player. His uneasiness was the lack of sound sleep that made him struggle on a track that is getting slower and a kookaburra ball whose seam can go soft after 40 overs.

03:37 (IST)

Speedster Ishant Sharma slept barely four hours in the past two days but kept India in the fight with three New Zealand wickets in the first Test even as he struggled hard to deal with a "jet-lag". Three weeks back, the veteran of 96 Tests was all but out of New Zealand series after suffering multiple ligament tears in his right ankle during a Ranji Trophy game but travelled for 24 hours and arrived here 72 hours before the start of the first Test.

03:31 (IST)

Hello and welcome to day three of the Wellington  Test match. India are in a spot of bother as New Zealand have a lead of 51 runs, with five wickets still left. Indian bowlers will have to produce something special and dismiss them under 300 to stay in the game. 

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match at Wellington, Day 3 Live: Kiwis Lose Eight

India vs New Zealand, Latest Updates: OUT: And finally after playing a cameo of 44, Jamieson departs. Ashwin gets his second scalp. The score is 296/8.

Day 2 Review:

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor combined to ensure New Zealand held a first innings lead in the first Test against India in Wellington on Saturday but the advantage was not overwhelming.

The marquee New Zealand pair both fell short of substantial innings by their standards, with captain Williamson out for 89 and Taylor gone for 44.

But their 93-run stand for the third wicket was enough to lift New Zealand from 73-2 to be ahead of India's 165 before the tourists fought back with three wickets in the final session.

When bad light brought an early end to the day, New Zealand were 216 for five, to lead by 51.

Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three for 31 off 15 overs.

Williamson went to the middle following the early dismissal of Tom Latham and was rocked by Sharma with the first ball he faced but from there he returned to his patient, confident self.

He put on 47 with Tom Blundell (30) for the second wicket before being joined by Taylor to put New Zealand in front.

The New Zealanders were clearly relishing home conditions in their first Test since being thrashed 3-0 in Australia.

Taylor, New Zealand's highest run scorer and celebrating his 100th Test, received a standing ovation when he entered the arena where he looked in fine touch as he peppered the boundaries with six fours and a six.

But on 44, what was shaping as a formidable partnership with Williamson was undone by a rising Sharma delivery that ballooned off the gloves to Cheteshwar Pujara at square leg.

With Taylor gone, Williamson lasted 10 more overs but only added a further 15 runs before his bid for a 22nd Test century came to an unexpected end when he drove a Mohammed Shami half volley to the safe hands of substitute fielder Ravindra Jadeja at cover.

The green wicket and overcast conditions which were in New Zealand's favour when they won the toss and opted to bowl were easing by the time India opened their attack.

The sun was out and the pitch was browning off, and apart from some sharp deliveries from Sharma much of the Indian bowling did not pose any serious threat to the batsmen.

India had resumed the day at 122 for five but could only muster another 32 runs on the second morning as their last five wickets fell in just over 13 overs.

Debutant Kyle Jamieson launched his Test career with figures of four for 39 while senior bowler Tim Southee, who removed India's top scorer Ajinkya Rahane for 46, finished with four for 49.

