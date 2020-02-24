Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match at Wellington, Day 4, Highlights: As it Happened

India vs New Zealand Live Score and latest Update of 1st Test at News18.com. Stay with CricketNext for live score and ball by ball commentary of Ind vs NZ cricket match being played at wellington.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 24, 2020, 5:58 AM IST

India vs New Zealand (TEST)

CONCLUDED

NZ vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test TEST, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 February, 2020

India
Ist INN

165/10

(68.1) RR 2.42

2nd INN

191 /10

(81.0) 2.35

India India Captain
v/s
New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets
New Zealand New Zealand Captain
New Zealand
Ist INN

348/10

(100.2) RR 3.46

2nd INN

9 /0

(1.4) RR 5.4

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

05:37 (IST)

NEW ZEALAND WIN: Blundell gets a single and New Zealand seal a 10-wicket win here. This is also their 100th Test win here. They take 1-0 lead in the series now. 

05:34 (IST)

FOUR: Ishant pitches the ball outside off and Latham plays a cover drive for a four. Eight runs come from the over and the scores are tied now.

05:28 (IST)

Kiwi openers are out there on the field. They would like to finish the match as soon as possible here. 

05:20 (IST)

ALL OUT: Bumrah is the last man to depart here. Kiwis just need nine runs to win here. 

05:17 (IST)

OUT: Pant attempts a sweep off Southee and is caught  in the deep. India are nine down now. Poor performance by India with the bat. It's 191/9. 

05:11 (IST)

OUT: de Grandhomme has a wicket here. He traps Ishant in front of the wickets. India are eight down now. It's 189/8.

05:02 (IST)

India are just three behind New Zealand now. But to set a decent target they need a big partnership going, which they haven't found in this Test. India are 180/7. 

04:52 (IST)

FOUR: A welcome four coming for Ishant off Boult. Can India score some more runs here and fight it out in the middle? India are 175/7. 

04:44 (IST)

Pant manages to steal a single of Boult's final ball. Just a matter of time before this match gets over. India are 163/7. 

04:36 (IST)

OUT: Southee has another wicket here. Not looking good for India here. Ashwin is trapped in front of the wickets. The score is 162/7. 

04:28 (IST)

FOUR: Pant needs to play a counter-attacking game here just like the Kiwis played. This would ensure some quick runs for India and the pressure would also build. He pulls Southee for a four here. Make that two fours in the over as he slashes hard to get another four, this time over slips. India are 161/6. 

04:16 (IST)

OUT: This match is going to get over really quickly. Now Southee sends Vihari packing. The ball comes back into him and hits the stumps. India are 148/6. 

04:10 (IST)

OUT: Rahane falls early in the day here. Boult comes around the wicket and manages to get an edge off the batsman. He departs for 29. India are struggling at 148/5. 

04:08 (IST)

Southee starts the second over. And he delivers a maiden here. India needs to remain patient here and throw any wickets. The score is 148/4. 

04:04 (IST)

FOUR: So Boult starts with the first over of the day. He is getting the ball just to swing in just a bit that could make it difficult for the batsmen. Rahane gets a four through gully. India are 148/4.

03:53 (IST)

"They are bowling lovely lengths and incisive in second innings even when the pitch is not the same as first day. They have made it hard for us and like the Test has just begun for us. They have bowled 65 overs and we have to see how they wake up and we have to bat another session in morning, Ashwin said at the press conference.

03:50 (IST)

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that setting a target is still some distance away in the first Test as Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari will need to bat out the first session on the fourth day on a helpful track against an incisive New Zealand attack. India ended the third day at 144 for 4 in their second innings and still trail New Zealand's first innings score by 39 runs.

03:47 (IST)

Hello and welcome to day 4 of the Wellington Test. India are in a tight spot in the match, and only a miracle can save them from losing this match. Both Rahane and Vihari would have to bat for long sessions to hope to get a favourable result.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match at Wellington, Day 4, Highlights: As it Happened

India vs New Zealand, Latest Updates:FOUR: Ishant pitches the ball outside off and Latham plays a cover drive for a four. Eight runs come from the over and the scores are tied now.

Day 3 review:

New Zealand quick Trent Boult bagged three wickets to have India struggling for survival at stumps on day three of the first Test in Wellington on Sunday.

India, faced with a 183 run first-innings deficit, were 144 for four at the close, still 39 in arrears after rollicking innings by Boult and Kyle Jamieson pushed New Zealand to 348.

Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on 25 with Hanuma Vihari on 15.

Boult, back in Test cricket after breaking a hand during the Boxing Day Test in a disastrous series for New Zealand in Australia, took a back seat in India's first innings when Jamieson and Tim Southee took four wickets apiece to role the tourists for 165.

But he came to the fore on day three with figures of three for 27 as India, the world's top-ranked side looked lost in New Zealand conditions.

The tourists needed patience and determination as they worked to write off the deficit in the 65 overs they faced before stumps.

After Prithvi Shaw fell early, caught by a diving Tom Latham at backward square leg to give Boult his first wicket, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara cautiously lifted the score to 78 for one.

But Pujara, who received loud applause when he ended a 28-ball drought with a two off Boult, was bowled by the New Zealand quick on the last ball before tea.

Agarwal went for 58 soon after the resumption and India were reduced to 96 for three.

It put pressure on Virat Kohli to perform after a string of low scores in New Zealand but on 19 his patience deserted him and a wild swing at a short Boult delivery was nicked to the keeper and India were 113 for four.

India had their opportunities to clip New Zealand's wings.

They opened the day with two wickets in the first three overs to have New Zealand 225 for seven, just 60 runs ahead.

But lusty hitting from Jamieson and then Boult paved the way for the final three wickets to add a further 123 runs.

Jamieson, only selected for his maiden Test while Neil Wagner is on paternity leave, followed up his four for 39 with an entertaining 44 off 45 deliveries with the bat when the New Zealand innings was teetering.

He blasted four sixes in the whirlwind knock and was caught going for a fifth having put on 71 with Colin de Grandhomme for the eighth wicket.

The run-a-ball innings was a record for a New Zealand number nine on debut eclipsing the 43 by Graham Vivian, also against India, 55 years ago.

De Grandhomme produced a more sedate 43 before Boult scored all 38 runs off 24 deliveries in the last wicket stand with Ajaz Patel.

Ishant Sharma was the most successful of the Indian bowlers with five for 68 while Ravi Ashwin took three for 99.

cricket scoreInd vs NZInd vs NZ 1st Test matchindia vs new zealand 2020india vs new zealand live scoreKane WilliamsonLive Cricket Scorelive scoreRishab pantross taylorvirat kohli

