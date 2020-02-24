India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match at Wellington, Day 4, Highlights: As it Happened

NEW ZEALAND WIN: Blundell gets a single and New Zealand seal a 10-wicket win here. This is also their 100th Test win here. They take 1-0 lead in the series now.
05:34 (IST)
FOUR: Ishant pitches the ball outside off and Latham plays a cover drive for a four. Eight runs come from the over and the scores are tied now.
05:20 (IST)
ALL OUT: Bumrah is the last man to depart here. Kiwis just need nine runs to win here.
05:17 (IST)
OUT: Pant attempts a sweep off Southee and is caught in the deep. India are nine down now. Poor performance by India with the bat. It's 191/9.
05:11 (IST)
OUT: de Grandhomme has a wicket here. He traps Ishant in front of the wickets. India are eight down now. It's 189/8.
04:52 (IST)
FOUR: A welcome four coming for Ishant off Boult. Can India score some more runs here and fight it out in the middle? India are 175/7.
04:36 (IST)
OUT: Southee has another wicket here. Not looking good for India here. Ashwin is trapped in front of the wickets. The score is 162/7.
04:28 (IST)
FOUR: Pant needs to play a counter-attacking game here just like the Kiwis played. This would ensure some quick runs for India and the pressure would also build. He pulls Southee for a four here. Make that two fours in the over as he slashes hard to get another four, this time over slips. India are 161/6.
04:16 (IST)
OUT: This match is going to get over really quickly. Now Southee sends Vihari packing. The ball comes back into him and hits the stumps. India are 148/6.
04:10 (IST)
OUT: Rahane falls early in the day here. Boult comes around the wicket and manages to get an edge off the batsman. He departs for 29. India are struggling at 148/5.
04:04 (IST)
FOUR: So Boult starts with the first over of the day. He is getting the ball just to swing in just a bit that could make it difficult for the batsmen. Rahane gets a four through gully. India are 148/4.
05:37 (IST)
NEW ZEALAND WIN: Blundell gets a single and New Zealand seal a 10-wicket win here. This is also their 100th Test win here. They take 1-0 lead in the series now.
05:34 (IST)
FOUR: Ishant pitches the ball outside off and Latham plays a cover drive for a four. Eight runs come from the over and the scores are tied now.
05:20 (IST)
ALL OUT: Bumrah is the last man to depart here. Kiwis just need nine runs to win here.
05:17 (IST)
OUT: Pant attempts a sweep off Southee and is caught in the deep. India are nine down now. Poor performance by India with the bat. It's 191/9.
05:11 (IST)
OUT: de Grandhomme has a wicket here. He traps Ishant in front of the wickets. India are eight down now. It's 189/8.
04:52 (IST)
FOUR: A welcome four coming for Ishant off Boult. Can India score some more runs here and fight it out in the middle? India are 175/7.
04:36 (IST)
OUT: Southee has another wicket here. Not looking good for India here. Ashwin is trapped in front of the wickets. The score is 162/7.
04:28 (IST)
FOUR: Pant needs to play a counter-attacking game here just like the Kiwis played. This would ensure some quick runs for India and the pressure would also build. He pulls Southee for a four here. Make that two fours in the over as he slashes hard to get another four, this time over slips. India are 161/6.
04:16 (IST)
OUT: This match is going to get over really quickly. Now Southee sends Vihari packing. The ball comes back into him and hits the stumps. India are 148/6.
04:10 (IST)
OUT: Rahane falls early in the day here. Boult comes around the wicket and manages to get an edge off the batsman. He departs for 29. India are struggling at 148/5.
04:04 (IST)
FOUR: So Boult starts with the first over of the day. He is getting the ball just to swing in just a bit that could make it difficult for the batsmen. Rahane gets a four through gully. India are 148/4.
05:37 (IST)
NEW ZEALAND WIN: Blundell gets a single and New Zealand seal a 10-wicket win here. This is also their 100th Test win here. They take 1-0 lead in the series now.
05:34 (IST)
FOUR: Ishant pitches the ball outside off and Latham plays a cover drive for a four. Eight runs come from the over and the scores are tied now.
05:28 (IST)
Kiwi openers are out there on the field. They would like to finish the match as soon as possible here.
05:20 (IST)
ALL OUT: Bumrah is the last man to depart here. Kiwis just need nine runs to win here.
05:17 (IST)
OUT: Pant attempts a sweep off Southee and is caught in the deep. India are nine down now. Poor performance by India with the bat. It's 191/9.
05:11 (IST)
OUT: de Grandhomme has a wicket here. He traps Ishant in front of the wickets. India are eight down now. It's 189/8.
05:02 (IST)
India are just three behind New Zealand now. But to set a decent target they need a big partnership going, which they haven't found in this Test. India are 180/7.
04:52 (IST)
FOUR: A welcome four coming for Ishant off Boult. Can India score some more runs here and fight it out in the middle? India are 175/7.
04:44 (IST)
Pant manages to steal a single of Boult's final ball. Just a matter of time before this match gets over. India are 163/7.
04:36 (IST)
OUT: Southee has another wicket here. Not looking good for India here. Ashwin is trapped in front of the wickets. The score is 162/7.
04:28 (IST)
FOUR: Pant needs to play a counter-attacking game here just like the Kiwis played. This would ensure some quick runs for India and the pressure would also build. He pulls Southee for a four here. Make that two fours in the over as he slashes hard to get another four, this time over slips. India are 161/6.
04:16 (IST)
OUT: This match is going to get over really quickly. Now Southee sends Vihari packing. The ball comes back into him and hits the stumps. India are 148/6.
04:10 (IST)
OUT: Rahane falls early in the day here. Boult comes around the wicket and manages to get an edge off the batsman. He departs for 29. India are struggling at 148/5.
04:08 (IST)
Southee starts the second over. And he delivers a maiden here. India needs to remain patient here and throw any wickets. The score is 148/4.
04:04 (IST)
FOUR: So Boult starts with the first over of the day. He is getting the ball just to swing in just a bit that could make it difficult for the batsmen. Rahane gets a four through gully. India are 148/4.
03:53 (IST)
"They are bowling lovely lengths and incisive in second innings even when the pitch is not the same as first day. They have made it hard for us and like the Test has just begun for us. They have bowled 65 overs and we have to see how they wake up and we have to bat another session in morning, Ashwin said at the press conference.
03:50 (IST)
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that setting a target is still some distance away in the first Test as Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari will need to bat out the first session on the fourth day on a helpful track against an incisive New Zealand attack. India ended the third day at 144 for 4 in their second innings and still trail New Zealand's first innings score by 39 runs.
03:47 (IST)
Hello and welcome to day 4 of the Wellington Test. India are in a tight spot in the match, and only a miracle can save them from losing this match. Both Rahane and Vihari would have to bat for long sessions to hope to get a favourable result.
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match at Wellington, Day 4, Highlights: As it Happened
India vs New Zealand Live Score and latest Update of 1st Test at News18.com. Stay with CricketNext for live score and ball by ball commentary of Ind vs NZ cricket match being played at wellington.
India vs New Zealand (TEST)
CONCLUDED
NZ vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test TEST, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 February, 2020
India
165/10
(68.1) RR 2.42
191 /10
(81.0) 2.35
New Zealand
348/10
(100.2) RR 3.46
9 /0
(1.4) RR 5.4
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
NEW ZEALAND WIN: Blundell gets a single and New Zealand seal a 10-wicket win here. This is also their 100th Test win here. They take 1-0 lead in the series now.
FOUR: Ishant pitches the ball outside off and Latham plays a cover drive for a four. Eight runs come from the over and the scores are tied now.
ALL OUT: Bumrah is the last man to depart here. Kiwis just need nine runs to win here.
OUT: Pant attempts a sweep off Southee and is caught in the deep. India are nine down now. Poor performance by India with the bat. It's 191/9.
OUT: de Grandhomme has a wicket here. He traps Ishant in front of the wickets. India are eight down now. It's 189/8.
FOUR: A welcome four coming for Ishant off Boult. Can India score some more runs here and fight it out in the middle? India are 175/7.
OUT: Southee has another wicket here. Not looking good for India here. Ashwin is trapped in front of the wickets. The score is 162/7.
FOUR: Pant needs to play a counter-attacking game here just like the Kiwis played. This would ensure some quick runs for India and the pressure would also build. He pulls Southee for a four here. Make that two fours in the over as he slashes hard to get another four, this time over slips. India are 161/6.
OUT: This match is going to get over really quickly. Now Southee sends Vihari packing. The ball comes back into him and hits the stumps. India are 148/6.
OUT: Rahane falls early in the day here. Boult comes around the wicket and manages to get an edge off the batsman. He departs for 29. India are struggling at 148/5.
FOUR: So Boult starts with the first over of the day. He is getting the ball just to swing in just a bit that could make it difficult for the batsmen. Rahane gets a four through gully. India are 148/4.
05:37 (IST)
NEW ZEALAND WIN: Blundell gets a single and New Zealand seal a 10-wicket win here. This is also their 100th Test win here. They take 1-0 lead in the series now.
05:34 (IST)
FOUR: Ishant pitches the ball outside off and Latham plays a cover drive for a four. Eight runs come from the over and the scores are tied now.
05:28 (IST)
Kiwi openers are out there on the field. They would like to finish the match as soon as possible here.
05:20 (IST)
ALL OUT: Bumrah is the last man to depart here. Kiwis just need nine runs to win here.
05:17 (IST)
OUT: Pant attempts a sweep off Southee and is caught in the deep. India are nine down now. Poor performance by India with the bat. It's 191/9.
05:11 (IST)
OUT: de Grandhomme has a wicket here. He traps Ishant in front of the wickets. India are eight down now. It's 189/8.
05:02 (IST)
India are just three behind New Zealand now. But to set a decent target they need a big partnership going, which they haven't found in this Test. India are 180/7.
04:52 (IST)
FOUR: A welcome four coming for Ishant off Boult. Can India score some more runs here and fight it out in the middle? India are 175/7.
04:44 (IST)
Pant manages to steal a single of Boult's final ball. Just a matter of time before this match gets over. India are 163/7.
04:36 (IST)
OUT: Southee has another wicket here. Not looking good for India here. Ashwin is trapped in front of the wickets. The score is 162/7.
04:28 (IST)
FOUR: Pant needs to play a counter-attacking game here just like the Kiwis played. This would ensure some quick runs for India and the pressure would also build. He pulls Southee for a four here. Make that two fours in the over as he slashes hard to get another four, this time over slips. India are 161/6.
04:16 (IST)
OUT: This match is going to get over really quickly. Now Southee sends Vihari packing. The ball comes back into him and hits the stumps. India are 148/6.
04:10 (IST)
OUT: Rahane falls early in the day here. Boult comes around the wicket and manages to get an edge off the batsman. He departs for 29. India are struggling at 148/5.
04:08 (IST)
Southee starts the second over. And he delivers a maiden here. India needs to remain patient here and throw any wickets. The score is 148/4.
04:04 (IST)
FOUR: So Boult starts with the first over of the day. He is getting the ball just to swing in just a bit that could make it difficult for the batsmen. Rahane gets a four through gully. India are 148/4.
03:53 (IST)
"They are bowling lovely lengths and incisive in second innings even when the pitch is not the same as first day. They have made it hard for us and like the Test has just begun for us. They have bowled 65 overs and we have to see how they wake up and we have to bat another session in morning, Ashwin said at the press conference.
03:50 (IST)
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that setting a target is still some distance away in the first Test as Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari will need to bat out the first session on the fourth day on a helpful track against an incisive New Zealand attack. India ended the third day at 144 for 4 in their second innings and still trail New Zealand's first innings score by 39 runs.
03:47 (IST)
Hello and welcome to day 4 of the Wellington Test. India are in a tight spot in the match, and only a miracle can save them from losing this match. Both Rahane and Vihari would have to bat for long sessions to hope to get a favourable result.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 24 Feb, 2020
KSA v IRIPort Elizabeth
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 24 Feb, 2020
QAT v OMAPort Elizabeth
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Mon, 24 Feb, 2020
HK v MALKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings